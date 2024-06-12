Maules Creek Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33

Maules Creek Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Meeting #33

Environmental Monitoring Report

For the Q1 period, January - March 2021

Attended Noise Monitoring

Attended noise monitoring was undertaken at six locations during January, February and March 2021 by an independent acoustic consultant. The measured noise level (LAeq 15 minute) attributed to Maules Creek Coal Mine (MCCM) and applicable criteria for each location are shown in the tables below.

LAeq, 15minute GENERATED BY MCCM AGAINST OPERATIONAL NIGHT NOISE CRITERIA - JANUARY TO MARCH 2021.

Table 1 - January Noise Monitoring

Table 2 - February Noise Monitoring

Table 3 - March Noise Monitoring

(1). Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);

(2). Estimated or measured LAeq 15minute attributed to MCCM;

(3). NA in exceedance column means criterion is not applicable, either due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project Approval or due to property acquisition by MCC; and

(4). Indicates the application of a 2dB low frequency modifying factor. IA/NM - Inaudible NM - Not measurable

Maules Creek Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33

During Q1 no measurements satisfied the conditions for further assessment when reviewed for the applicability of low frequency modification factors in accordance with the EPA's Noise Policy for Industry.

Maules Creek Coal (MCC) EPL 20221 also has a '1 Minute - Night' criteria (LA1) that applies from 10pm to 7am Monday to Saturday & 10pm to 8am Sundays and Public Holidays. The results for the LA1 monitoring are shown below. The results show that mine operations did not exceed the applicable LA1 criteria during attended noise monitoring in Q1 2021.

LA1, 1minute GENERATED BY MCC AGAINST OPERATIONAL NIGHT NOISE CRITERIA - JANUARY TO MARCH 2021.

Table 4 - January Noise Monitoring - Night

Table 5 - February Noise Monitoring - Night

Table 6 - March Noise Monitoring - Night

Notes:

  1. Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or wind speeds greater than 3 metres per second (at 10 metres);
  2. Estimated or measured LAeq,15minute attributed to MCCM;
  3. Estimated or measured LA1,1minute attributed to MCCM;
  4. NA in exceedance column means atmospheric conditions outside those specified in Project Approval and criterion is not

applicable.

IA - Inaudible NM - Not measurable

Maules Creek Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33

Wind Direction during Attended Monitoring

Wind direction data is collected from the MCCM Automated Weather Station (AWS). Wind data for the duration of the attended monitoring assessment, recorded at the MCCM AWS is presented in the table below.

Table 7 - Prevailing Wind Direction

Monitoring Date

Prevailing Wind Direction

January

SE

February

SSE

March

SE

Blast Monitoring

There were 26 blasts at MCCM during Q1 2021. All blast monitoring results recorded within the reporting period have complied with applicable overpressure and ground vibration limits specified in the respective approvals.

Table 8 - Blast Results Summary Quarter 1 2021

Parameter

Units Frequency

Number

Average

Max

100%

Exceedance

Limit

(Yes / No)

Noise

dB

26

95.83

111.2

120

No

(Lin Peak)

All

Vibration

mm/s

26

0.13

0.67

10

No

Maules Creek Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33

Air Quality

Total Depositional Dust

The 12 monthly rolling annual average remains below the relevant Project Approval criteria of 4g/m2/month for the respective monitoring points.

Table 9 - Deposited Dust Gauge Results [g/m2/month]

MONTH

January-21

Febraury-21

March-21

12 MONTH ROLLING AVERAGE

  • samples contamined by bird dropping, decomposed insects or vegetable matter.

MC1

MC2

MC3

MC4

10.5

2.4

3.3

0.8

4.7c

3.0

2.1

1.5

1.4

2.7

2.4

1.2

1.8

2.1

2.2

1.9

  • Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.).

Maules Creek Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33

Maules Creek Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33

High Volume Air Sampling (HVAS)

The HVAS monitor is located on the property 'OIivedene,' a mine owned property on Therribri Road. During past 12 months there have been no exceedances of the 24 hour average of 50 µg/m3.

HVAS PM10 Rolling Annual Average at the end of Q1 2021 was 12.7 µg/m3, which is below the Annual Average Guideline of 30 µg/m3.

Maules Creek Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33

TEOM - PM10 Results

The annual rolling average for PM10 at the Maules Creek Coal TEOM was 9.4 µg/m3, which is below the Project Approval annual average criteria of 30µg/m3 as shown in the following figure. There have been no exceedances of the 24 hour average for Q1.

