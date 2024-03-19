1

MAULES CREEK COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No: 20221

EPA Website Link: Hyperlink to Maules Creek Coal, Environment Protection Licence

Licensee: Maules Creek Coal Mine Pty Ltd

Licensee Address: Maules Creek Coal Mine, Therribri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382

EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below

Sampling Period: January 2024

Obtained Date: 15th March 2024

Publication Date: 16th March 2024

Context: This Monthly Monitoring Summary aligns with the Environment Protection Licence (EPL) No. 20221 - Maules Creek Coal Mine issued 2nd August 2022 by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).

2

Monthly Monitoring Summary

Ground Water Monitoring

Table 1 - Groundwater Quality Monitoring

ID

Parameters

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Laboratory Results

Min

Mean

Max / Only

EPL (Bore)

Received

Value

15

pH

pH

Conductivity

µs/cm

Quarterly

(BCM01)

TDS

mg/L

16

pH

pH

Conductivity

µs/cm

Quarterly

(BCM03)

TDS

mg/L

Next sample in March 2024

17

pH

pH

Conductivity

µs/cm

Quarterly

(REG10A)

TDS

mg/L

24

pH

pH

Conductivity

µs/cm

Quarterly

(RB05A)

TDS

mg/L

3

Surface Water Monitoring

Table 2 - Surface Water Monitoring - Mine Void

ID

Parameter

Units

Frequency

EPL (Site)

TSS

mg/L

12

Conductivity

µs/cm

Every 2

(Mine Void)

Oil & Grease

mg/L

months

pH

pH

Samples

Date

Laboratory Results

Min

Mean

Max / Only

Received

Value

Next sample in March 2024

Table 3 - Wet Weather Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring

ID

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Median

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Results

Max / Only Value

EPL (Site)

Value

Value

Value

Received

Conductivity

µs/cm

Nitrate

mg/L

Special

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

Frequency 1 -

Oil & Grease

mg/L

3

within 12

pH

pH

(SD3)

hours of

Phosphorous

mg/L

discharge from

Reactive

mg/L

EPL 3 or 36.

Phosphorous

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

No discharge occurred at these locations in February 2024

Nitrate

mg/L

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

Special

Oil & Grease

mg/L

Frequency 1 -

36

pH

pH

within 12

(SD12)

Phosphorous

mg/L

hours of

Reactive

mg/L

discharge from

Phosphorous

EPL 3 or 36

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

4

Table 4 - Clean Water Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring

ID

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Median

Max / Only

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Results

EPL (Site)

Value

Value

Value

Value

Received

Conductivity

µs/cm

Nitrate

mg/L

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

Phosphorous

mg/L

Special

Reactive

mg/L

Frequency 3 -

38

Phosphorous

within 12

(Flow Meter

TSS

mg/L

hours of

Upstream)

Conductivity

µs/cm

discharge

Nitrate

mg/L

from any

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

discharge

Oil & Grease

mg/L

location.

pH

pH

Phosphorous

mg/L

Reactive

mg/L

Phosphorous

TSS

mg/L

No discharge occurred at these locations in February 2024

Conductivity

µs/cm

Nitrate

mg/L

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

Special

Phosphorous

mg/L

Frequency 3 -

Reactive

mg/L

within 12

39

Phosphorous

hours of

(Flow Meter

TSS

mg/L

discharge

downstream)

Conductivity

µs/cm

from any

Nitrate

mg/L

discharge

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

location.

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

pH

Phosphorous

mg/L

Reactive

mg/L

Phosphorous

5

TSS

mg/L

TSS

mg/L

Special

Frequency 2

- prior to

Conductivity

µs/cm

discharging

from EPL 45

Oil & Grease

mg/L

and/or 46 or

40

within

(HWD8)

12hours of

discharge

caused by

pH

pH

38.4mm in a

5 Day

consecutive

period

TSS

mg/L

Special

Conductivity

µs/cm

Frequency 2

- prior to

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharging

from EPL 45

pH

pH

and/or 46 or

41

within

(HWD9)

TSS

mg/L

12hours of

discharge

caused by

Conductivity

µs/cm

38.4mm in a

No discharge occurred at these locations in February 2024

5 Day

Oil & Grease

mg/L

consecutive

period

pH

pH

TSS

mg/L

Special

Frequency 2

42

Conductivity

µs/cm

- prior to

(HWD10)

discharging

Oil & Grease

mg/L

from EPL 45

and/or 46 or

6

within

12hours of

discharge

pH

pH

caused by

38.4mm in a

5 Day

consecutive

period

TSS

mg/L

Special

Conductivity

µs/cm

Frequency 2

- prior to

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharging

from EPL 45

pH

pH

and/or 46 or

43

within

(HWD11)

