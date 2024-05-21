NOISE MANAGEMENT STRATEGY

For Boggabri - Tarrawonga - Maules Creek Complex

AP R I L 2 02 4

Idemitsu Australia Pty Ltd

Boggabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd

Whitehaven Coal Limited Tarrawonga Coal Pty Ltd, Maules Creek Coal Pty Ltd

DOCUMENT CONTROL

Version

Date

Prepared by

Reviewed by

Approved by

01

4 Nov 11

N Pennington

D Young

02

14

Nov 11

N Pennington

W Jones

03

21

Nov 11

N Pennington

W Jones

04

21

Sep 12

N Pennington

B Bird

J Green / D

Martin /

D Young

05

20

Mar 14

N Pennington / B

J Green / D Martin /

J Green / D

Bird

D Young

Martin /

D Young

06

17

July 14

N Pennington

B Bird / J Green / D

J Green / D

Martin / L Johnson

Martin /

L Johnson

07

16

December 14

S Crick

J Green / D Martin /

J Green / D

L Johnson

Martin / L

Johnson

08

4 March 2016

S.Crick/ J Watson

C Simmons/L

H. Russell / J

Johnson / T Dwyer

Johnson

09

17

May 2017

T Dwyer

S Mitchell / D Martin

D Martin / J

/ L Johnson

Johnson &

DPE (6/6/2017)

10

8 April 2024

E. Bulkeley

T. McDermott/M.

BTM

Wright

Contents

Page Number

1.

Introduction

1

1.1

Background and purpose

1

1.2

Document structure

3

1.3

Scope

4

2.

BTM Complex

5

2.1

Boggabri Coal Mine

5

2.2

Tarrawonga Coal Mine

5

2.3

Maules Creek Coal Mine

5

3.

Noise criteria

8

3.1

Cumulative noise assessment criteria

8

4.

Monitoring Network

9

5.

Data Sharing

10

6.

Non compliance notifications

10

7.

Review and revision

12

8.

References

13

Tables

Table 1.1 Management and Ownership of BTM Complex Mines

1

Table 1.2 Approval requirements for cumulative noise impact management

2

Table 3.1

Cumulative noise assessment criteria

8

Table 6.1

Boggabri Coal Reporting Obligations for Non-Compliances

10

Table 6.2

Tarrawonga Coal Mine Reporting Obligations for Non-Compliances

11

Table 6.3

Maules Creek Coal Mine Reporting Obligations for Non-Compliances

11

Figures

Figure 2.1 Project boundaries and noise monitoring locations for the BTM Complex Mines 7

BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy i

Glossary

Glossary

AQMS

Air Quality Management Strategy

BCOPL

Boggabri Coal Operations Pty Ltd

BTM Complex

Boggabri-Tarrawonga-Maules Creek Complex (previously Leard Forest Mining

Precinct)

CCC

Community Consultative Committee

CL

Coal Lease

DA

Development Application

dB(A)

A-weighted Decibel

DCCEEW

Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water

DoEE

Commonwealth Department of the Environment and Energy (Now DCCEEW)

DP&E

NSW Department of Planning and Environment (Now DPHI)

DPHI

NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure

EA

Environmental Assessment

EPA

NSW Environmental Protection Agency

EP&A Act

Environmental Planning and Assessment Act, 1979

IA

Idemitsu Australia Pty Limited

MCCM

Maules Creek Coal Mine

Mtpa

Million Tonnes Per Annum

NMP

Noise Management Plan

NMS

Noise Management Strategy

OEA

Overburden Emplacement Area

OEH

NSW Office of Environment and Heritage

PAC

NSW Planning Assessment Commission

ROM

Run of Mine

SCADA

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

TCM

Tarrawonga Coal Mine

TCPL

Tarrawonga Coal Pty Ltd - Tarrawonga Joint Venture

the Strategy

BTM Complex Noise Management Strategy

WRF

Weather Research and Forecasting

BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy ii

1.Introduction

1.1 Background and purpose

The purpose of this cumulative noise management strategy (NMS) is to document the approach that will be taken by mines within the Boggabri-Tarrawonga-Maules Creek Complex (BTM Complex)1 to monitor and collectively manage the cumulative noise impacts of their operations. The NMS outlines the cumulative noise management protocols that will be implemented within the BTM Complex.

The BTM Complex is an existing mining precinct located within and around the Leard State Forest, approximately 15 kilometres (km) northeast of Boggabri in the Narrabri Local Government Area (LGA). The BTM Complex includes the Tarrawonga Coal Mine (TCM) in the south, the Boggabri Coal Mine (BCM) to the north and the Maules Creek Coal Mine (MCCM) to the northwest. The extent of the relevant tenements for each of the mines that comprise the BTM Complex are presented in Figure 2.1. BCM is managed by Boggabri Coal Operations Pty Limited (BCOPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Australia Pty Limited (IA). TCM is managed by Tarrawonga Coal Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Whitehaven. MCCM is managed by Maules Creek Coal Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited (Whitehaven). A Summary of the ownership details for the mines within the BTM Complex is provided below in Table 1.1 Management and Ownership of BTM Complex Mines.

