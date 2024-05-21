NOISE MANAGEMENT STRATEGY
For Boggabri - Tarrawonga - Maules Creek Complex
AP R I L 2 02 4
Idemitsu Australia Pty Ltd
Boggabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd
Whitehaven Coal Limited Tarrawonga Coal Pty Ltd, Maules Creek Coal Pty Ltd
Contents
Page Number
1.
Introduction
1
1.1
Background and purpose
1
1.2
Document structure
3
1.3
Scope
4
2.
BTM Complex
5
2.1
Boggabri Coal Mine
5
2.2
Tarrawonga Coal Mine
5
2.3
Maules Creek Coal Mine
5
3.
Noise criteria
8
3.1
Cumulative noise assessment criteria
8
4.
Monitoring Network
9
5.
Data Sharing
10
6.
Non compliance notifications
10
7.
Review and revision
12
8.
References
13
Tables
Table 1.1 Management and Ownership of BTM Complex Mines
1
Table 1.2 Approval requirements for cumulative noise impact management
2
Table 3.1
Cumulative noise assessment criteria
8
Table 6.1
Boggabri Coal Reporting Obligations for Non-Compliances
10
Table 6.2
Tarrawonga Coal Mine Reporting Obligations for Non-Compliances
11
Table 6.3
Maules Creek Coal Mine Reporting Obligations for Non-Compliances
11
Figures
Figure 2.1 Project boundaries and noise monitoring locations for the BTM Complex Mines 7
BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy i
Glossary
Glossary
AQMS
Air Quality Management Strategy
BCOPL
Boggabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd
BTM Complex
Boggabri-Tarrawonga-Maules Creek Complex (previously Leard Forest Mining
Precinct)
CCC
Community Consultative Committee
CL
Coal Lease
DA
Development Application
dB(A)
A-weighted Decibel
DCCEEW
Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water
DoEE
Commonwealth Department of the Environment and Energy (Now DCCEEW)
DP&E
NSW Department of Planning and Environment (Now DPHI)
DPHI
NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure
EA
Environmental Assessment
EPA
NSW Environmental Protection Agency
EP&A Act
Environmental Planning and Assessment Act, 1979
IA
Idemitsu Australia Pty Limited
MCCM
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Mtpa
Million Tonnes Per Annum
NMP
Noise Management Plan
NMS
Noise Management Strategy
OEA
Overburden Emplacement Area
OEH
NSW Office of Environment and Heritage
PAC
NSW Planning Assessment Commission
ROM
Run of Mine
SCADA
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition
TCM
Tarrawonga Coal Mine
TCPL
Tarrawonga Coal Pty Ltd - Tarrawonga Joint Venture
the Strategy
BTM Complex Noise Management Strategy
WRF
Weather Research and Forecasting
BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy ii
1.Introduction
1.1 Background and purpose
The purpose of this cumulative noise management strategy (NMS) is to document the approach that will be taken by mines within the Boggabri-Tarrawonga-Maules Creek Complex (BTM Complex)1 to monitor and collectively manage the cumulative noise impacts of their operations. The NMS outlines the cumulative noise management protocols that will be implemented within the BTM Complex.
The BTM Complex is an existing mining precinct located within and around the Leard State Forest, approximately 15 kilometres (km) northeast of Boggabri in the Narrabri Local Government Area (LGA). The BTM Complex includes the Tarrawonga Coal Mine (TCM) in the south, the Boggabri Coal Mine (BCM) to the north and the Maules Creek Coal Mine (MCCM) to the northwest. The extent of the relevant tenements for each of the mines that comprise the BTM Complex are presented in Figure 2.1. BCM is managed by Boggabri Coal Operations Pty Limited (BCOPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Australia Pty Limited (IA). TCM is managed by Tarrawonga Coal Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Whitehaven. MCCM is managed by Maules Creek Coal Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited (Whitehaven). A Summary of the ownership details for the mines within the BTM Complex is provided below in Table 1.1 Management and Ownership of BTM Complex Mines.
