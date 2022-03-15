Whitehaven Coal : Becoming a substantial holder
Form 603
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
Whitehaven Coal Ltd
ACN/ARSN
124 425 396
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name:
Name:
UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder became a substantial holder on:
11 March 2022
2. Details of voting power
useThe total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial
holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as
follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Persons' votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary
55,922,384
55,922,384
5.42%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
UBS AG London Branch
Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock
personal
borrowing and lending activities
33,939,650
Ordinary
Beneficial Owner
34,029
Ordinary
Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in
8,587,987
Ordinary
respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking
Agreement
UBS Asset Management
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
4,752,970
Ordinary
(Australia) Ltd
voting shares
UBS Asset Management
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
15,283
Ordinary
(Deutschland) GmbH
voting shares
UBS Asset Management
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
17,164
Ordinary
(Singapore) Ltd
voting shares
For
UBS Asset Management (UK)
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
255,706
Ordinary
Limited
voting shares
UBS Asset Management Life
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
325,894
Ordinary
Limited
voting shares
UBS Asset Management
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
13,878
Ordinary
Switzerland AG
voting shares
UBS Asset Management Trust
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
62,939
Ordinary
Company
voting shares
UBS Fund Management
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over
829,253
Ordinary
(Switzerland) AG
voting shares
UBS Switzerland AG
Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock
6,030,170
Ordinary
borrowing and lending activities
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Beneficial Owner
997,111
Ordinary
only
UBS Europe SE
Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock
60,350
Ordinary
borrowing and lending activities
Details of present registered holders
4.
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number of
Securities
interest
registered as holder (8)
securities
use
UBS AG London Branch
Various Custodians
UBS AG London Branch
33,939,650
Ordinary
Various Custodians
UBS AG London Branch
34,029
Ordinary
Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd
UBS AG London Branch
8,587,987
Ordinary
UBS Asset Management
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management
4,752,970
Ordinary
(Australia) Ltd
(Australia) Ltd
personal
UBS Asset Management
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management
15,283
Ordinary
(Deutschland) GmbH
(Deutschland) GmbH
UBS Asset Management
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management
17,164
Ordinary
(Singapore) Ltd
(Singapore) Ltd
UBS Asset Management (UK)
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management
255,706
Ordinary
Limited
(UK) Limited
UBS Asset Management Life
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management Life
325,894
Ordinary
Limited
Limited
UBS Asset Management
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management
13,878
Ordinary
Switzerland AG
Switzerland AG
UBS Asset Management Trust
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management
62,939
Ordinary
Company
Trust Company
UBS Fund Management
Various Custodians
UBS Fund Management
829,253
Ordinary
(Switzerland) AG
(Switzerland) AG
UBS Switzerland AG
Various Custodians
UBS Switzerland AG
6,030,170
Ordinary
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
997,111
Ordinary
UBS Europe SE
Various Custodians
UBS Europe SE
60,350
Ordinary
5.
Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the
day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
For
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number
of securities
Cash
Non-cash
Please see Appendix C.
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
only
UBS AG London Branch
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
use
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
UBS Switzerland AG
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
personal
UBS Europe SE
Addresses
7.
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
UBS AG London Branch
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
For
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
UBS Switzerland AG
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
UBS Europe SE
Nature of association
Related body corporate
Related body corporate
Related body corporate
Related body corporate
Related body corporate
Related body corporate
Related body corporate
Related body corporate
Related body corporate
Related body corporate
Related body corporate
Related body corporate
Related body corporate
Nature of association
5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
One Raffles Quay, #50-01 North Tower, Singapore
5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom
5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom
Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich Switzerland
Illinois Corporation Service Company 801 Adlai Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL, USA
Aeschenplatz 6, Basel, Switzerland
Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich, Switzerland
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4 OpernTurm, Frankfurt am Main Germany
SIGNATURE
Print Name:
Andrew Costley
Capacity:
Authorised signatory
only
Sign Here:
Date:
15 March 2022
Print Name:
Florian Naef
Capacity:
Authorised signatory
Sign Here:
Date:
15 March 2022
Contact details for this notice:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Andrew Costley
Group Compliance, Regulatory & Governance
(T) +852 3712 3707
--------------------------------------------------------------
Appendix A
Appendix A
Holder of relevant interest
UBS AG, London Branch
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Type of agreement
Prime Brokerage Agreement
Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
(i) UBS AG, London Branch ("UBS
(i) UBS AG, Australia Branch ("UBS AG")
only
AG")
(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.)
(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix
A-1.)
Tra sfer date
Please refer to Appendix A-1.
Please refer to Appendix A-1.
Holder of voting rights
UBS AG
UBS AG
Are there any restrictions on
No.
Please refer to the details below.
voting rights?
If y s, detail
N/A
Since all right and title in the securities passes to
use
the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has
the right to vote. However, in certain
circumstances, the transferee may seek to
arrange for voting rights to be exercised in
accordance with the instructions of the transferor
(i.e. Client).
Scheduled return date (if
None.
None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan.
personal
ny)
Does the borrower have the
Yes.
Yes.
right to return early?
If yes, detail
The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the
The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to
right to return at its discretion.
return at its discretion.
D es the lender have the
Yes.
Yes.
right to recall early?
If yes, detail
The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at
The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request
its request subject to compliance
subject to compliance with margin requirements
with margin requirements and the
and the terms of the relevant loan.
terms of the relevant loan.
Will the securities be
Yes.
Yes.
returned on settlement?
If yes, detail any exceptions
None.
None.
For
The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.
A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
3 708 M
2 684 M
2 684 M
Net income 2022
1 006 M
728 M
728 M
Net cash 2022
195 M
141 M
141 M
P/E ratio 2022
4,02x
Yield 2022
8,76%
Capitalization
4 082 M
2 954 M
2 954 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,05x
EV / Sales 2023
1,07x
Nbr of Employees
2 500
Free-Float
86,2%