Table 1.1

Management and Ownership of BTM Complex Mines

Mine

Management

Ownership

Share

Boggabri Coal Mine

Boggabri Coal Operations Pty

Idemitsu Australia

80%

Ltd

Chugoku Electric Power

10%

NS Boggabri Pty Limited

10%

Tarrawonga Coal Mine

Tarrawonga Coal Pty Limited

Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited

100%

Maules Creek Coal Mine

Maules Creek Coal Pty

Aston Coal 2 Pty Limited

75%

(owned 100% by Whitehaven

Limited

Coal Limited)

Itochu Coal Resources Australia

15%

Maules Creek Pty Ltd (ICRA

MC)

J-Power Australia (J-Power)

10%

Project applications for the continued operation of BCM (application number 09_0182) and the development of the MCCM (application number 10_0138) were determined by the NSW Planning Assessment Commission (PAC) in July and October 2012 respectively, under delegation by the NSW Minister for Planning and Infrastructure. Subsequent to this, the (then) Commonwealth Department of Sustainability, Environment, Water, Population and Communities (SEWPAC), now the Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water DCCEEW ) granted conditional approval for both the BCM Extension (EPBC 2009/5256) and the MCCM Project (EPBC 2010/5566) on

  • In previous environmental assessments and approval documents this group of mines has been referred to as the Leard Forest Mining Precinct. For the purposes of this strategy and all other relevant cumulative impact management documents, all references to the 'Leard Forest Mining Precinct' have been replaced with the term 'BTM Complex'.

BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy 1

11 February 2013. These projects were granted approval subject to stringent conditions related to the management of cumulative impacts.

The TCM application for continuation of mining was approved on 22 January 2013, with similar cumulative impact management conditions to those detailed in the BCM and MCCM. The (now) DDCCEEW granted EPBC approval (EPBC 2011/5923) to the Tarrawonga project on 11 March 2013.

Approval conditions require the preparation of a suite of regional strategies, developed in partnership by all three mines of the BTM Complex. This NMS has been developed to satisfy each mine's project approval conditions , and should be considered in conjunction with other BTM Complex Strategies, in particular the Air Quality Management Strategy (AQMS) that describes the predictive meteorological forecasting system for the Complex.

Approval conditions relevant to the management of cumulative noise impacts within the BTM Complex are detailed in Table 1.2.

Table 1.2 Approval requirements for cumulative noise impact management

Boggabri

Maules Creek

Tarrawonga

Details

Section

Coal Mine

Coal Mine

Coal Mine

reference

Project

Project

Project

in NMS

Approval

Approval

Approval

09_0182

10_0138

11_0047

Condition

Condition

Condition

Schedule 3

Schedule 3

11 (b)

Operate a comprehensive noise management

Whole of

Condition

Condition15

system on site that uses a combination of

NMS along

12 (b)

(b)

predictive meteorological forecasting and real

with

time noise monitoring data to guide the day-to-

respective

day planning of mining operations and

site NMP's

implementation of both proactive and reactive

and the

noise mitigation measures to ensure compliance

AQMS

with the relevant conditions of this approval

Schedule 3

Schedule 3

11 (h)

Co-ordinate the noise management on site with

Whole of

Condition

Condition15

the noise management at other mines within the

NMS,

12 (j)

15 (i)

Leard Forest Mining Precinct to 2inimize the

including

cumulative noise impacts of these mines

Section 4

Schedule 3

12 (g)

Prepare and implement a Noise Management

Whole of

Condition 16

Plan that…

NMS.

(g)

includes a Leard Forest Mining Precinct Noise

Management Strategy that has been prepared in

consultation with other coal mines in the Precinct

to minimise the cumulative noise impacts of all

mines within the Complex Precinct, and

includes:

A description of the measures that would be

implemented to ensure that the noise

management of the mines is properly

coordinated to ensure compliance with the

relevant noise criteria;

a suitable monitoring network for the

Precinct;

protocols for data sharing; and

procedures for identifying and apportioning

the source/s and contribution/s to cumulative

noise impacts for the operating mines and

other sources, using the noise and

BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy 2

Boggabri

Maules Creek

Tarrawonga Details

Coal Mine

Coal Mine

Coal Mine

Project

Project

Project

Approval

Approval

Approval

09_0182

10_0138

11_0047

Condition

Condition

Condition

meteorological monitoring network and

appropriate investigative tools.

Note: The Leard Forest Mining Precinct Noise

Management Strategy can be developed in

stages and will need to be subject to ongoing

review dependent upon the determination and

commencement of other mining projects in the

area.