TEOM Result Figures - Particulate Matter PM10µg/m3

* Blank columns indicate sample periods where there was either power outage, maintenance or other related causes.

  • Exceedances of the OEH 24hr Maximum over the past 12 months have been non mine related and have been attributed to regional dust events. All previous exceedances have been discussed at CCC meetings.

Maules Creek Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33

Water Monitoring

Groundwater

Groundwater monitoring results in open standpipe piezometers show levels to be relatively stable. The Regional bores were installed between Q4, 2013 and Q1, 2014. BCM01, BCM03, Reg10 are shallow bores which have remained dry since construction in 2013.

Regional GW - Standing Water Level March 2021

mbTOC

70

MAC 1280

60

Reg3

Reg4

50

Reg5

Reg5a

40

Reg6

Reg7a

30

Reg10a

20

Reg12

Reg13

10

Reg14

BCM01

0

BCM03

Mar 20

Apr 20

May 20

Jun 20

Jul 20

Aug 20

Sep 20

Oct 20

Nov 20

Dec 20

Jan 21

Feb 21

Mar 21

Acidity / Alkalinity (pH)

Over the past twelve months pH readings across the regional bores have remained static with very little fluctuation.

Regional GW - pH (Field Analysed) March 2021

14.00

12.00

10.00

pH

8.00

6.00

4.00

2.00

0.00

Mar 20

Jun 20

Sep 20

Dec 20

Mar 21

RB05a

Reg3

Reg4

Reg5

Reg5a

Reg6

Reg7a

Reg10a

Reg12

Reg13

Reg14

BCM01

BCM03

Maules Creek Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33

Electrical Conductivity

Laboratory Electrical Conductivity (EC) levels are all within historic groundwater EC range of 500µs/cm to 2,500µs/cm, with the exception of monitoring bore Reg13 which has a historic groundwater EC range of 2,500µs/cm to 4,100µs/cm. Within the last twelve months EC has remained static.

Regional GW - EC (Laboratory Analysed) March 2021

4500

4000

3500

uS/cm

3000

2000

2500

1500

1000

500

0

Mar 20

Jun 20

Sep 20

Dec 20

Mar 21

Surface Water - Creeks and Rivers

RB05a

Reg3

Reg4

Reg5

Reg5a

Reg6

Reg7a

Reg10a

Reg12

Reg13

Reg14

BCM01

BCM03

Routine surface water monitoring is conducted in surrounding creeks and rivers on a monthly basis. Results for parameters including pH, EC and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) are shown in the figures below. There are eleven surface water monitoring points, of which eight were able to be sampled during Q1 2021.

Acidity / Alkalinity (pH)

Monitoring results for pH in creeks and rivers surrounding MCCM are all trending within the ANZECC range for Irrigation, Ecosystem Health and Recreation.

pH

Surface Water - pH (Field Analysed) March 2021

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Mar 20

Sep 20

Mar 21

SW1

SW2

SW3 SW4 SW5 SW6 SW7 SW8 SW9

SW10 SW11

*0 values indicate no water to sample due to the creek being dry

Maules Creek Coal Mine

Community Consultative Committee

Environmental Monitoring Q1 2021 Meeting #33

Electrical Conductivity

Surface water EC trends have remained consistent with SW5, SW6, SW7 and SW8 all historically variable. SW5, SW6, SW7 and SW8 are points along the Namoi River which are subject to regulated and variable flow regimes.

Surface Water - Electrical Conductivity (Laboratory

Analysed) March 2021

800

700

600

uS/cm

500

400

300

200

100

0

Mar 20

Sep 20

Mar 21

Total Suspended Solids (TSS)

SW1

SW2

SW3 SW4 SW5 SW6 SW7 SW8 SW9

SW10 SW11

Surface water TSS trends have remained generally consistent with historical results. SW5, SW6, SW7 and SW8 are historically variable as they are located along the Namoi River which is subject to regulated and variable flow regimes. There were elevated levels of TSS in Q1 due to significant rainfall events.

mg/L

Surface Water - Total Suspended Solids March 2021

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Mar 20

Apr 20

May 20

Jun 20

Jul 20

Aug 20

Sep 20

Oct 20

Nov 20

Dec 20

Jan 21

Feb 21

Mar 21

SW1

SW2

SW3 SW4 SW5 SW6 SW7 SW8 SW9

SW10 SW11

