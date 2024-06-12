Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Meeting #33
Environmental Monitoring Report
For the Q1 period, January - March 2021
Attended Noise Monitoring
Attended noise monitoring was undertaken at six locations during January, February and March 2021 by an independent acoustic consultant. The measured noise level (LAeq 15 minute) attributed to Maules Creek Coal Mine (MCCM) and applicable criteria for each location are shown in the tables below.
LAeq, 15minute GENERATED BY MCCM AGAINST OPERATIONAL NIGHT NOISE CRITERIA - JANUARY TO MARCH 2021.
Table 1 - January Noise Monitoring
Table 2 - February Noise Monitoring
Table 3 - March Noise Monitoring
(1). Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);
(2). Estimated or measured LAeq 15minute attributed to MCCM;
(3). NA in exceedance column means criterion is not applicable, either due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project Approval or due to property acquisition by MCC; and
(4). Indicates the application of a 2dB low frequency modifying factor. IA/NM - Inaudible NM - Not measurable
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33
During Q1 no measurements satisfied the conditions for further assessment when reviewed for the applicability of low frequency modification factors in accordance with the EPA's Noise Policy for Industry.
Maules Creek Coal (MCC) EPL 20221 also has a '1 Minute - Night' criteria (LA1) that applies from 10pm to 7am Monday to Saturday & 10pm to 8am Sundays and Public Holidays. The results for the LA1 monitoring are shown below. The results show that mine operations did not exceed the applicable LA1 criteria during attended noise monitoring in Q1 2021.
LA1, 1minute GENERATED BY MCC AGAINST OPERATIONAL NIGHT NOISE CRITERIA - JANUARY TO MARCH 2021.
Table 4 - January Noise Monitoring - Night
Table 5 - February Noise Monitoring - Night
Table 6 - March Noise Monitoring - Night
Notes:
- Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or wind speeds greater than 3 metres per second (at 10 metres);
- Estimated or measured LAeq,15minute attributed to MCCM;
- Estimated or measured LA1,1minute attributed to MCCM;
- NA in exceedance column means atmospheric conditions outside those specified in Project Approval and criterion is not
applicable.
IA - Inaudible NM - Not measurable
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33
Wind Direction during Attended Monitoring
Wind direction data is collected from the MCCM Automated Weather Station (AWS). Wind data for the duration of the attended monitoring assessment, recorded at the MCCM AWS is presented in the table below.
Table 7 - Prevailing Wind Direction
Monitoring Date
Prevailing Wind Direction
January
SE
February
SSE
March
SE
Blast Monitoring
There were 26 blasts at MCCM during Q1 2021. All blast monitoring results recorded within the reporting period have complied with applicable overpressure and ground vibration limits specified in the respective approvals.
Table 8 - Blast Results Summary Quarter 1 2021
Parameter
Units Frequency
Number
Average
Max
100%
Exceedance
Limit
(Yes / No)
Noise
dB
26
95.83
111.2
120
No
(Lin Peak)
All
Vibration
mm/s
26
0.13
0.67
10
No
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33
Air Quality
Total Depositional Dust
The 12 monthly rolling annual average remains below the relevant Project Approval criteria of 4g/m2/month for the respective monitoring points.
Table 9 - Deposited Dust Gauge Results [g/m2/month]
MONTH
January-21
Febraury-21
March-21
12 MONTH ROLLING AVERAGE
- samples contamined by bird dropping, decomposed insects or vegetable matter.
MC1
MC2
MC3
MC4
10.5
2.4
3.3
0.8
4.7c
3.0
2.1
1.5
1.4
2.7
2.4
1.2
1.8
2.1
2.2
1.9
- Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.).
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33
High Volume Air Sampling (HVAS)
The HVAS monitor is located on the property 'OIivedene,' a mine owned property on Therribri Road. During past 12 months there have been no exceedances of the 24 hour average of 50 µg/m3.
HVAS PM10 Rolling Annual Average at the end of Q1 2021 was 12.7 µg/m3, which is below the Annual Average Guideline of 30 µg/m3.
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33
TEOM - PM10 Results
The annual rolling average for PM10 at the Maules Creek Coal TEOM was 9.4 µg/m3, which is below the Project Approval annual average criteria of 30µg/m3 as shown in the following figure. There have been no exceedances of the 24 hour average for Q1.