Table 1.1
Management and Ownership of BTM Complex Mines
Mine
Management
Ownership
Share
Boggabri Coal Mine
Boggabri Coal Operations Pty
Idemitsu Australia
80%
Ltd
Chugoku Electric Power
10%
NS Boggabri Pty Limited
10%
Tarrawonga Coal Mine
Tarrawonga Coal Pty Limited
Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited
100%
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Maules Creek Coal Pty
Aston Coal 2 Pty Limited
75%
(owned 100% by Whitehaven
Limited
Coal Limited)
Itochu Coal Resources Australia
15%
Maules Creek Pty Ltd (ICRA
MC)
J-Power Australia (J-Power)
10%
Project applications for the continued operation of BCM (application number 09_0182) and the development of the MCCM (application number 10_0138) were determined by the NSW Planning Assessment Commission (PAC) in July and October 2012 respectively, under delegation by the NSW Minister for Planning and Infrastructure. Subsequent to this, the (then) Commonwealth Department of Sustainability, Environment, Water, Population and Communities (SEWPAC), now the Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water DCCEEW ) granted conditional approval for both the BCM Extension (EPBC 2009/5256) and the MCCM Project (EPBC 2010/5566) on
- In previous environmental assessments and approval documents this group of mines has been referred to as the Leard Forest Mining Precinct. For the purposes of this strategy and all other relevant cumulative impact management documents, all references to the 'Leard Forest Mining Precinct' have been replaced with the term 'BTM Complex'.
BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy 1
11 February 2013. These projects were granted approval subject to stringent conditions related to the management of cumulative impacts.
The TCM application for continuation of mining was approved on 22 January 2013, with similar cumulative impact management conditions to those detailed in the BCM and MCCM. The (now) DDCCEEW granted EPBC approval (EPBC 2011/5923) to the Tarrawonga project on 11 March 2013.
Approval conditions require the preparation of a suite of regional strategies, developed in partnership by all three mines of the BTM Complex. This NMS has been developed to satisfy each mine's project approval conditions , and should be considered in conjunction with other BTM Complex Strategies, in particular the Air Quality Management Strategy (AQMS) that describes the predictive meteorological forecasting system for the Complex.
Approval conditions relevant to the management of cumulative noise impacts within the BTM Complex are detailed in Table 1.2.
Table 1.2 Approval requirements for cumulative noise impact management
Boggabri
Maules Creek
Tarrawonga
Details
Section
Coal Mine
Coal Mine
Coal Mine
reference
Project
Project
Project
in NMS
Approval
Approval
Approval
09_0182
10_0138
11_0047
Condition
Condition
Condition
Schedule 3
Schedule 3
11 (b)
Operate a comprehensive noise management
Whole of
Condition
Condition15
system on site that uses a combination of
NMS along
12 (b)
(b)
predictive meteorological forecasting and real
with
time noise monitoring data to guide the day-to-
respective
day planning of mining operations and
site NMP's
implementation of both proactive and reactive
and the
noise mitigation measures to ensure compliance
AQMS
with the relevant conditions of this approval
Schedule 3
Schedule 3
11 (h)
Co-ordinate the noise management on site with
Whole of
Condition
Condition15
the noise management at other mines within the
NMS,
12 (j)
15 (i)
Leard Forest Mining Precinct to 2inimize the
including
cumulative noise impacts of these mines
Section 4
Schedule 3
12 (g)
Prepare and implement a Noise Management
Whole of
Condition 16
Plan that…
NMS.
(g)
includes a Leard Forest Mining Precinct Noise
Management Strategy that has been prepared in
consultation with other coal mines in the Precinct
to minimise the cumulative noise impacts of all
mines within the Complex Precinct, and
includes:
A description of the measures that would be
implemented to ensure that the noise
management of the mines is properly
coordinated to ensure compliance with the
relevant noise criteria;
a suitable monitoring network for the
Precinct;
protocols for data sharing; and
procedures for identifying and apportioning
the source/s and contribution/s to cumulative
noise impacts for the operating mines and
other sources, using the noise and
BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy 2
Boggabri
Maules Creek
Tarrawonga Details
Coal Mine
Coal Mine
Coal Mine
Project
Project
Project
Approval
Approval
Approval
09_0182
10_0138
11_0047
Condition
Condition
Condition
meteorological monitoring network and
appropriate investigative tools.
Note: The Leard Forest Mining Precinct Noise
Management Strategy can be developed in
stages and will need to be subject to ongoing
review dependent upon the determination and
commencement of other mining projects in the
area.
Schedule 3
Prepare and implement a Noise Management
Condition
Plan that…
13 (g)
includes a Leard Forest Mining Precinct Noise
Management Strategy that has been prepared in
consultation with other coal mines in the Precinct
to minimise the cumulative noise impacts of all
mines within the Precinct, that includes:
Systems and processes to ensure that all
mines are managed to achieve their noise
criteria;
a shared environmental monitoring network
and data sharing protocol; and
procedures for identifying and apportioning
the source/s and contribution/s to cumulative
noise impacts for operating mines and other
sources, using the noise and meteorological
monitoring network and appropriate
investigative tools.
