Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-29 am EDT
6.210 AUD   -2.82%
01:13aWHITEHAVEN COAL : Gunnedah Colliery CCL701 Rehabilitation Management Plan
PU
07/29WHITEHAVEN COAL : NAR-Rehabilitation Management Plan
PU
07/29WHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR - Rehabilitation Management Plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : Gunnedah Colliery CCL701 Rehabilitation Management Plan

07/30/2022 | 01:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Document Owner:

Env Supt

Document Approver:

Env & Rehab Mgr

WHITEHAVEN GROUP

Revision Period:

3 years

Issue:

1

Last Revision Date:

29/7/22

WHC-PLN-OC-CCL701-Rehabilitation Management Plan

WHITEHAVEN COAL

CONSOLIDATED COAL LEASE (CCL) 701

BRICKWORKS, MELVILLE AND

SPRINGFIELD

REHABILITATION MANAGEMENT PLAN

Approval

Name

Position

Signed

Date

Document Owner:

Andrew Raal

Env Supt

29/7/22

Authorised by:

Daryl Robinson

Env &

29/7/22

Rehab Mgr

"If it's not safe, don't do it."

Page 1 of 96

UNCONTROLLED COPY WHEN PRINTED.

REFER TO INTRANET FOR LATEST VERSION

Document Owner:

Env Supt

Document Approver:

Env & Rehab Mgr

WHITEHAVEN GROUP

Revision Period:

3 years

Issue:

1

Last Revision Date:

29/7/22

WHC-PLN-OC-CCL701-Rehabilitation Management Plan

Contents

CONTENTS

......................................................................................................................................

2

1 INTRODUCTION TO MINING PROJECT .................................................................................

4

1.1

HISTORY OF OPERATIONS .............................................................................................

4

1.2

CURRENT DEVELOPMENT CONSENTS, LEASES AND LICENCES ...........................

10

1.2.1

MINING AUTHORISATIONS ....................................................................................

10

1.2.2

DEVELOPMENT CONSENTS ..................................................................................

10

1.2.3

EPBC APPROVALS..................................................................................................

11

1.3

LICENCES........................................................................................................................

11

1.4

APPLICABLE GUIDELINES.............................................................................................

12

1.5

LAND OWNERSHIP AND LAND USE .............................................................................

12

1.5.1

LAND OWNERSHIP..................................................................................................

12

1.5.2 HISTORIC AND CURRENT LAND USE ...................................................................

12

1.5.3

FUTURE LAND USE.................................................................................................

16

2

FINAL LAND USE....................................................................................................................

18

2.1

REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS FOR REHABILITATION............................................

18

2.2

FINAL LAND USE OPTIONS ASSESSMENT..................................................................

19

2.3

FINAL LAND USE STATEMENT......................................................................................

19

2.4

FINAL LAND USE AND MINING DOMAINS ....................................................................

19

2.4.1 FINAL LAND USE DOMAINS ...................................................................................

19

2.4.1

MINING DOMAINS....................................................................................................

21

3

REHABILITATION RISK ASSESSMENT ................................................................................

24

3.1

SUMMARY OF RISK ASSESSMENT ..............................................................................

24

3.2

REHABILITATION RISK ASSESSMENT .........................................................................

24

3.2.1 SPECIFIC RISKS RELATING TO REHABILITATION

..................................................

25

3.2.2

FURTHER STUDIES/ACTION PLAN........................................................................

26

4 REHABILITATION OBJECTIVES AND REHABILITATION COMPLETION CRITERIA ..........

27

4.1

GENERAL REHABILITATION OBJECTIVES...................................................................

27

4.2

DOMAIN REHABILITATION OBJECTIVES .....................................................................

27

4.3

REHABILITATION COMPLETION CRITERIA..................................................................

30

4.4 REHABILITATION OBJECTIVES AND REHABILITATION COMPLETION CRITERIA -

STAKEHOLDER CONSULTATION ............................................................................................

45

4.4.1

STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT PLAN...................................................................

45

4.4.4

SUMMARY OF STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT COMPLETED TO DATE............

45

5 FINAL LANDFORM AND REHABILITATION PLAN ................................................................

50

"If it's not safe, don't do it."

Page 2 of 96

UNCONTROLLED COPY WHEN PRINTED.

