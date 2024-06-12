Maules Creek Coal Mine

Attended Noise Monitoring

Maules Creek Coal (MCC) engaged an independent acoustic consultant to conduct LAeq (15minutes) and LA1 (1 minute) attended noise monitoring at six monitoring locations on site. The monitoring was carried out over January to March 2022.

  1. LAeq, 15minute; GENERATED BY MCCM AGAINST OPERATIONAL DAY NOISE CRITERIA; JANUARY - MARCH 2022. The results show that MCCM is within EPL 20221 compliance limits, that operations did not exceed the applicable LAeq (15minute) criteria of 35dB and the EPA's Noise Policy for Industry compliance guidelines.

Table 1 - January Noise Monitoring

Notes:

  1. Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);
  2. Site-onlyLAeq,15minute attributed to MCCP, including modifying factors if applicable; and
  3. NA in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project approval.

Table 2 - February Noise Monitoring

Notes:

  1. Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);
  2. Site-onlyLAeq,15minute attributed to MCCP, including modifying factors if applicable; and
  3. NA in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project approval.

Table 3 - March Noise Monitoring

Notes:

  1. Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);
  2. Site-onlyLAeq,15minute attributed to MCCP, including modifying factors if applicable; and
  3. NA in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project approval.
    1. LA1, 1minute; GENERATED BY MCC AGAINST OPERATIONAL NIGHT NOISE CRITERIA; JANUARY - MARCH

2022.

MCC's EPL 20221 also has a '1 Minute - Night' criteria (LA1) that applies from 10pm to 7am Monday to Saturday & 10pm to 8am Sundays and Public Holidays. Results are shown on tables 4-6.

The results show that MCCM is within EPL 20221 compliance limits, that operations did not exceed the applicable LA1 (1minute) criteria of 45dB.

Table 4- January Noise Monitoring - Night

Notes:

  1. Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);
  2. Site-onlyLAeq,15minute attributed to MCCP, including modifying factors if applicable; and
  3. NA in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project approval.

Table 5 - February Noise Monitoring - Night

Notes:

  1. Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);
  2. Site-onlyLAeq,15minute attributed to MCCP, including modifying factors if applicable; and
  3. NA in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project approval.

Table 6 - March Noise Monitoring - Night

Notes:

  1. Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);
  2. Site-onlyLAeq,15minute attributed to MCCP, including modifying factors if applicable; and
  3. NA in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project approval.

Wind Direction during Attended Monitoring

Wind direction data is collected from the Maule's Creek Coal Mine (MCCM) Automated Weather Station (AWS). Wind data for the duration of the attended monitoring assessment, recorded at the MCCM AWS is presented in the table below.

Table 7 - Prevailing Wind Direction

Monitoring Date

Prevailing Wind Direction

January

SE

February

SE

March

S/SE

Blast Monitoring

There were 30 blasts at MCCM during Q1 2022. All blast monitoring results recorded within the reporting period have complied with applicable overpressure and ground vibration limits specified in the respective approvals.

Table 8 - Blast Results Summary

Parameter

Units Frequency

Number

Average

Max

100%

Exceedance

Limit

(Yes / No)

Noise

dB

30

94.2

113.2

120

No

(Lin Peak)

All

Vibration

mm/s

30

0.20

1.75

10

No

Air Quality

A. Total Depositional Dust

The 12 monthly rolling annual average remains below the relevant Project Approval (PA 10_0138) criteria of 4g/m2/month for the respective monitoring points.

Table 9 - Deposited Dust Gauge Results [g/m2/month]

MONTH

January

February

March

12 MONTH ROLLING AVERAGE

MC1

MC2

MC3

MC4

10.3c

0.6

2.6

3.6

22c

0.7

1.5

0.7

7.2c

0.6

2.3

0.3

1.5

1.6

1.5

1.2

  • samples contaminated by bird dropping, decomposed insects or vegetable matter.

Depositional Dust Gauge

g/m2.month

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

MC1

Insoluble Solids Ash Residue Rolling Annual Average Annual Criteria

  • Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.).

Depositional Dust Gauge

MC2

g/m2.month

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

Insoluble Solids

Ash Residue

Rolling Annual Average

Annual Criteria

  • Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.).

g/m2.month

Depositional Dust Gauge

MC3

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

Insoluble Solids

Ash Residue

Rolling Annual Average

Annual Criteria

  • Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.).

Depositional Dust Gauge

g/m2.month

10.0

8.0

6.0

4.0

2.0

0.0

MC4

Insoluble Solids Ash Residue Rolling Annual Average Annual Criteria

  • Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.).

B. High Volume Air Sampling (HVAS)

The HVAS monitor is located on the property 'OIivedene,' a mine owned property on Therribri Road. During past 12 months, there have been no exceedances of the 24-hour average of 50 µg/m3.

HVAS PM10 2021 Rolling Annual Average was 9.4 µg/m3, which is below the Annual Average Guideline of 30 µg/m3.

HVAS (PM10) - Olivedene

50

µg/m3

0

Apr-21

May-21

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Sep-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

PM10

24-hour Guideline

Annual Average Guideline

Rolling Average

C. TEOM - PM10 Results

The annual rolling average for PM10 at the Maules Creek Coal TEOM was 5.9 µg/m3, which is below the Project Approval annual average criteria of 30µg/m3 as shown in the following figure. There have been no exceedances of the 24 hour average for Q1.

