Summary
DETAIL
Mine
Reference
Forward program commencement date Forward program end date
Forward program revision (if applicable) Contact
Mining leases
Project location
Date of submission
Whitehaven Coal Mining Gunnedah Coal Handling Preparation Plant and Rail Loader
FWP0001426
Thursday 11 April 2024
Saturday 10 April 2027
Daryl Robinson
ML 1876 (1992)
Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited
Friday 7 June 2024
Important
The department may make the information in your program and any supporting information available for inspection by members of the public, including by publication on its website or by displaying the information at any of its offices. If you consider any part of your program to be confidential, please communicate this to the department via the message function on this submission within the NSW Resources Regulator Portal.
Three-year forecast - surface disturbance activities
Project description
The Whitehaven Gunnedah Coal Handling and Preparation Plant (CHPP) and rail loader is a coal receival and processing facility with a rail loop and rail loading facility. The site is located within the Gunnedah Shire, approximately 5 kilometres (km) west of Gunnedah on the Kamilaroi Highway in northern New South Wales (NSW).
Description of surface disturbance activities
Exploration activities
No exploration activities are planned to occur in the reporting/FWP period.
Construction activities
As the facility is existing no significant disturbance or construction is proposed for the next three years. An upgrade to the site water management infrastructure is planned in FY25 to increase the raw water storage on site with a new dam to be constructed adjacent to an existing storage. Additional upgrades to the existing plant/facility may occur within the next three years but will all be within the existing disturbance footprint.
Mining schedule
Mining development method and sequencing and general mine features.
The facility is a beneficiation and handling plant only and as such there is no mining activity on site.
Areas identified for emplacements, the sequencing of emplacements, construction, and management.
The facility is a beneficiation and handling plant only and as such there is no mining activity on site.
Processing infrastructure activities and the location of tailings facilities and schedule for emplacement.
The facility contains a coal processing and handling plant (CHPP) that treats coal produced from two currently operating coal mines, Tarrawonga Coal Mine and Vickery Coal Mine. The facility also handles bypass coal from these two mining operations. Saleable product coal is
loaded onto trains at the facility's rail loading infrastructure and rail loop. Reject material (fine and course) is transported to the mining operations for disposal in the overburden emplacements in accordance with the Development Consents and Environmental Protection Licenses of those operations. Belt press filters produce a reject material that is back freighted to each mine site during the coal haulage operational hours. Reject ponds are used to recover process water from the fine rejects prior to these rejects being removed from the ponds and back freighted to each mine site for co-disposal with overburden during the coal haulage operational hours.
Waste disposal and materials handling operations.
Waste streams at Gunnedah CHPP will include general waste, hazardous waste and sewage. EPL 3637 requires Whitehaven Coal to monitor, track and report waste on a regular basis. Waste data will be collected and recorded according to type in the site waste registers. Hydrocarbon waste is handled by a local licenced contractor and disposed of at appropriately licenced facilities. Hydrocarbon waste is segregated from general waste. Hydrocarbon Contaminated soils are handled separately and remediated or removed to a licenced facility. General waste minimisation principles are applied at the Gunnedah CHPP to minimise the quantity of wastes that require off-site disposal.
Key production milestones
MATERIAL
UNIT
Stripped topsoil
(m3)
(if applicable)
Rock/overburden
(m3)
Ore
(Mt)
Reject material1
(Mt)
Product
(Mt)
YEAR 1
10,700
0
0
0.8
2.05
YEAR 2
0
0
0
0.8
2.23
YEAR 3
0
0
0
0.8
2.24
1 This includes coarse rejects, tailings and any other wastes resulting from beneficiation.
Three-year rehabilitation forecast
Rehabilitation planning schedule
Rehabilitation planning schedule
Rehabilitation planning for this facility will include the management of growth medium in existing and newly created stockpiles. It is anticipated that within this FWP period consultation with Gunnedah Shire Council as to the infrastructure existing on parcels of land owned by them will begin. This will include discussing which infrastructure may be requested to remain to maximise options for future land use. This could include the rail loop, certain access roads and water management infrastructure.
