Maules Creek Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Meeting #33

Environmental Monitoring Report

For the Q1 period, January - March 2021

Attended Noise Monitoring

Attended noise monitoring was undertaken at six locations during January, February and March 2021 by an independent acoustic consultant. The measured noise level (LAeq 15 minute) attributed to Maules Creek Coal Mine (MCCM) and applicable criteria for each location are shown in the tables below.

LAeq, 15minute GENERATED BY MCCM AGAINST OPERATIONAL NIGHT NOISE CRITERIA - JANUARY TO MARCH 2021.

Table 1 - January Noise Monitoring

Table 2 - February Noise Monitoring

Table 3 - March Noise Monitoring

(1). Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);

(2). Estimated or measured LAeq 15minute attributed to MCCM;

(3). NA in exceedance column means criterion is not applicable, either due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project Approval or due to property acquisition by MCC; and

(4). Indicates the application of a 2dB low frequency modifying factor. IA/NM - Inaudible NM - Not measurable