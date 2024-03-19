Context: This Monthly Monitoring Summary aligns with the Environment Protection Licence (EPL) No. 20221 - Maules Creek Coal Mine issued 2nd August 2022 by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).

No discharge occurred at these locations in February 2024

Noise Monitoring

Table 6 - Noise Monitoring (Attended - Measured)

Limit LAeq Limit MCCP LA1 (1 min) 15min (dB) MCCP Start Wind Speed LAeq 15min (dB) Weather Exceedance MCC ID Date LAeq 1min Time (m/s) dB Rain (mm) (Yes / No) Operations dB Operations Criteria Criteria NM1 27/02/2024 22:30 4.3 IA 35 IA 45 0.0 No NM2 27/02/2024 23:38 4.2 IA 39 IA 45 0.0 No NM3 27/02/2024 23:21 3.8 IA 35 IA 45 0.0 No NM4 27/02/2024 23:00 4.3 IA 35 IA 45 0.0 No NM5 27/02/2024 22:00 3.1 IA 35 IA 45 0.0 No NM6 28/02/2024 00:04 3.7 IA 35 IA 45 0.0 No

MCC ID = Locations as per the EPL No.20221.

ND = No data due to high prevailing winds during the attended noise monitoring event.

Italicised text indicates wind speed exceeds the 3.0m/s maximum for noise monitoring.

NM = Not Measurable. If site noise is noted as NM, <20 dB or <30 dB, this means some noise was audible but could not be quantified.

IA = Site noise was inaudible at the monitoring location.

N/A in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in the project approval.

Table 7 - Noise Monitoring (Attended - Low Frequency Assessment)

None of the measurements satisfied the conditions for further assessment when assessed for the applicability of low frequency modification factors in accordance with the EPA's Noise Policy for Industry. Therefore, no further assessment of low frequency noise was required to be undertaken.