REFER TO INTRANET FOR LATEST VERSION

Document Owner:

Env Supt

Document Approver:

Env & Rehab Mgr

WHITEHAVEN GROUP

Revision Period:

3 years

Issue:

1

Last Revision Date:

29/7/22

WHC-PLN-OC-CCL701-Rehabilitation Management Plan

6

REHABILITATION IMPLEMENTATION ..................................................................................

55

6.1

LIFE OF MINE REHABILITATION SCHEDULE ...............................................................

55

6.1.1

INFRASTRUCTURE .................................................................................................

55

6.1.2

MINING ACTIVITIES.................................................................................................

55

6.1.3 MINE OPERATIONS (INCLUDING MINING PURPOSES).......................................

55

6.1.4

REHABILITATION ACTIVITIES ................................................................................

55

6.2

LIFE OF MINE REHABILITATION SCHEDULE ...............................................................

57

6.3

PHASES OF REHABILITATION AND GENERAL METHODOLOGIES ...........................

57

6.3.1

ACTIVE MINING PHASE ..........................................................................................

58

6.3.2

DECOMMISSIONING ...............................................................................................

63

6.3.3

GROWTH MEDIUM DEVELOPMENT ......................................................................

74

6.3.4 ECOSYSTEM AND LAND USE ESTABLISHMENT .................................................

75

6.3.7 ECOSYSTEM AND LAND USE DEVELOPMENT

....................................................

77

6.4

REHABILITATION OF AREAS AFFECTED BY SUBSIDENCE.......................................

78

7 REHABILITATION QUALITY ASSURANCE PROCESS .........................................................

79

8

REHABILITATION MONITORING PROGRAM .......................................................................

82

8.1

ANALOGUE SITE BASELINE MONITORING..................................................................

82

8.2

REHABILITATION ESTABLISHMENT MONITORING.....................................................

82

8.3 MEASURING PERFORMANCE AGAINST REHABILITATION OBJECTIVES AND

REHABILITATION COMPLETION CRITERIA ............................................................................

82

8.3.1 REHABILITATION WALK OVER INSPECTION........................................................

82

8.3.2

ANNUAL REHABILITATION MONITORING .............................................................

83

8.3.3

REHABILITATION PERFORMANCE ........................................................................

83

9 REHABILITATION RESEARCH, MODELLING AND TRIALS .................................................

85

9.1 CURRENT REHABILITATION RESEARCH, MODELLING AND TRIALS .......................

85

9.2 FUTURE REHABILITATION RESEARCH, MODELLING AND TRIALS ..........................

85

10 INTERVENTION AND ADAPTIVE MANAGEMENT ............................................................

86

11 REVIEW, REVISION AND IMPLEMENTATION ..................................................................

90

11.1 REVIEW AND REVISION OF THE PLAN ........................................................................

90

11.2 IMPLEMENTATION..........................................................................................................

90

ACCOUNTABILITIES .....................................................................................................................

91

SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION ...............................................................................................

91

"If it's not safe, don't do it."

Page 3 of 96

UNCONTROLLED COPY WHEN PRINTED.

REFER TO INTRANET FOR LATEST VERSION

Document Owner:

Env Supt

Document Approver:

Env & Rehab Mgr

WHITEHAVEN GROUP

Revision Period:

3 years

Issue:

1

Last Revision Date:

29/7/22

WHC-PLN-OC-CCL701-Rehabilitation Management Plan

1 INTRODUCTION TO MINING PROJECT

This Rehabilitation Management Plan (RMP, the Plan) has been prepared by SLR Consulting Australia Pty Limited (SLR) in conjunction with Whitehaven Coal Limited (Whitehaven). Namoi Mining Pty Ltd (Namoi Mining), a wholly owned subsidiary of Whitehaven, holds the Consolidated Coal Lease 701 (CCL701). CCL701 is the site of the former Gunnedah Colliery which operated for over 100 years until closure in September 2000. Demolition and rehabilitation works are undertaken by Whitehaven.

CCL701 encompasses the Black Jack Colliery and operations at Melville Open Cut, Springfield, Brickworks, No5, No4 and No2 entries and Underground workings, the Gunnedah Colliery Coal Processing Plant (CPP), a disused tramway and old coal loader, previous exploration areas, and portions of Black Jack Mountain. These sites are located between 5 and 10 kilometres to the southwest of Gunnedah town centre within the New England north-west Region of New South Wales (NSW) (see Figure 1-1).

