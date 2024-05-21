1

MAULES CREEK COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No: 20221

EPA Website Link: Hyperlink to Maules Creek Coal, Environment Protection Licence

Licensee: Maules Creek Coal Mine Pty Ltd

Licensee Address: Maules Creek Coal Mine, Therribri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382

EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below

Sampling Period: April 2024

Obtained Date: 15th May 2024

Publication Date: 16th May 2024

Context: This Monthly Monitoring Summary aligns with the Environment Protection Licence (EPL) No. 20221 - Maules Creek Coal Mine issued 2nd August 2022 by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).

Monthly Monitoring Summary

Ground Water Monitoring

Table 1 - Groundwater Quality Monitoring

ID

Parameters

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Max / Only

EPL (Bore)

Results Received

Value

15

pH

pH

Conductivity

µs/cm

Quarterly

Next sample in June 2024

(BCM01)

TDS

mg/L

16

pH

pH

Conductivity

µs/cm

Quarterly

Next sample in June 2024

(BCM03)

TDS

mg/L

17

pH

pH

Conductivity

µs/cm

Quarterly

Next sample in June 2024

(REG10A)

TDS

mg/L

24

pH

pH

Conductivity

µs/cm

Quarterly

Next sample in June 2024

(RB05A)

TDS

mg/L

Surface Water Monitoring

Table 2 - Surface Water Monitoring - Mine Void

ID

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Laboratory Results

Min

Mean

Max / Only

EPL (Site)

Received

Value

TSS

mg/L

<5

12

Conductivity

µs/cm

Every 2

1

11/04/2024

1240

(Mine Void)

Oil & Grease

mg/L

months

<5

pH

pH

8.02

Table 3 - Wet Weather Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring

ID

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Median

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Results

Max / Only Value

EPL (Site)

Value

Value

Value

Received

Conductivity

µs/cm

Nitrate

mg/L

Special

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

Frequency 1 -

Oil & Grease

mg/L

3

within 12

pH

pH

(SD3)

hours of

Phosphorous

mg/L

discharge from

Reactive

mg/L

EPL 3 or 36.

Phosphorous

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

No discharge occurred from these monitoring locations

Nitrate

mg/L

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

Special

Oil & Grease

mg/L

Frequency 1 -

36

pH

pH

within 12

(SD12)

Phosphorous

mg/L

hours of

Reactive

mg/L

discharge from

Phosphorous

EPL 3 or 36

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

Table 4 - Clean Water Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring

D

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Median

Max / Only

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Results

EPL (Site)

Value

Value

Value

Value

Received

Conductivity

µs/cm

Nitrate

mg/L

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

Phosphorous

mg/L

Special

Reactive

mg/L

Frequency 3 -

38

Phosphorous

within 12

(Flow Meter

TSS

mg/L

hours of

Upstream)

Conductivity

µs/cm

discharge

Nitrate

mg/L

from any

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

discharge

Oil & Grease

mg/L

location.

pH

pH

Phosphorous

mg/L

Reactive

mg/L

Phosphorous

No flow was recorded at these sites.

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

Nitrate

mg/L

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

Special

Phosphorous

mg/L

Frequency 3 -

Reactive

mg/L

within 12

39

Phosphorous

hours of

(Flow Meter

TSS

mg/L

discharge

downstream)

Conductivity

µs/cm

from any

Nitrate

mg/L

discharge

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

location.

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

Phosphorous

mg/L

Reactive

mg/L

Phosphorous

TSS

mg/L

TSS

mg/L

Special

Frequency 2

- prior to

Conductivity

µs/cm

discharging

from EPL 45

and/or 46 or

40

within

(HWD8)

Oil & Grease

mg/L

12hours of

discharge

caused by

38.4mm in a

5 Day

pH

pH

consecutive

period

TSS

mg/L

Special

Frequency 2

- prior to

discharging

Conductivity

µs/cm

from EPL 45

and/or 46 or

41

within

(HWD9)

12hours of

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

caused by

38.4mm in a

5 Day

pH

pH

consecutive

period

TSS

mg/L

Special

Frequency 2

- prior to

Conductivity

µs/cm

discharging

from EPL 45

42

Oil & Grease

mg/L

and/or 46 or

(HWD10)

within

12hours of

discharge

pH

pH

caused by

38.4mm in a

5 Day

consecutive

period

TSS

mg/L

Special

Frequency 2

- prior to

discharging

Conductivity

µs/cm

from EPL 45

and/or 46 or

43

within

(HWD11)

12hours of

discharge

Oil & Grease

mg/L

caused by

38.4mm in a

5 Day

consecutive

pH

pH

period

Special

Frequency 2

TSS

mg/L

- prior to

discharging

from EPL 45

and/or 46 or

44

within

(WCWD)

12hours of

discharge

Conductivity

µs/cm

caused by

38.4mm in a

5 Day

consecutive

Oil & Grease

mg/L

period

pH

pH

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

not more

45

than 12

hours after

(ECWDP)

discharge

Oil & Grease

mg/L

commences

pH

pH

TSS

mg/L

not more

Conductivity

µs/cm

46

than 12

hours after

(WCWDP)

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

commences

pH

pH

Noise Monitoring

Table 5 - Noise Monitoring (Attended - Measured)

Table 6 - Noise Monitoring (Attended - Low Frequency Assessment)

None of the measurements satisfied the conditions for further assessment when assessed for the applicability of low frequency modification factors in accordance with the EPA's Noise Policy for Industry. Therefore, no further assessment of low frequency noise was required to be undertaken.

Blast Monitoring

Table 7 - Blast Monitoring (Blasts - Limits Apply)

Location

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Number

Average

Max

100% Limit

Exceedance

(Yes / No)

Operations

Overpressure

Db (Lin Peak)

All

7

94.3

109.9

120

No

Blasts

Vibration

mm/s

7

0.1

0.26

10

No

Note: As of March 2018, in accordance with the requirements of the approved variation of EPL 20221; M7.1 blast monitoring results are for four blast monitoring points 31 (BM1), 32 (BM2), 33 (BM3) and 34 (BM4).

Air Quality Monitoring

Table 8 - PM10 (Limits Apply)

ID

Sample

Rolling

NEPM

Exceedance

Unit

Parameter

Annual

Annual

EPL (Site)

period

(Yes / No)

Average

Criteria

18

Continuous

µg/m3 month

PM10

11.4

30

No

(TEOM1)

37

Continuous

µg/m3 month

PM10

14.3

30

No

(TEOM3)

19

5 days

µg/m3

PM10

15.7

30

No

(HVAS)

Table 9 - Depositional Dust (Limits Apply)

Rolling

ID

Sample

Particulates

Annual

Exceedance

Deposited

Average

Criteria

EPL (Site)

period

(Yes / No)

Matter

Insoluble

Solids

20

Monthly

g/m2 month

2.2

4

No

(DDG1/MC1)

21

Monthly

g/m2 month

2.2

4

No

(DDG2/MC2)

22

Monthly

g/m2 month

2.0

4

No

(DDG3/MC3)

23

Monthly

g/m2 month

1.1

4

No

(DDG4/MC4)

Attachments