Stakeholder consultation
It is anticipated that within this FWP period consultation with Gunnedah Shire Council as to the infrastructure existing on parcels of land owned by them will begin. This will include discussing which infrastructure may be requested to remain to maximise options for future land use. This could include the rail loop, certain access roads and water management infrastructure.
Rehabilitation studies, risk assessments and/or design work
The rehabilitation risk assessment has been updated in 2024 and is anticipated to be reviewed over the next three years. Studies are ongoing as to potential improvements that may be made to current rejects disposal methods.
Rehabilitation research and trials
RRT
PROJECT/TRIAL NAME
OBJECTIVE OF TRIAL/PROJECT
METHODOLOGY
NUMBER
Rehabilitation maintenance and corrective actions
Rehabilitation maintenance activities will include the management of growth medium in existing and newly created stockpiles including the control of weeds.
Rehabilitation schedule
Rehabilitation cannot be scheduled for the Gunnedah CHPP until it has ceased to operate. Therefore no rehabilitation has been proposed in this current FWP.
Subsidence remediation for underground operations
The Gunnedah CHPP is a coal processing facility only and therefore has no areas affected by underground mining subsidence.
Progressive mining and rehabilitation statistics
Three-yearly forecast cumulative disturbance and rehabilitation progression
FORECAST
- Total surface disturbance footprint
- Total active disturbance
- Total new area of land proposed for active rehabilitation
UNIT
(ha)
(ha)
(ha)
YEAR 1
60.82
60.82
0
YEAR 2
60.82
60.82
0
YEAR 3
60.82
60.82
0
Rehabilitation key performance indicators (KPIs)
FORECAST
UNIT
YEAR 1
YEAR 2
YEAR 3
- Total new active disturbance area
- Total new area of land proposed for active rehabilitation during the reporting period
- Annual rehabilitation to disturbance ratio
(ha)
(ha)
4.43
Rehabilitation Cost Estimate
The rehabilitation cost estimate (RCE) for Whitehaven Coal Mining Gunnedah Coal Handling Preparation Plant and Rail Loader was prepared in accordance with the NSW Resources Regulator's Rehabilitation Cost Estimation Tool. The total RCE calculated for the site is based on a snapshot of disturbance as of June 2024.
Attachment 1 - Reporting Definitions
REPORTING CATEGORY
-
Total disturbance footprint
- surface disturbance
- Total active disturbance
- Rehabilitation - land preparation
- Ecosystem and land use establishment
DEFINITION
All areas within a mining lease that either have at some point in time or continue to pose a rehabilitation liability due to surface disturbance activities.
The total disturbance footprint is the sum of the total active disturbance, decommissioning, landform establishment, growth medium development, ecosystem and land use establishment, ecosystem and land use development and rehabilitation completion (see definitions below).
Underground mining operations should not include the footprint of underground mining areas/subsidence management areas in the total disturbance footprint.
Includes on-lease exploration areas, stripped areas ahead of mining, infrastructure areas, water management infrastructure, sewage treatment facilities, topsoil stockpile areas, access tracks and haul roads, active mining areas, waste rock emplacements (active/unshaped/in or out-of-pit), tailings dams (active/unshaped/uncapped) and temporary stabilised areas (e.g. areas sown with temporary cover crops for dust mitigation and temporary rehabilitation).
Includes the sum of all disturbed land within a mining lease that have commenced any, or all, of the following phases of rehabilitation - decommissioning, landform establishment and growth medium development.
Refer to the glossary of terms in this document for the definition of these phases of rehabilitation.
Includes the area which has been seeded/planted with the target vegetation species for the intended final land use. However, vegetation has not matured to a stage where it can be demonstrated that it will be sustainable for the long term and or require only a maintenance regime consistent with target reference/analogue sites.
Typically, rehabilitation areas would be in this phase for at least two years (and usually more) before rehabilitation can be classified as being in the ecosystem and land use development phase. This phase does not apply to infrastructure areas that are being retained as part of final land use for the site.