TSS

mg/L

12hours of

discharge

caused by

Conductivity

µs/cm

38.4mm in a

5 Day

Oil & Grease

mg/L

consecutive

period

No discharge occurred at these locations in February 2024

pH

pH

TSS

mg/L

Special

Frequency 2

Conductivity

µs/cm

- prior to

discharging

Oil & Grease

mg/L

from EPL 45

44

and/or 46 or

(WCWD)

pH

pH

within

12hours of

discharge

TSS

mg/L

caused by

38.4mm in a

Conductivity

µs/cm

5 Day

7

Oil & Grease

mg/L

consecutive

period

pH

pH

pH

pH

TSS

mg/L

Oil & Grease

mg/L

pH

mg/L

TSS

pH

8

Noise Monitoring

Table 6 - Noise Monitoring (Attended - Measured)

Limit

LAeq

Limit

MCCP

LA1 (1 min)

15min

(dB)

MCCP

Start

Wind Speed

LAeq

15min

(dB)

Weather

Exceedance

MCC ID

Date

LAeq

1min

Time

(m/s)

dB

Rain (mm)

(Yes / No)

Operations

dB

Operations

Criteria

Criteria

NM1

27/02/2024

22:30

4.3

IA

35

IA

45

0.0

No

NM2

27/02/2024

23:38

4.2

IA

39

IA

45

0.0

No

NM3

27/02/2024

23:21

3.8

IA

35

IA

45

0.0

No

NM4

27/02/2024

23:00

4.3

IA

35

IA

45

0.0

No

NM5

27/02/2024

22:00

3.1

IA

35

IA

45

0.0

No

NM6

28/02/2024

00:04

3.7

IA

35

IA

45

0.0

No

MCC ID = Locations as per the EPL No.20221.

ND = No data due to high prevailing winds during the attended noise monitoring event.

Italicised text indicates wind speed exceeds the 3.0m/s maximum for noise monitoring.

NM = Not Measurable. If site noise is noted as NM, <20 dB or <30 dB, this means some noise was audible but could not be quantified.

IA = Site noise was inaudible at the monitoring location.

N/A in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in the project approval.

Table 7 - Noise Monitoring (Attended - Low Frequency Assessment)

None of the measurements satisfied the conditions for further assessment when assessed for the applicability of low frequency modification factors in accordance with the EPA's Noise Policy for Industry. Therefore, no further assessment of low frequency noise was required to be undertaken.

9

Blast Monitoring

Table 8 - Blast Monitoring (Blasts - Limits Apply)

Location

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Number

Average

Max

100% Limit

Exceedance

(Yes / No)

Operations

Overpressure

Db (Lin Peak)

All

7

96.43

112.70

120

No

Blasts

Vibration

mm/s

7

0.11

0.36

10

No

Note: As of March 2018, in accordance with the requirements of the approved variation of EPL 20221; M7.1 blast monitoring results are for four blast monitoring points 31 (BM1), 32 (BM2), 33 (BM3) and 34 (BM4).

10

Air Quality Monitoring

Table 9 - PM10 (Limits Apply)

ID

Sample

Rolling

NEPM

Exceedance

Unit

Parameter

Annual

Annual

EPL (Site)

period

(Yes / No)

Average

Criteria

18

Continuous

µg/m3 month

PM10

11.7

30

No

(TEOM1)

37

Continuous

µg/m3 month

PM10

14.3

30

No

(TEOM3)

19

5 days

µg/m3

PM10

15.3

30

No

(HVAS)

Table 10 - Depositional Dust (Limits Apply)

Rolling

ID

Sample

Particulates

Annual

Exceedance

Deposited

Average

Criteria

EPL (Site)

period

(Yes / No)

Matter

Insoluble

Solids

20

Monthly

g/m2 month

2.2

4

No

(DDG1/MC1)

21

Monthly

g/m2 month

2.1

4

No

(DDG2/MC2)

22

Monthly

g/m2 month

2.0

4

No

(DDG3/MC3)

23

Monthly

g/m2 month

1.2

4

No

(DDG4/MC4)

