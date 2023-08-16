1

MAULES CREEK COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No: 20221

EPA Website Link: Hyperlink to Maules Creek Coal, Environment Protection Licence

Licensee: Maules Creek Coal Mine Pty Ltd

Licensee Address: Maules Creek Coal Mine, Therribri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382

EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below

Sampling Period: June 2023

Obtained Date: 15thAugust 2023

Publication Date: 15thAugust 2023

Context: This Monthly Monitoring Summary aligns with the Environment Protection Licence (EPL) No. 20221 - Maules Creek Coal Mine issued 4th August 2023 by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).

2

Monthly Monitoring Summary

Ground Water Monitoring

Table 1 - Groundwater Quality Monitoring

ID

Parameters

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Max / Only

EPL (Bore)

Results Received

Value

15

pH

pH

Quarterly

0

Conductivity

µs/cm

(BCM01)

TDS

mg/L

16

pH

pH

Quarterly

0

Conductivity

µs/cm

(BCM03)

TDS

mg/L

Next Sample September 2023

17

pH

pH

Quarterly

0

Conductivity

µs/cm

(REG10A)

TDS

mg/L

24

pH

pH

Quarterly

0

Conductivity

µs/cm

(RB05A)

TDS

mg/L

Surface Water Monitoring

Table 2 - Surface Water Monitoring - Mine Void

3

ID

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Laboratory Results

Min

Mean

Max / Only Value

EPL (Site)

Received

12

TSS

mg/L

Every 2

1

13/07/2023

15/06/2023

NA

NA

<5

(Mine Void)

Conductivity

µs/cm

months

1320

Oil & Grease

mg/L

<5

pH

pH

8.20

Table 3 - Wet Weather Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring

ID

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Median

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Results

Max / Only Value

EPL (Site)

Value

Value

Value

Received

Conductivity

µs/cm

Nitrate

mg/L

Special

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

Frequency 1 -

3

Oil & Grease

mg/L

within 12

pH

pH

(SD3)

hours of

Phosphorous

mg/L

discharge from

Reactive

mg/L

EPL 3 or 36.

Phosphorous

TSS

mg/L

No discharge occurred from this monitoring location

Conductivity

µs/cm

Nitrate

mg/L

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

Special

Oil & Grease

mg/L

Frequency 1 -

36

pH

pH

within 12

(SD12)

Phosphorous

mg/L

hours of

Reactive

mg/L

discharge from

Phosphorous

EPL 3 or 36

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

4

Table 4 - Clean Water Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring

ID

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Median

Max / Only

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Results

EPL (Site)

Value

Value

Value

Value

Received

Conductivity

µs/cm

Special

Nitrate

mg/L

Frequency 3 -

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

38

within 12

Oil & Grease

mg/L

(Flow Meter

hours of

pH

pH

Upstream)

discharge

Phosphorous

mg/L

from any

Reactive

mg/L

discharge

Phosphorous

location.

TSS

mg/L

No discharge occurred during the reporting month

Conductivity

µs/cm

Special

Nitrate

mg/L

Frequency 3 -

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

within 12

39

Oil & Grease

mg/L

hours of

(Flow Meter

pH

pH

discharge

downstream)

Phosphorous

mg/L

from any

Reactive

mg/L

discharge

Phosphorous

location.

TSS

mg/L

Special

TSS

mg/L

Frequency 2

- prior to

discharging

Conductivity

µs/cm

from EPL 45

and/or 46 or

40

within

No discharge occurred from these monitoring locations

(HWD8)

12hours of

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

caused by

38.4mm in a

pH

pH

5 Day

consecutive

period

5

ID

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Median

Max / Only

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Results

EPL (Site)

Value

Value

Value

Value

Received

Special

TSS

mg/L

Frequency 2

- prior to

discharging

Conductivity

µs/cm

from EPL 45

and/or 46 or

41

within

(HWD9)

12hours of

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

caused by

38.4mm in a

pH

pH

5 Day

consecutive

period

Special

TSS

mg/L

Frequency 2

- prior to

discharging

Conductivity

µs/cm

from EPL 45

and/or 46 or

42

within

(HWD10)

12hours of

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

caused by

38.4mm in a

pH

pH

5 Day

consecutive

period

Special

TSS

mg/L

Frequency 2

43

- prior to

No discharge occurred from this monitoring location

discharging

(HWD11)

Conductivity

µs/cm

from EPL 45

and/or 46 or

within

Attachments

Disclaimer

