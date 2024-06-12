Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2022 Meeting #37
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Meeting #37
Environmental Monitoring Report
For the Q1 period, January - March 2022
Attended Noise Monitoring
Maules Creek Coal (MCC) engaged an independent acoustic consultant to conduct LAeq (15minutes) and LA1 (1 minute) attended noise monitoring at six monitoring locations on site. The monitoring was carried out over January to March 2022.
- LAeq, 15minute; GENERATED BY MCCM AGAINST OPERATIONAL DAY NOISE CRITERIA; JANUARY - MARCH 2022. The results show that MCCM is within EPL 20221 compliance limits, that operations did not exceed the applicable LAeq (15minute) criteria of 35dB and the EPA's Noise Policy for Industry compliance guidelines.
Table 1 - January Noise Monitoring
Notes:
- Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);
- Site-onlyLAeq,15minute attributed to MCCP, including modifying factors if applicable; and
- NA in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project approval.
Table 2 - February Noise Monitoring
Notes:
- Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);
- Site-onlyLAeq,15minute attributed to MCCP, including modifying factors if applicable; and
- NA in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project approval.
Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875
WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU
Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899
PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2022 Meeting #37
Table 3 - March Noise Monitoring
Notes:
- Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);
- Site-onlyLAeq,15minute attributed to MCCP, including modifying factors if applicable; and
- NA in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project approval.
- LA1, 1minute; GENERATED BY MCC AGAINST OPERATIONAL NIGHT NOISE CRITERIA; JANUARY - MARCH
2022.
MCC's EPL 20221 also has a '1 Minute - Night' criteria (LA1) that applies from 10pm to 7am Monday to Saturday & 10pm to 8am Sundays and Public Holidays. Results are shown on tables 4-6.
The results show that MCCM is within EPL 20221 compliance limits, that operations did not exceed the applicable LA1 (1minute) criteria of 45dB.
Table 4- January Noise Monitoring - Night
Notes:
- Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);
- Site-onlyLAeq,15minute attributed to MCCP, including modifying factors if applicable; and
- NA in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project approval.
Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875
WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU
Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899
PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2022 Meeting #37
Table 5 - February Noise Monitoring - Night
Notes:
- Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);
- Site-onlyLAeq,15minute attributed to MCCP, including modifying factors if applicable; and
- NA in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project approval.
Table 6 - March Noise Monitoring - Night
Notes:
- Noise emission limits do not apply during periods of rainfall or winds greater than 3 metres per second (at a height of 10 metres);
- Site-onlyLAeq,15minute attributed to MCCP, including modifying factors if applicable; and
- NA in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in project approval.
Wind Direction during Attended Monitoring
Wind direction data is collected from the Maule's Creek Coal Mine (MCCM) Automated Weather Station (AWS). Wind data for the duration of the attended monitoring assessment, recorded at the MCCM AWS is presented in the table below.
Table 7 - Prevailing Wind Direction
Monitoring Date
Prevailing Wind Direction
January
SE
February
SE
March
S/SE
Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875
WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU
Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899
PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2022 Meeting #37
Blast Monitoring
There were 30 blasts at MCCM during Q1 2022. All blast monitoring results recorded within the reporting period have complied with applicable overpressure and ground vibration limits specified in the respective approvals.
Table 8 - Blast Results Summary
Parameter
Units Frequency
Number
Average
Max
100%
Exceedance
Limit
(Yes / No)
Noise
dB
30
94.2
113.2
120
No
(Lin Peak)
All
Vibration
mm/s
30
0.20
1.75
10
No
Air Quality
A. Total Depositional Dust
The 12 monthly rolling annual average remains below the relevant Project Approval (PA 10_0138) criteria of 4g/m2/month for the respective monitoring points.
Table 9 - Deposited Dust Gauge Results [g/m2/month]
MONTH
January
February
March
12 MONTH ROLLING AVERAGE
MC1
MC2
MC3
MC4
10.3c
0.6
2.6
3.6
22c
0.7
1.5
0.7
7.2c
0.6
2.3
0.3
1.5
1.6
1.5
1.2
- samples contaminated by bird dropping, decomposed insects or vegetable matter.
