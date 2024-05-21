1
MAULES CREEK COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
Site Information
EPL No: 20221
EPA Website Link: Hyperlink to Maules Creek Coal, Environment Protection Licence
Licensee: Maules Creek Coal Mine Pty Ltd
Licensee Address: Maules Creek Coal Mine, Therribri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382
EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below
Sampling Period: April 2024
Obtained Date: 15th May 2024
Publication Date: 16th May 2024
Context: This Monthly Monitoring Summary aligns with the Environment Protection Licence (EPL) No. 20221 - Maules Creek Coal Mine issued 2nd August 2022 by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
2
Monthly Monitoring Summary
Ground Water Monitoring
Table 1 - Groundwater Quality Monitoring
ID
Parameters
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Max / Only
EPL (Bore)
Results Received
Value
15
pH
pH
Conductivity
µs/cm
Quarterly
Next sample in June 2024
(BCM01)
TDS
mg/L
16
pH
pH
Conductivity
µs/cm
Quarterly
Next sample in June 2024
(BCM03)
TDS
mg/L
17
pH
pH
Conductivity
µs/cm
Quarterly
Next sample in June 2024
(REG10A)
TDS
mg/L
24
pH
pH
Conductivity
µs/cm
Quarterly
Next sample in June 2024
(RB05A)
TDS
mg/L
3
Surface Water Monitoring
Table 2 - Surface Water Monitoring - Mine Void
ID
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Laboratory Results
Min
Mean
Max / Only
EPL (Site)
Received
Value
TSS
mg/L
<5
12
Conductivity
µs/cm
Every 2
1
11/04/2024
1240
(Mine Void)
Oil & Grease
mg/L
months
<5
pH
pH
8.02
Table 3 - Wet Weather Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring
ID
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Median
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Results
Max / Only Value
EPL (Site)
Value
Value
Value
Received
Conductivity
µs/cm
Nitrate
mg/L
Special
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
Frequency 1 -
Oil & Grease
mg/L
3
within 12
pH
pH
(SD3)
hours of
Phosphorous
mg/L
discharge from
Reactive
mg/L
EPL 3 or 36.
Phosphorous
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
No discharge occurred from these monitoring locations
Nitrate
mg/L
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
Special
Oil & Grease
mg/L
Frequency 1 -
36
pH
pH
within 12
(SD12)
Phosphorous
mg/L
hours of
Reactive
mg/L
discharge from
Phosphorous
EPL 3 or 36
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
4
Table 4 - Clean Water Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring
D
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Median
Max / Only
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Results
EPL (Site)
Value
Value
Value
Value
Received
Conductivity
µs/cm
Nitrate
mg/L
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
Phosphorous
mg/L
Special
Reactive
mg/L
Frequency 3 -
38
Phosphorous
within 12
(Flow Meter
TSS
mg/L
hours of
Upstream)
Conductivity
µs/cm
discharge
Nitrate
mg/L
from any
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
discharge
Oil & Grease
mg/L
location.
pH
pH
Phosphorous
mg/L
Reactive
mg/L
Phosphorous
No flow was recorded at these sites.
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
Nitrate
mg/L
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
Special
Phosphorous
mg/L
Frequency 3 -
Reactive
mg/L
within 12
39
Phosphorous
hours of
(Flow Meter
TSS
mg/L
discharge
downstream)
Conductivity
µs/cm
from any
Nitrate
mg/L
discharge
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
location.
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
Phosphorous
mg/L
Reactive
mg/L
Phosphorous
5
TSS
mg/L
TSS
mg/L
Special
Frequency 2
- prior to
Conductivity
µs/cm
discharging
from EPL 45
and/or 46 or
40
within
(HWD8)
Oil & Grease
mg/L
12hours of
discharge
caused by
38.4mm in a
5 Day
pH
pH
consecutive
period
TSS
mg/L
Special
Frequency 2
- prior to
discharging
Conductivity
µs/cm
from EPL 45
and/or 46 or
41
within
(HWD9)
12hours of
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
caused by
38.4mm in a
5 Day
pH
pH
consecutive
period
TSS
mg/L
Special
Frequency 2
- prior to
Conductivity
µs/cm
discharging
from EPL 45
42
Oil & Grease
mg/L
and/or 46 or
(HWD10)
within
12hours of
discharge
pH
pH
caused by
38.4mm in a
5 Day
6
consecutive
period
TSS
mg/L
Special
Frequency 2
- prior to
discharging
Conductivity
µs/cm
from EPL 45
and/or 46 or
43
within
(HWD11)
12hours of
discharge
Oil & Grease
mg/L
caused by
38.4mm in a
5 Day
consecutive
pH
pH
period
Special
Frequency 2
TSS
mg/L
- prior to
discharging
from EPL 45
and/or 46 or
44
within
(WCWD)
12hours of
discharge
Conductivity
µs/cm
caused by
38.4mm in a
5 Day
consecutive
Oil & Grease
mg/L
period
7
pH
pH
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
not more
45
than 12
hours after
(ECWDP)
discharge
Oil & Grease
mg/L
commences
pH
pH
TSS
mg/L
not more
Conductivity
µs/cm
46
than 12
hours after
(WCWDP)
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
commences
pH
pH
8
Noise Monitoring
Table 5 - Noise Monitoring (Attended - Measured)
Table 6 - Noise Monitoring (Attended - Low Frequency Assessment)
None of the measurements satisfied the conditions for further assessment when assessed for the applicability of low frequency modification factors in accordance with the EPA's Noise Policy for Industry. Therefore, no further assessment of low frequency noise was required to be undertaken.
9
Blast Monitoring
Table 7 - Blast Monitoring (Blasts - Limits Apply)
Location
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Number
Average
Max
100% Limit
Exceedance
(Yes / No)
Operations
Overpressure
Db (Lin Peak)
All
7
94.3
109.9
120
No
Blasts
Vibration
mm/s
7
0.1
0.26
10
No
Note: As of March 2018, in accordance with the requirements of the approved variation of EPL 20221; M7.1 blast monitoring results are for four blast monitoring points 31 (BM1), 32 (BM2), 33 (BM3) and 34 (BM4).
10
Air Quality Monitoring
Table 8 - PM10 (Limits Apply)
ID
Sample
Rolling
NEPM
Exceedance
Unit
Parameter
Annual
Annual
EPL (Site)
period
(Yes / No)
Average
Criteria
18
Continuous
µg/m3 month
PM10
11.4
30
No
(TEOM1)
37
Continuous
µg/m3 month
PM10
14.3
30
No
(TEOM3)
19
5 days
µg/m3
PM10
15.7
30
No
(HVAS)
Table 9 - Depositional Dust (Limits Apply)
Rolling
ID
Sample
Particulates
Annual
Exceedance
Deposited
Average
Criteria
EPL (Site)
period
(Yes / No)
Matter
Insoluble
Solids
20
Monthly
g/m2 month
2.2
4
No
(DDG1/MC1)
21
Monthly
g/m2 month
2.2
4
No
(DDG2/MC2)
22
Monthly
g/m2 month
2.0
4
No
(DDG3/MC3)
23
Monthly
g/m2 month
1.1
4
No
(DDG4/MC4)
