Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee Environmental Monitoring Q4 2019 Meeting #28 Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee Meeting #29 Environmental Monitoring Report For the Q1 period, January - March 2020 Attended Noise Monitoring Attended noise monitoring was undertaken at six locations during January, February and March 2020 by an independent acoustic consultant. The measured noise level (LAeq 15 minute) attributed to Maules Creek Coal Mine (MCCM) and applicable criteria for each location are shown in the tables below. LAeq, 15minute GENERATED BY MCCM AGAINST OPERATIONAL NIGHT NOISE CRITERIA - JANUARY TO MARCH 2020. Table 1 - January Noise Monitoring Table 2 - February Noise Monitoring Table 3 - March Noise Monitoring (1). Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres); (2). Estimated or measured LAeq,15minute attributed to MCCM; (3). NA in exceedance column means criterion is not applicable, either due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project approval or due to property acquisition by MCC; and (4). Indicates the application of a 2dB low frequency modifying factor. IA/NM - Inaudible NM - Not measurable Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875 WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899 PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382

Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee Environmental Monitoring Q4 2019 Meeting #28 During Q1 no measurement satisfied the conditions for further assessment when reviewed for the applicability of low frequency modification factors in accordance with the EPA's Noise Policy for Industry. Maules Creek Coal (MCC) EPL 20221 also has a '1 Minute - Night' criteria (LA1) that applies from 10pm to 7am Monday to Saturday & 10pm to 8am Sundays and Public Holidays. The results for the LA1 monitoring are shown below. The results show that mine operations did not exceed the applicable LA1 criteria during attended noise monitoring in Q1 2020. LA1, 1minute GENERATED BY MCC AGAINST OPERATIONAL NIGHT NOISE CRITERIA - January to March 2020. Table 4 - January Noise Monitoring - Night Table 5 - February Noise Monitoring - Night Table 6 - March Noise Monitoring - Night Notes: Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or wind speeds greater than 3 metres per second (at 10 metres); Estimated or measured LAeq,15minute attributed to MCCM; Estimated or measured LA1,1minute attributed to MCCM; NA in exceedance column means atmospheric conditions outside those specified in Project Approval and criterion is not applicable. IA - Inaudible NM - Not measurable Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875 WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899 PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382

Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee Environmental Monitoring Q4 2019 Meeting #28 Wind Direction during Attended Monitoring Wind direction data is collected from the MCCM Automated Weather Station (AWS). Wind data for the duration of the attended monitoring assessment, recorded at the MCCM AWS is presented in the table below. Table 7 - Prevailing Wind Direction Monitoring Date Prevailing Wind Direction January NE February SW March SE Blast Monitoring There were 22 blasts at MCCM during Q1 2020. All blast monitoring results recorded within the reporting period have complied with applicable overpressure and ground vibration limits specified in the respective approvals. Table 8 - Blast Results Summary Quarter 1 2020 Parameter Units Frequency Number Average Max 100% Exceedance Limit (Yes / No) Noise dB (Lin 22 96.7 115.3 120 No Peak) All Vibration mm/s 22 0.16 0.53 10 No Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875 WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899 PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382

Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee Environmental Monitoring Q4 2019 Meeting #28 Air Quality Total Depositional Dust The 12 monthly rolling annual average remains below the relevant Project Approval criteria of 4gm/m2/month for the respective monitoring points except for at MC4 as shown in the below graph. Whilst MC4 was above the 12 month rolling average this was however attributed to a highly contaminated sample during the bushfires and dust storms in October 2019. February saw increase in monthly deposited matter, these have been attributed to dust storms which presented in conjunction with storm fronts. Table 9 - Deposited Dust Gauge Results MONTH MC1 MC2 MC3 MC4 January -20 1.7 4.2 2.2 3.3 February-20 4.1 4.5 3.5 9.8 March-20 1.2 0.8 0.8 1.2 12 MONTH ROLLING AVERAGE 2.1 2.7 2.7 6.9 [g/m2/month] Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875 WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899 PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382

Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee Environmental Monitoring Q4 2019 Meeting #28 Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.). Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.).** Exceedances recorded in December were attributed to the regional events Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.).

Exceedances recorded in December were attributed to the regional events. Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875 WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899 PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382

Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee Environmental Monitoring Q4 2019 Meeting #28 Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.).** Exceedances recorded in October were attributed to the regional events and potential contamination. High Volume Air Sampling (HVAS) The HVAS monitor is located on the property 'OIivedene,' a mine owned property on Therribri Road. During Q1 there were no exceedances of the 24 hour average of 50 µg/m3. HVAS PM10 Rolling Annual Average during Q1 2020 was elevated above the Annual Average Guideline 30 µg/m3. Recalculations of this figure have been undertaken to remove all extraordinary events as per approval conditions. Recalculated annual averages were below the Annual Average Guideline of 30 µg/m3. Exceedances recorded in September, October, November and December were attributed to the regional events and discussed at the February, May, August and October 2019 CCC meetings Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875 WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899 PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382

Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee Environmental Monitoring Q4 2019 Meeting #28 TEOM - PM10 Results The annual average for PM10 at the Maules Creek Coal TEOM is below the Project Approval annual average criteria of 30µg/m3 as shown in the following figure. There have been six exceedances of the 24 hour average for Q1, these have all been attributed to regional air quality events. TEOM Result Figures - Particulate Matter PM10µg/m3 Blank columns indicate sample periods where there was either power outage, maintenance or other related causes.

Exceedances of the OEH 24hr Maximum over the past 12 months have been non mine related and have been attributed to regional dust events, all previous exceedances have been discussed at CCC meetings. Water Monitoring Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875 WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899 PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382

Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee Environmental Monitoring Q4 2019 Meeting #28 Groundwater Groundwater monitoring results in open standpipe piezometers show levels to be relatively stable. The Regional bores were installed between Q4, 2013 and Q1, 2014. BCM01, BCM03, Reg10 are shallow bores which have remained dry since construction in 2013. Acidity / Alkalinity (pH) Over the past twelve months pH readings across the regional bores have remained static with very little fluctuation. Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875 WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899 PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382

Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee Environmental Monitoring Q4 2019 Meeting #28 Electrical Conductivity Laboratory Electrical Conductivity (EC) levels are all within historic groundwater EC range of 500µs/cm to 2,500µs/cm, with the exception of monitoring bore Reg13 which has a historic groundwater EC range of 2,500µs/cm to 4,100µs/cm. Within the last twelve months EC has remained static. Surface Water - Creeks and Rivers Routine surface water monitoring is conducted in surrounding creeks and rivers on a monthly basis. Results for parameters including pH, EC and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) are shown in the figures below. There are 11 surface water monitoring points, however only five were able to be sampled during the twelve month period. Acidity / Alkalinity (pH) Monitoring results for pH in creeks and rivers surrounding MCCM are all trending within the ANZECC range for Irrigation, Ecosystem Health and Recreation. *0 values indicate no water to sample due to the creek being dry Electrical Conductivity Surface water EC trends have remained consistent with SW5, SW6, SW7 and SW8 all historically variable. SW5, SW6, SW7 and SW8 are points along the Namoi River which are subject to regulated and variable flow regimes. Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875 WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899 PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382