Whitehaven Coal : 2204 AQMS Summary - April 2022

BTM Air Quality Management Strategy

Tarrawonga Coal Mine

Dust Monitoring

Date Flixton* PM10 24hr Average [µg/m3] Operational Response 1/04/2022 10.6 No action required 2/04/2022 8.9 No action required 3/04/2022 13.1 No Mining Activities 4/04/2022 11.7 No action required 5/04/2022 13.3 No action required 6/04/2022 14.5 No action required 7/04/2022 10.4 No action required 8/04/2022 9.9 No action required 9/04/2022 8.8 No action required 10/04/2022 6.7 No Mining Activities 11/04/2022 10.3 No action required 12/04/2022 17.2 No action required 13/04/2022 14.8 No action required 14/04/2022 10.4 No action required 15/04/2022 7.3 No action required 16/04/2022 9.9 No action required 17/04/2022 9.7 No Mining Activities 18/04/2022 14.9 No action required 19/04/2022 13 No action required 20/04/2022 10.4 No action required 21/04/2022 25.8 No action required 22/04/2022 12.2 No action required 23/04/2022 10 No action required 24/04/2022 8.4 No Mining Activities 25/04/2022 12.7 No action required 26/04/2022 8.1 No action required 27/04/2022 10.5 No action required 28/04/2022 8.8 No action required 29/04/2022 9.9 No action required 30/04/2022 7.6 No action required

(C) - Result recalculated from one hour average due to incomplete data.

S -- Servicing / calibration/ comms problem of unit- no data available

N/A - TEOM Power Outage due to high rainfall.

Note *‐ Flixton monitor is utilized as an operation management unit in accordance with the approved BTM Air Quality Management Strategy therefore No Limits Apply.

Note 2: Data from the 1st to the 20th of December 2021 was downloaded from the TEOM after repairs to communications were completed.