TEOM Result Figures - Particulate Matter PM10µg/m3
* Blank columns indicate sample periods where there was either power outage, maintenance or other related causes.
- Exceedances of the OEH 24hr Maximum over the past 12 months have been non mine related and have been attributed to regional dust events. All previous exceedances have been discussed at CCC meetings.
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33
Water Monitoring
Groundwater
Groundwater monitoring results in open standpipe piezometers show levels to be relatively stable. The Regional bores were installed between Q4, 2013 and Q1, 2014. BCM01, BCM03, Reg10 are shallow bores which have remained dry since construction in 2013.
Regional GW - Standing Water Level March 2021
mbTOC
70
MAC 1280
60
Reg3
Reg4
50
Reg5
Reg5a
40
Reg6
Reg7a
30
Reg10a
20
Reg12
Reg13
10
Reg14
BCM01
0
BCM03
Mar 20
Apr 20
May 20
Jun 20
Jul 20
Aug 20
Sep 20
Oct 20
Nov 20
Dec 20
Jan 21
Feb 21
Mar 21
Acidity / Alkalinity (pH)
Over the past twelve months pH readings across the regional bores have remained static with very little fluctuation.
Regional GW - pH (Field Analysed) March 2021
14.00
12.00
10.00
pH
8.00
6.00
4.00
2.00
0.00
Mar 20
Jun 20
Sep 20
Dec 20
Mar 21
RB05a
Reg3
Reg4
Reg5
Reg5a
Reg6
Reg7a
Reg10a
Reg12
Reg13
Reg14
BCM01
BCM03
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33
Electrical Conductivity
Laboratory Electrical Conductivity (EC) levels are all within historic groundwater EC range of 500µs/cm to 2,500µs/cm, with the exception of monitoring bore Reg13 which has a historic groundwater EC range of 2,500µs/cm to 4,100µs/cm. Within the last twelve months EC has remained static.
Regional GW - EC (Laboratory Analysed) March 2021
4500
4000
3500
uS/cm
3000
2000
2500
1500
1000
500
0
Mar 20
Jun 20
Sep 20
Dec 20
Mar 21
Surface Water - Creeks and Rivers
RB05a
Reg3
Reg4
Reg5
Reg5a
Reg6
Reg7a
Reg10a
Reg12
Reg13
Reg14
BCM01
BCM03
Routine surface water monitoring is conducted in surrounding creeks and rivers on a monthly basis. Results for parameters including pH, EC and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) are shown in the figures below. There are eleven surface water monitoring points, of which eight were able to be sampled during Q1 2021.
Acidity / Alkalinity (pH)
Monitoring results for pH in creeks and rivers surrounding MCCM are all trending within the ANZECC range for Irrigation, Ecosystem Health and Recreation.
pH
Surface Water - pH (Field Analysed) March 2021
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
Mar 20
Sep 20
Mar 21
SW1
SW2
SW3 SW4 SW5 SW6 SW7 SW8 SW9
SW10 SW11
*0 values indicate no water to sample due to the creek being dry
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33
Electrical Conductivity
Surface water EC trends have remained consistent with SW5, SW6, SW7 and SW8 all historically variable. SW5, SW6, SW7 and SW8 are points along the Namoi River which are subject to regulated and variable flow regimes.
Surface Water - Electrical Conductivity (Laboratory
Analysed) March 2021
800
700
600
uS/cm
500
400
300
200
100
0
Mar 20
Sep 20
Mar 21
Total Suspended Solids (TSS)
SW1
SW2
SW3 SW4 SW5 SW6 SW7 SW8 SW9
SW10 SW11
Surface water TSS trends have remained generally consistent with historical results. SW5, SW6, SW7 and SW8 are historically variable as they are located along the Namoi River which is subject to regulated and variable flow regimes. There were elevated levels of TSS in Q1 due to significant rainfall events.
mg/L
Surface Water - Total Suspended Solids March 2021
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
Mar 20
Apr 20
May 20
Jun 20
Jul 20
Aug 20
Sep 20
Oct 20
Nov 20
Dec 20
Jan 21
Feb 21
Mar 21
SW1
SW2
SW3 SW4 SW5 SW6 SW7 SW8 SW9
SW10 SW11
