The BTM Complex is centred within and around the Leard State Forest, approximately 15 km northeast of Boggabri in the Narrabri Shire local government area. The current mines within the Complex include TCM in the south, the BCM to the north and the MCCM to the northwest. The extents of the EA boundaries and noise monitoring locations for each of the mines that comprise the BTM Complex are presented in Figure 2.1.

2.1 Boggabri Coal Mine

BCM is an existing open cut mine that consists of an open cut pit, overburden dump, infrastructure area including coal processing facilities, water management structures, and a rail spur. BCM obtained NSW State Government approval on the 18 July 2012, and Commonwealth Government approval on 11 February 2013. These approvals (as modified) allow operations at BCM to extend until 2036 at a rate of 8.6 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of run-of-mine (ROM) coal. The project approval for BCM provides for operation of existing ancillary equipment; construction and operation of a new coal handling and preparation plant (CHPP); 17 km rail spur line; bridges over the Namoi River and Kamilaroi Highway; a rail load-out facility located at the mine; upgrade of the overburden and coal extraction haulage fleet (with an option for a drag-line); upgrade of electricity transmission lines; and establishment of a water supply bore field and other ancillary infrastructure.

BCM have modified PA09_0182 on multiple occasions since approval with the most recent being in January 2024, relating to an increase in the depth of mining.

2.2 Tarrawonga Coal Mine

The TCM is an existing coal mining operation that was granted approval by the (now) DPHI to extract 2 Mtpa of ROM coal in 2005 (DA88-4-2005). TCPL, a subsidiary of Whitehaven Coal, submitted a project application in July 2011 for an extension of open cut mining operations with an increased production rate to 3 Mtpa of ROM coal for a further 17 years from 2013 to 2030. This project application was determined by the PAC on 22 January 2013 and included, under Condition 12 (g), the requirement that the proponent shall prepare and implement a NMP that must include a NMS for the BTM Complex.

TCM have modified Project Approval 11_0047 on a number of occasions since then, increasing coal extraction to a maximum of 3.5 million tonnes in 2020. The most recent modification was determined in December 2023 to increase the road haulage hours of operation.

2.3 Maules Creek Coal Mine

The MCCM Project Approval (PA 10-0138) was granted by the PAC as delegate of the Minister of DP&E on 23 October 2012. The approval includes extraction of up to 13 Mtpa of ROM coal for 21 years, construction and operation of site infrastructure including a CHPP and associated facilities; train loading facility; rail spur and loop; a mine access road; communications and power reticulation; explosives storage; and a water pipeline from the Namoi River.

MCCM have modified Project Approval 10_0138 on a number of occasions since then, with the most recent being in March 2024. This latest modification authorised changes to the existing biodiversity strategy and construction and use of an electricity transmission line.

BTM COMPLEX | Noise Management Strategy 5