MAULES CREEK COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
Site Information
EPL No: 20221
EPA Website Link: Hyperlink to Maules Creek Coal, Environment Protection Licence
Licensee: Maules Creek Coal Mine Pty Ltd
Licensee Address: Maules Creek Coal Mine, Therribri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382
EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below
Sampling Period: June 2023
Obtained Date: 15thAugust 2023
Publication Date: 15thAugust 2023
Context: This Monthly Monitoring Summary aligns with the Environment Protection Licence (EPL) No. 20221 - Maules Creek Coal Mine issued 4th August 2023 by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
Monthly Monitoring Summary
Ground Water Monitoring
Table 1 - Groundwater Quality Monitoring
ID
Parameters
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Max / Only
EPL (Bore)
Results Received
Value
15
pH
pH
Quarterly
0
Conductivity
µs/cm
(BCM01)
TDS
mg/L
16
pH
pH
Quarterly
0
Conductivity
µs/cm
(BCM03)
TDS
mg/L
Next Sample September 2023
17
pH
pH
Quarterly
0
Conductivity
µs/cm
(REG10A)
TDS
mg/L
24
pH
pH
Quarterly
0
Conductivity
µs/cm
(RB05A)
TDS
mg/L
Surface Water Monitoring
Table 2 - Surface Water Monitoring - Mine Void
ID
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Laboratory Results
Min
Mean
Max / Only Value
EPL (Site)
Received
12
TSS
mg/L
Every 2
1
13/07/2023
15/06/2023
NA
NA
<5
(Mine Void)
Conductivity
µs/cm
months
1320
Oil & Grease
mg/L
<5
pH
pH
8.20
Table 3 - Wet Weather Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring
ID
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Median
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Results
Max / Only Value
EPL (Site)
Value
Value
Value
Received
Conductivity
µs/cm
Nitrate
mg/L
Special
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
Frequency 1 -
3
Oil & Grease
mg/L
within 12
pH
pH
(SD3)
hours of
Phosphorous
mg/L
discharge from
Reactive
mg/L
EPL 3 or 36.
Phosphorous
TSS
mg/L
No discharge occurred from this monitoring location
Conductivity
µs/cm
Nitrate
mg/L
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
Special
Oil & Grease
mg/L
Frequency 1 -
36
pH
pH
within 12
(SD12)
Phosphorous
mg/L
hours of
Reactive
mg/L
discharge from
Phosphorous
EPL 3 or 36
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
Table 4 - Clean Water Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring
ID
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Median
Max / Only
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Results
EPL (Site)
Value
Value
Value
Value
Received
Conductivity
µs/cm
Special
Nitrate
mg/L
Frequency 3 -
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
38
within 12
Oil & Grease
mg/L
(Flow Meter
hours of
pH
pH
Upstream)
discharge
Phosphorous
mg/L
from any
Reactive
mg/L
discharge
Phosphorous
location.
TSS
mg/L
No discharge occurred during the reporting month
Conductivity
µs/cm
Special
Nitrate
mg/L
Frequency 3 -
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
within 12
39
Oil & Grease
mg/L
hours of
(Flow Meter
pH
pH
discharge
downstream)
Phosphorous
mg/L
from any
Reactive
mg/L
discharge
Phosphorous
location.
TSS
mg/L
Special
TSS
mg/L
Frequency 2
- prior to
discharging
Conductivity
µs/cm
from EPL 45
and/or 46 or
40
within
No discharge occurred from these monitoring locations
(HWD8)
12hours of
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
caused by
38.4mm in a
pH
pH
5 Day
consecutive
period
ID
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Median
Max / Only
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Results
EPL (Site)
Value
Value
Value
Value
Received
Special
TSS
mg/L
Frequency 2
- prior to
discharging
Conductivity
µs/cm
from EPL 45
and/or 46 or
41
within
(HWD9)
12hours of
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
caused by
38.4mm in a
pH
pH
5 Day
consecutive
period
Special
TSS
mg/L
Frequency 2
- prior to
discharging
Conductivity
µs/cm
from EPL 45
and/or 46 or
42
within
(HWD10)
12hours of
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
caused by
38.4mm in a
pH
pH
5 Day
consecutive
period
Special
TSS
mg/L
Frequency 2
43
- prior to
No discharge occurred from this monitoring location
discharging
(HWD11)
Conductivity
µs/cm
from EPL 45
and/or 46 or
within
