MJS sought clarification on finalisation of two actions:

TB to provide a graph over 3 months of any alarms. Also provide slides with the changeover in shifts and how employees cope with that constant back and forth change.

Mines to provide map of all offsets.

MJS to follow up.

5 Tyre Management and Recycling

Copies of the presentations of the EPA and TSA are attached to the minutes.

MJS noted that tyre management and disposal had been an issue raised by community representatives at all three CCCs. He extended a welcome to the representatives of the EPA and TSA and looked forward to their presentations. MJS invited Lindsay Fulloon and Brendon Lloyd to deliver the EPA presentation.

EPA Presentation

Lindsay Fulloon led the EPA presentation.

LF noted that tyre management and disposal at coal mines had attracted community attention over the last few years. He provided a historical overview of tyre management and uncertainty regarding the provisions within consent conditions for mining developments. The outcome was implementation of variations to mining licences to permit the burial of tyres. He advised considerable collaboration had been undertaken with the Department of Planning Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) to unpick where burial was occurring and inconsistencies in consent conditions. He noted Whitehaven had sought consent for onsite tyre disposal in 2019.

LF detailed the extensive research undertaken on tyre disposal across Australia particularly by TSA.

LF drew attention to the Waste Hierarchy:

Avoidance

Resource Recovery o Disposal

LF indicated it is essential to drive waste up the tree and build this hierarchy into conditions regarding recycling and reuse, thus building an industry to manage the problem. This will also involve regulatory control such as extent of stockpiling and reporting requirements. LF noted that at this point the recycling industry does not have the capacity to manage the volume of tyres.

LF advised that in terms of consent modification applications the EPA recommends condition to DPHI to permit tyre burial. This includes limits on the number of tyres to be buried, stockpiling and burial regimes, reporting requirements (recording serial numbers) and two-year approvals subject to a biannual review. He noted the rigorous review standards being applied.

LF indicated that the EPA recognises that this management regime is a first step and there is a need to do more. He advised that follow up work to address this issue is occurring - "a lot is going

