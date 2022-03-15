Log in
WHITEHAVEN COAL : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03/14WHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR-Complaints Register 2021 (1 complaint)
PU
03/14Australian court overturns ruling requiring mine approvals to weigh climate harm
RE
Whitehaven Coal : Becoming a substantial holder

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Form 603

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

Whitehaven Coal Ltd

ACN/ARSN

124 425 396

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

only

Name:

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on:

11 March 2022

2. Details of voting power

useThe total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial

holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as

follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Persons' votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary

55,922,384

55,922,384

5.42%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

UBS AG London Branch

Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock

personal

borrowing and lending activities

33,939,650

Ordinary

Beneficial Owner

34,029

Ordinary

Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in

8,587,987

Ordinary

respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking

Agreement

UBS Asset Management

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

4,752,970

Ordinary

(Australia) Ltd

voting shares

UBS Asset Management

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

15,283

Ordinary

(Deutschland) GmbH

voting shares

UBS Asset Management

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

17,164

Ordinary

(Singapore) Ltd

voting shares

For

UBS Asset Management (UK)

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

255,706

Ordinary

Limited

voting shares

UBS Asset Management Life

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

325,894

Ordinary

Limited

voting shares

UBS Asset Management

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

13,878

Ordinary

Switzerland AG

voting shares

UBS Asset Management Trust

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

62,939

Ordinary

Company

voting shares

UBS Fund Management

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over

829,253

Ordinary

(Switzerland) AG

voting shares

UBS Switzerland AG

Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock

6,030,170

Ordinary

borrowing and lending activities

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Beneficial Owner

997,111

Ordinary

only

UBS Europe SE

Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock

60,350

Ordinary

borrowing and lending activities

Details of present registered holders

4.

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of

Securities

interest

registered as holder (8)

securities

use

UBS AG London Branch

Various Custodians

UBS AG London Branch

33,939,650

Ordinary

Various Custodians

UBS AG London Branch

34,029

Ordinary

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

UBS AG London Branch

8,587,987

Ordinary

UBS Asset Management

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management

4,752,970

Ordinary

(Australia) Ltd

(Australia) Ltd

personal

UBS Asset Management

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management

15,283

Ordinary

(Deutschland) GmbH

(Deutschland) GmbH

UBS Asset Management

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management

17,164

Ordinary

(Singapore) Ltd

(Singapore) Ltd

UBS Asset Management (UK)

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management

255,706

Ordinary

Limited

(UK) Limited

UBS Asset Management Life

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management Life

325,894

Ordinary

Limited

Limited

UBS Asset Management

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management

13,878

Ordinary

Switzerland AG

Switzerland AG

UBS Asset Management Trust

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management

62,939

Ordinary

Company

Trust Company

UBS Fund Management

Various Custodians

UBS Fund Management

829,253

Ordinary

(Switzerland) AG

(Switzerland) AG

UBS Switzerland AG

Various Custodians

UBS Switzerland AG

6,030,170

Ordinary

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

997,111

Ordinary

UBS Europe SE

Various Custodians

UBS Europe SE

60,350

Ordinary

5.

Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the

day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

For

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number

of securities

Cash

Non-cash

Please see Appendix C.

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

only

UBS AG London Branch

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

UBS Asset Management Life Limited

use

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

UBS Switzerland AG

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

personal

UBS Europe SE

Addresses

7.

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

UBS AG London Branch

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

UBS Asset Management Life Limited

For

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

UBS Switzerland AG

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

UBS Europe SE

Nature of association

Related body corporate

Related body corporate

Related body corporate

Related body corporate

Related body corporate

Related body corporate

Related body corporate

Related body corporate

Related body corporate

Related body corporate

Related body corporate

Related body corporate

Related body corporate

Nature of association

5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

One Raffles Quay, #50-01 North Tower, Singapore

5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom

5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom

Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich Switzerland

Illinois Corporation Service Company 801 Adlai Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL, USA

Aeschenplatz 6, Basel, Switzerland

Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich, Switzerland

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4 OpernTurm, Frankfurt am Main Germany

SIGNATURE

Print Name:

Andrew Costley

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

only

Sign Here:

Date:

15 March 2022

Print Name:

Florian Naef

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

15 March 2022

Contact details for this notice:

--------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Costley

Group Compliance, Regulatory & Governance

(T) +852 3712 3707

--------------------------------------------------------------

For personaluse

Appendix A

Holder of relevant interest

UBS AG, London Branch

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Type of agreement

Prime Brokerage Agreement

Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

(i) UBS AG, London Branch ("UBS

(i) UBS AG, Australia Branch ("UBS AG")

only

AG")

(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.)

(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix

A-1.)

Tra sfer date

Please refer to Appendix A-1.

Please refer to Appendix A-1.

Holder of voting rights

UBS AG

UBS AG

Are there any restrictions on

No.

Please refer to the details below.

voting rights?

If y s, detail

N/A

Since all right and title in the securities passes to

use

the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has

the right to vote. However, in certain

circumstances, the transferee may seek to

arrange for voting rights to be exercised in

accordance with the instructions of the transferor

(i.e. Client).

Scheduled return date (if

None.

None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan.

personal

ny)

Does the borrower have the

Yes.

Yes.

right to return early?

If yes, detail

The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the

The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to

right to return at its discretion.

return at its discretion.

D es the lender have the

Yes.

Yes.

right to recall early?

If yes, detail

The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at

The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request

its request subject to compliance

subject to compliance with margin requirements

with margin requirements and the

and the terms of the relevant loan.

terms of the relevant loan.

Will the securities be

Yes.

Yes.

returned on settlement?

If yes, detail any exceptions

None.

None.

For

The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.

A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