Schedule 3

Prepare and implement a Noise Management

Condition

Plan that…

13 (g)

includes a Leard Forest Mining Precinct Noise

Management Strategy that has been prepared in

consultation with other coal mines in the Precinct

to minimise the cumulative noise impacts of all

mines within the Precinct, that includes:

Systems and processes to ensure that all

mines are managed to achieve their noise

criteria;

a shared environmental monitoring network

and data sharing protocol; and

procedures for identifying and apportioning

the source/s and contribution/s to cumulative

noise impacts for operating mines and other

sources, using the noise and meteorological

monitoring network and appropriate

investigative tools.

Note: The Leard Forest Mining Precinct Noise

Management Strategy can be developed in

stages and will need to be subject to ongoing

review dependent upon the determination and

commencement of other mining projects in the

area.

Section reference in NMS

Whole of NMS, specifically Sections 4 and 5

1.2 Document structure

The structure of this strategy is as follows:

Section 1 provides an introduction to the NMS, including the background to the NMS, and the scope of the NMS.

Section 2 provides an overview of the BTM Complex mines (BCM, TCM, MCCM).

Section 3 describes the cumulative noise criteria applicable to each of the mines in the BTM Complex

Section 4 describes existing monitoring networks, sets objectives for cumulative noise monitoring, responsibilities of each mine, data interpretation, noise triggers for each individual mine and mitigation measures and processes to mitigate outcomes for the BTM Complex.

Section 5 describes data management

Section 6 describes the review and revision of the NMS

BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy 3

  • Section 7 provides a list of references used in this document.

1.3 Scope

This document is the overarching strategy for management of cumulative noise for the BTM Complex.

Individual mines will manage their ongoing operations and associated noise emissions in accordance with their site-specific Noise Management Plans (NMPs) that will, by default, ensure that the cumulative noise criteria of the BTM Complex will be met. Statutory requirements relating to noise will be provided in each individual mine's NMP.

BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy 4

2.BTM Complex

The BTM Complex is centred within and around the Leard State Forest, approximately 15 km northeast of Boggabri in the Narrabri Shire local government area. The current mines within the Complex include TCM in the south, the BCM to the north and the MCCM to the northwest. The extents of the EA boundaries and noise monitoring locations for each of the mines that comprise the BTM Complex are presented in Figure 2.1.

2.1 Boggabri Coal Mine

BCM is an existing open cut mine that consists of an open cut pit, overburden dump, infrastructure area including coal processing facilities, water management structures, and a rail spur. BCM obtained NSW State Government approval on the 18 July 2012, and Commonwealth Government approval on 11 February 2013. These approvals (as modified) allow operations at BCM to extend until 2036 at a rate of 8.6 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of run-of-mine (ROM) coal. The project approval for BCM provides for operation of existing ancillary equipment; construction and operation of a new coal handling and preparation plant (CHPP); 17 km rail spur line; bridges over the Namoi River and Kamilaroi Highway; a rail load-out facility located at the mine; upgrade of the overburden and coal extraction haulage fleet (with an option for a drag-line); upgrade of electricity transmission lines; and establishment of a water supply bore field and other ancillary infrastructure.

BCM have modified PA09_0182 on multiple occasions since approval with the most recent being in January 2024, relating to an increase in the depth of mining.

2.2 Tarrawonga Coal Mine

The TCM is an existing coal mining operation that was granted approval by the (now) DPHI to extract 2 Mtpa of ROM coal in 2005 (DA88-4-2005). TCPL, a subsidiary of Whitehaven Coal, submitted a project application in July 2011 for an extension of open cut mining operations with an increased production rate to 3 Mtpa of ROM coal for a further 17 years from 2013 to 2030. This project application was determined by the PAC on 22 January 2013 and included, under Condition 12 (g), the requirement that the proponent shall prepare and implement a NMP that must include a NMS for the BTM Complex.

TCM have modified Project Approval 11_0047 on a number of occasions since then, increasing coal extraction to a maximum of 3.5 million tonnes in 2020. The most recent modification was determined in December 2023 to increase the road haulage hours of operation.

2.3 Maules Creek Coal Mine

The MCCM Project Approval (PA 10-0138) was granted by the PAC as delegate of the Minister of DP&E on 23 October 2012. The approval includes extraction of up to 13 Mtpa of ROM coal for 21 years, construction and operation of site infrastructure including a CHPP and associated facilities; train loading facility; rail spur and loop; a mine access road; communications and power reticulation; explosives storage; and a water pipeline from the Namoi River.

MCCM have modified Project Approval 10_0138 on a number of occasions since then, with the most recent being in March 2024. This latest modification authorised changes to the existing biodiversity strategy and construction and use of an electricity transmission line.

BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy 5

BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy 6

