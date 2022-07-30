Whitehaven Coal : Gunnedah Colliery CCL701 Rehabilitation Management Plan

Document Owner: Env Supt Document Approver: Env & Rehab Mgr WHITEHAVEN GROUP Revision Period: 3 years Issue: 1 Last Revision Date: 29/7/22

WHC-PLN-OC-CCL701-Rehabilitation Management Plan

1 INTRODUCTION TO MINING PROJECT

This Rehabilitation Management Plan (RMP, the Plan) has been prepared by SLR Consulting Australia Pty Limited (SLR) in conjunction with Whitehaven Coal Limited (Whitehaven). Namoi Mining Pty Ltd (Namoi Mining), a wholly owned subsidiary of Whitehaven, holds the Consolidated Coal Lease 701 (CCL701). CCL701 is the site of the former Gunnedah Colliery which operated for over 100 years until closure in September 2000. Demolition and rehabilitation works are undertaken by Whitehaven.

CCL701 encompasses the Black Jack Colliery and operations at Melville Open Cut, Springfield, Brickworks, No5, No4 and No2 entries and Underground workings, the Gunnedah Colliery Coal Processing Plant (CPP), a disused tramway and old coal loader, previous exploration areas, and portions of Black Jack Mountain. These sites are located between 5 and 10 kilometres to the southwest of Gunnedah town centre within the New England north-west Region of New South Wales (NSW) (see Figure 1-1).

This Rehabilitation Management Plan (RMP, the Plan) has been prepared in accordance with the Mining Exploration and Geoscience - Resources Regulator's (RR) Form and Way: Rehabilitation Management Plan for Large Mines (RR, 2021) and associated guidelines (refer Section 1.3).

This RMP should be read in conjunction with the Detailed Mine Closure Plan (DMCP) for CCL 701 and its associated assessments, studies, and reports.

1.1 HISTORY OF OPERATIONS

There is a long history of mining in the Gunnedah basin, with coal first discovered in the late 1870s in the vicinity of Black Jack Mountain by farmers boring for water for agricultural purposes. Notification to commence mining on the south-eastern slopes of Black Jack Mountain was given in 1895 and became what is now referred to as the Gunnedah Colliery No.1 Entry area.

The Gunnedah Colliery mined reserves in the Hoskisson and Melville Seams by underground methods for most of the twentieth Century, producing high quality thermal and semisoft coking coal for domestic and export markets. The Gunnedah Colliery closed in mid-2000 as economic coal reserves in both seams were exhausted.

For the purpose of closure planning, Whitehaven has divided the historical mining areas within CCL701 into discrete Closure Management Areas (CMAs). The CMAs adopted for the purpose of this RMP are shown in Figure 1-2 and are as follows:

CMA 1: Black Jack / Melville Underground.

CMA 2: No. 2, No.4 and No.5 Underground.

CMA 3: Melville Open Cut.

CMA 4: Coal Preparation Plant (CPP).

CMA 5: Tramway and Old Coal Loader.

CMA 6: Other Lands.

CMA 7: Road Corridors.

CMA 8: Springfield Rehabilitation Plan Area.

CMA 9: Brickworks Opencut Area*.

CMA 10: Melville Opencut Area* (Rejects Emplacement Area (REA) and former maintenance (surface) facilities).

A brief summary of the history of mining within each of the CCL701 mining areas is included in Table 1-1.