This Rehabilitation Management Plan (RMP, the Plan) has been prepared in accordance with the Mining Exploration and Geoscience - Resources Regulator's (RR) Form and Way: Rehabilitation Management Plan for Large Mines (RR, 2021) and associated guidelines (refer Section 1.3).

This RMP should be read in conjunction with the Detailed Mine Closure Plan (DMCP) for CCL 701 and its associated assessments, studies, and reports.

1.1 HISTORY OF OPERATIONS

There is a long history of mining in the Gunnedah basin, with coal first discovered in the late 1870s in the vicinity of Black Jack Mountain by farmers boring for water for agricultural purposes. Notification to commence mining on the south-eastern slopes of Black Jack Mountain was given in 1895 and became what is now referred to as the Gunnedah Colliery No.1 Entry area.

The Gunnedah Colliery mined reserves in the Hoskisson and Melville Seams by underground methods for most of the twentieth Century, producing high quality thermal and semisoft coking coal for domestic and export markets. The Gunnedah Colliery closed in mid-2000 as economic coal reserves in both seams were exhausted.

For the purpose of closure planning, Whitehaven has divided the historical mining areas within CCL701 into discrete Closure Management Areas (CMAs). The CMAs adopted for the purpose of this RMP are shown in Figure 1-2 and are as follows:

  • CMA 1: Black Jack / Melville Underground.
  • CMA 2: No. 2, No.4 and No.5 Underground.
  • CMA 3: Melville Open Cut.
  • CMA 4: Coal Preparation Plant (CPP).
  • CMA 5: Tramway and Old Coal Loader.
  • CMA 6: Other Lands.
  • CMA 7: Road Corridors.
  • CMA 8: Springfield Rehabilitation Plan Area.
  • CMA 9: Brickworks Opencut Area*.
  • CMA 10: Melville Opencut Area* (Rejects Emplacement Area (REA) and former maintenance (surface) facilities).

A brief summary of the history of mining within each of the CCL701 mining areas is included in Table 1-1.

"If it's not safe, don't do it."

Page 4 of 96

UNCONTROLLED COPY WHEN PRINTED.

REFER TO INTRANET FOR LATEST VERSION

Inset A

Scale: 1:15,000,000

SITE LOCATION

ML1624

ML1680

CCL701

I

\au.slr.localCorporateProjects-SLR630-SrvNTL630-NTL630.30268.00000 Whitehaven RMPs 6 SLR Data 1 GISCCL701CCL701 Figure 1 - Regional Locality.mxd

WHITEHAVEN

REHABILITATION

MANAGEMENT PLAN

CCL701

FIGURE 1

REGIONAL LOCALITY

LEGEND

Project Approval Boundary

Data Sources:

DoR NSW Exploration and Mining Leases

NSW LPI Base Map

0

1

2

Kilometres

Coordinate System:

GDA2020

Scale:

1:100,000 at A3

Project Number:

630.30268

Date:

25-Jul-2022

Drawn by:

LC

Annual Reporting Period: 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 05:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
01:13aWHITEHAVEN COAL : Gunnedah Colliery CCL701 Rehabilitation Management Plan
PU
07/29WHITEHAVEN COAL : NAR-Rehabilitation Management Plan
PU
07/29WHITEHAVEN COAL : TAR - Rehabilitation Management Plan
PU
07/29WHITEHAVEN COAL : WCC- Rehabilitation Management Plan
PU
07/28WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220729
PU
07/28WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 28072022
PU
07/27WHITEHAVEN COAL : Investing in Whitehaven women
PU
07/27WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 27072022
PU
07/27WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220728
PU
07/27WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 26072022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 870 M 3 398 M 3 398 M
Net income 2022 1 893 M 1 321 M 1 321 M
Net cash 2022 991 M 692 M 692 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,20x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 5 727 M 3 996 M 3 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,21 AUD
Average target price 7,32 AUD
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED144.83%3 996
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED23.91%78 238
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED56.64%27 470
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED62.26%22 492
COAL INDIA LIMITED38.89%16 410
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED40.89%15 051