Maules Creek Coal Mine - TEOM1 Results

µg/m3

180.0

160.0

140.0

120.0

100.0

80.0

60.0

40.0

20.0

0.0

PM10 24hr Avg

PM10 Ann. Avg

OEH 24hr Max

PM10 Ann Av Max

Figure 1 - TEOM Result - Particulate Matter PM10µg/m3

* Blank columns indicate sample periods where there was either power outage, maintenance or other related causes.

Water Monitoring

A. Groundwater

Groundwater monitoring results in open standpipe piezometers show levels to be relatively stable. The Regional bores were installed between Q4, 2013 and Q1, 2014. BCM01, BCM03, Reg10 are shallow bores which have remained dry since construction in 2013.

mbTOC

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

Mar 21

Jun 21

Sep 21

Dec 21

Mar 22

Regional GW - Standing Water Level March 2022

Reg3

Reg4

Reg5

Reg5a

Reg6

Reg7a

Reg10a

Reg12

Reg13

Reg14

BCM01

BCM03

Roma Windmill

Roma MB

Brighton Bore 3

Acidity / Alkalinity (pH)

Over the past twelve months pH readings across the regional bores have remained static with very little fluctuation.

Regional GW - pH (Laboratory Analysed)

10

9

8

7

pH

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Mar 21

Jun 21

Sep 21

Dec 21

Mar 22

RB05a

Reg3

Reg4

Reg5

Reg5a

Reg6

Reg7a

Reg10a

Reg12

Reg13

Reg14

BCM01

BCM03

Electrical Conductivity

Laboratory Electrical Conductivity (EC) levels are all within historic groundwater EC range of 500µs/cm to 2,500µs/cm, with the exception of monitoring bore Reg13 which has a historic groundwater EC range of 2,500µs/cm to 4,100µs/cm. Within the last twelve months EC has remained static.

uS/cm

Regional GW - EC (Laboratory Analysed)

4000

3500

3000

2500

2000

1500

1000

500

0

Mar 21

Jun 21

Sep 21

Dec 21

Mar 22

RB05a

Reg3

Reg4

Reg5

Reg5a

Reg6

Reg7a

Reg10a

Reg12

Reg13

Reg14

BCM01

BCM03

B. Surface Water - Creeks and Rivers

Routine surface water monitoring is conducted in surrounding creeks and rivers on a monthly basis. Results for parameters including pH, EC and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) are shown in the figures below. There are eleven surface water monitoring points, of which a maximum of six sites were able to be sampled during Q1 2022.

Acidity / Alkalinity (pH)

Monitoring results for pH in creeks and rivers surrounding MCCM are all trending within the ANZECC range for Irrigation, Ecosystem Health and Recreation.

pH

Surface Water - pH (Laboratory Analysed)

10

9

8

7

6

5

Mar 21

Jun 21

Sep 21

Dec 21

Mar 22

SW1

SW2

SW3 SW4 SW5 SW6 SW7 SW8 SW9

SW10 SW11

Electrical Conductivity

Surface water EC trends have remained consistent with SW5, SW6, SW7 and SW8 SW8 are points along the Namoi River which are subject to regulated and variable

all historically variable. SW5, SW6, SW7 and flow regimes.

Surface Water - Electrical Conductivity (Laboratory

Analysed)

800

600

uS/cm

400

200

0

Mar 21

Jun 21

Sep 21

Dec 21

Mar 22

SW1

SW2

SW3 SW4 SW5 SW6 SW7 SW8 SW9

SW10 SW11

Total Suspended Solids (TSS)

Surface water TSS trends have remained generally consistent with historical results. SW5, SW6, SW7 and SW8 are historically variable as they are located along the Namoi River which is subject to regulated and variable flow regimes. The Q3 results were elevated due to significant rainfall events, as demonstrated on the graph below TSS levels have since decreased

mg/L

Surafce Water - Total Suspended Solids

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Mar 21

Jun 21

Sep 21

Dec 21

Mar 22

SW1

SW2

SW3 SW4 SW5 SW6 SW7 SW8 SW9

SW10 SW11

Regional Groundwater monitoring

Maules Creek Coal Mine monitors regional bores across the region.

mbTOC

GW Bores SWL Comparison - 12 Months

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

Mar 21

Apr 21

May 21

Jun 21

Jul 21

Aug 21

Sep 21

Oct 21

Nov 21

Dec 21

Jan 22

Feb 22

Mar 22

Currawidgen

Elfin Crossing

Green Gully

Thornfield

Harparary

Little Rio 1

Little Rio 2

Merriendi

Merriendi Crossing

Harparary Road

Reg 3

Reg 12

GW Bores SWL Comparison - 10 Years

mbTOC

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

Mar 12

Sep 12

Mar 13

Sep 13

Mar 14

Sep 14

Mar 15

Sep 15

Mar 16

Sep 16

Mar 17

Sep 17

Mar 18

Sep 18

Mar 19

Sep 19

Mar 20

Sep 20

Mar 21

Sep 21

Mar 22

Currawidgen

Elfin Crossing

Green Gully

Thornfield

Harparary

Little Rio 1

Little Rio 2

Merriendi

Merriendi Crossing

Harparary Road

Reg 3

Reg 12

Attachments

Disclaimer