Depositional Dust Gauge
g/m2.month
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
MC1
Insoluble Solids Ash Residue Rolling Annual Average Annual Criteria
Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875
WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU
Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899
PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2022 Meeting #37
- Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.).
Depositional Dust Gauge
MC2
g/m2.month
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
Insoluble Solids
Ash Residue
Rolling Annual Average
Annual Criteria
- Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.).
g/m2.month
Depositional Dust Gauge
MC3
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
Insoluble Solids
Ash Residue
Rolling Annual Average
Annual Criteria
- Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.).
Depositional Dust Gauge
g/m2.month
10.0
8.0
6.0
4.0
2.0
0.0
MC4
Insoluble Solids Ash Residue Rolling Annual Average Annual Criteria
Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875
WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU
Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899
PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2022 Meeting #37
- Blank cells indicate sample periods where the sample has been contaminated and excluded from the results tables due to contaminated material (insect larvae, bird droppings, vegetation etc.).
B. High Volume Air Sampling (HVAS)
The HVAS monitor is located on the property 'OIivedene,' a mine owned property on Therribri Road. During past 12 months, there have been no exceedances of the 24-hour average of 50 µg/m3.
HVAS PM10 2021 Rolling Annual Average was 9.4 µg/m3, which is below the Annual Average Guideline of 30 µg/m3.
HVAS (PM10) - Olivedene
50
µg/m3
0
Apr-21
May-21
Jun-21
Jul-21
Aug-21
Sep-21
Oct-21
Nov-21
Dec-21
Jan-22
Feb-22
Mar-22
PM10
24-hour Guideline
Annual Average Guideline
Rolling Average
C. TEOM - PM10 Results
The annual rolling average for PM10 at the Maules Creek Coal TEOM was 5.9 µg/m3, which is below the Project Approval annual average criteria of 30µg/m3 as shown in the following figure. There have been no exceedances of the 24 hour average for Q1.
Maules Creek Coal Mine - TEOM1 Results
µg/m3
180.0
160.0
140.0
120.0
100.0
80.0
60.0
40.0
20.0
0.0
PM10 24hr Avg
PM10 Ann. Avg
OEH 24hr Max
PM10 Ann Av Max
Figure 1 - TEOM Result - Particulate Matter PM10µg/m3
* Blank columns indicate sample periods where there was either power outage, maintenance or other related causes.
Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875
WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU
Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899
PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2022 Meeting #37
Water Monitoring
A. Groundwater
Groundwater monitoring results in open standpipe piezometers show levels to be relatively stable. The Regional bores were installed between Q4, 2013 and Q1, 2014. BCM01, BCM03, Reg10 are shallow bores which have remained dry since construction in 2013.
mbTOC
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
Mar 21
Jun 21
Sep 21
Dec 21
Mar 22
Regional GW - Standing Water Level March 2022
Reg3
Reg4
Reg5
Reg5a
Reg6
Reg7a
Reg10a
Reg12
Reg13
Reg14
BCM01
BCM03
Roma Windmill
Roma MB
Brighton Bore 3
Acidity / Alkalinity (pH)
Over the past twelve months pH readings across the regional bores have remained static with very little fluctuation.
Regional GW - pH (Laboratory Analysed)
10
9
8
7
pH
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
Mar 21
Jun 21
Sep 21
Dec 21
Mar 22
RB05a
Reg3
Reg4
Reg5
Reg5a
Reg6
Reg7a
Reg10a
Reg12
Reg13
Reg14
BCM01
BCM03
Electrical Conductivity
Laboratory Electrical Conductivity (EC) levels are all within historic groundwater EC range of 500µs/cm to 2,500µs/cm, with the exception of monitoring bore Reg13 which has a historic groundwater EC range of 2,500µs/cm to 4,100µs/cm. Within the last twelve months EC has remained static.
Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875
WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU
Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899
PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2022 Meeting #37
uS/cm
Regional GW - EC (Laboratory Analysed)
4000
3500
3000
2500
2000
1500
1000
500
0
Mar 21
Jun 21
Sep 21
Dec 21
Mar 22
RB05a
Reg3
Reg4
Reg5
Reg5a
Reg6
Reg7a
Reg10a
Reg12
Reg13
Reg14
BCM01
BCM03
B. Surface Water - Creeks and Rivers
Routine surface water monitoring is conducted in surrounding creeks and rivers on a monthly basis. Results for parameters including pH, EC and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) are shown in the figures below. There are eleven surface water monitoring points, of which a maximum of six sites were able to be sampled during Q1 2022.
Acidity / Alkalinity (pH)
Monitoring results for pH in creeks and rivers surrounding MCCM are all trending within the ANZECC range for Irrigation, Ecosystem Health and Recreation.
pH
Surface Water - pH (Laboratory Analysed)
10
9
8
7
6
5
Mar 21
Jun 21
Sep 21
Dec 21
Mar 22
SW1
SW2
SW3 SW4 SW5 SW6 SW7 SW8 SW9
SW10 SW11
Electrical Conductivity
Surface water EC trends have remained consistent with SW5, SW6, SW7 and SW8 SW8 are points along the Namoi River which are subject to regulated and variable
all historically variable. SW5, SW6, SW7 and flow regimes.
Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875
WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU
Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899
PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2022 Meeting #37
Surface Water - Electrical Conductivity (Laboratory
Analysed)
800
600
uS/cm
400
200
0
Mar 21
Jun 21
Sep 21
Dec 21
Mar 22
SW1
SW2
SW3 SW4 SW5 SW6 SW7 SW8 SW9
SW10 SW11
Total Suspended Solids (TSS)
Surface water TSS trends have remained generally consistent with historical results. SW5, SW6, SW7 and SW8 are historically variable as they are located along the Namoi River which is subject to regulated and variable flow regimes. The Q3 results were elevated due to significant rainfall events, as demonstrated on the graph below TSS levels have since decreased
mg/L
Surafce Water - Total Suspended Solids
450
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
Mar 21
Jun 21
Sep 21
Dec 21
Mar 22
SW1
SW2
SW3 SW4 SW5 SW6 SW7 SW8 SW9
SW10 SW11
Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875
WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU
Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899
PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382
Maules Creek Coal Mine
Community Consultative Committee
Environmental Monitoring Q1 2022 Meeting #37
Regional Groundwater monitoring
Maules Creek Coal Mine monitors regional bores across the region.
mbTOC
GW Bores SWL Comparison - 12 Months
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
Mar 21
Apr 21
May 21
Jun 21
Jul 21
Aug 21
Sep 21
Oct 21
Nov 21
Dec 21
Jan 22
Feb 22
Mar 22
Currawidgen
Elfin Crossing
Green Gully
Thornfield
Harparary
Little Rio 1
Little Rio 2
Merriendi
Merriendi Crossing
Harparary Road
Reg 3
Reg 12
GW Bores SWL Comparison - 10 Years
mbTOC
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
Mar 12
Sep 12
Mar 13
Sep 13
Mar 14
Sep 14
Mar 15
Sep 15
Mar 16
Sep 16
Mar 17
Sep 17
Mar 18
Sep 18
Mar 19
Sep 19
Mar 20
Sep 20
Mar 21
Sep 21
Mar 22
Currawidgen
Elfin Crossing
Green Gully
Thornfield
Harparary
Little Rio 1
Little Rio 2
Merriendi
Merriendi Crossing
Harparary Road
Reg 3
Reg 12
Maules Creek Coal Pty Limited ABN 70 140 533 875
WHITEHAVENCOAL.COM.AU
Therribri Road, Boggabri NSW 2382 | P 02 6749 7800 | F 02 6749 7899
PO Box 56, Boggabri NSW 2382
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 01:26:06 UTC.