WHITEHAVEN COAL MINING GUNNEDAH COAL HANDLING

PREPARATION PLANT AND RAIL LOADER FORWARD PROGRAM

FWP0001426 | Thursday 11 April 2024 to Saturday 10 April 2027

Three-year forecast - surface disturbance activities

Project description

The Whitehaven Gunnedah Coal Handling and Preparation Plant (CHPP) and rail loader is a coal receival and processing facility with a rail loop and rail loading facility. The site is located within the Gunnedah Shire, approximately 5 kilometres (km) west of Gunnedah on the Kamilaroi Highway in northern New South Wales (NSW).

Description of surface disturbance activities

Exploration activities

No exploration activities are planned to occur in the reporting/FWP period.

Construction activities

As the facility is existing no significant disturbance or construction is proposed for the next three years. An upgrade to the site water management infrastructure is planned in FY25 to increase the raw water storage on site with a new dam to be constructed adjacent to an existing storage. Additional upgrades to the existing plant/facility may occur within the next three years but will all be within the existing disturbance footprint.

Mining schedule

Mining development method and sequencing and general mine features.

The facility is a beneficiation and handling plant only and as such there is no mining activity on site.

Areas identified for emplacements, the sequencing of emplacements, construction, and management.

The facility is a beneficiation and handling plant only and as such there is no mining activity on site.

Processing infrastructure activities and the location of tailings facilities and schedule for emplacement.

The facility contains a coal processing and handling plant (CHPP) that treats coal produced from two currently operating coal mines, Tarrawonga Coal Mine and Vickery Coal Mine. The facility also handles bypass coal from these two mining operations. Saleable product coal is