Note: The Leard Forest Mining Precinct Noise
Management Strategy can be developed in
stages and will need to be subject to ongoing
review dependent upon the determination and
commencement of other mining projects in the
area.
Section reference in NMS
Whole of NMS, specifically Sections 4 and 5
1.2 Document structure
The structure of this strategy is as follows:
Section 1 provides an introduction to the NMS, including the background to the NMS, and the scope of the NMS.
Section 2 provides an overview of the BTM Complex mines (BCM, TCM, MCCM).
Section 3 describes the cumulative noise criteria applicable to each of the mines in the BTM Complex
Section 4 describes existing monitoring networks, sets objectives for cumulative noise monitoring, responsibilities of each mine, data interpretation, noise triggers for each individual mine and mitigation measures and processes to mitigate outcomes for the BTM Complex.
Section 5 describes data management
Section 6 describes the review and revision of the NMS
BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy 3
- Section 7 provides a list of references used in this document.
1.3 Scope
This document is the overarching strategy for management of cumulative noise for the BTM Complex.
Individual mines will manage their ongoing operations and associated noise emissions in accordance with their site-specific Noise Management Plans (NMPs) that will, by default, ensure that the cumulative noise criteria of the BTM Complex will be met. Statutory requirements relating to noise will be provided in each individual mine's NMP.
BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy 4
2.BTM Complex
The BTM Complex is centred within and around the Leard State Forest, approximately 15 km northeast of Boggabri in the Narrabri Shire local government area. The current mines within the Complex include TCM in the south, the BCM to the north and the MCCM to the northwest. The extents of the EA boundaries and noise monitoring locations for each of the mines that comprise the BTM Complex are presented in Figure 2.1.
2.1 Boggabri Coal Mine
BCM is an existing open cut mine that consists of an open cut pit, overburden dump, infrastructure area including coal processing facilities, water management structures, and a rail spur. BCM obtained NSW State Government approval on the 18 July 2012, and Commonwealth Government approval on 11 February 2013. These approvals (as modified) allow operations at BCM to extend until 2036 at a rate of 8.6 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of run-of-mine (ROM) coal. The project approval for BCM provides for operation of existing ancillary equipment; construction and operation of a new coal handling and preparation plant (CHPP); 17 km rail spur line; bridges over the Namoi River and Kamilaroi Highway; a rail load-out facility located at the mine; upgrade of the overburden and coal extraction haulage fleet (with an option for a drag-line); upgrade of electricity transmission lines; and establishment of a water supply bore field and other ancillary infrastructure.
BCM have modified PA09_0182 on multiple occasions since approval with the most recent being in January 2024, relating to an increase in the depth of mining.
2.2 Tarrawonga Coal Mine
The TCM is an existing coal mining operation that was granted approval by the (now) DPHI to extract 2 Mtpa of ROM coal in 2005 (DA88-4-2005). TCPL, a subsidiary of Whitehaven Coal, submitted a project application in July 2011 for an extension of open cut mining operations with an increased production rate to 3 Mtpa of ROM coal for a further 17 years from 2013 to 2030. This project application was determined by the PAC on 22 January 2013 and included, under Condition 12 (g), the requirement that the proponent shall prepare and implement a NMP that must include a NMS for the BTM Complex.
TCM have modified Project Approval 11_0047 on a number of occasions since then, increasing coal extraction to a maximum of 3.5 million tonnes in 2020. The most recent modification was determined in December 2023 to increase the road haulage hours of operation.
2.3 Maules Creek Coal Mine
The MCCM Project Approval (PA 10-0138) was granted by the PAC as delegate of the Minister of DP&E on 23 October 2012. The approval includes extraction of up to 13 Mtpa of ROM coal for 21 years, construction and operation of site infrastructure including a CHPP and associated facilities; train loading facility; rail spur and loop; a mine access road; communications and power reticulation; explosives storage; and a water pipeline from the Namoi River.
MCCM have modified Project Approval 10_0138 on a number of occasions since then, with the most recent being in March 2024. This latest modification authorised changes to the existing biodiversity strategy and construction and use of an electricity transmission line.
BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy 5
BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy 6
