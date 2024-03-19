1
MAULES CREEK COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
Site Information
EPL No: 20221
EPA Website Link: Hyperlink to Maules Creek Coal, Environment Protection Licence
Licensee: Maules Creek Coal Mine Pty Ltd
Licensee Address: Maules Creek Coal Mine, Therribri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382
EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below
Sampling Period: January 2024
Obtained Date: 15th March 2024
Publication Date: 16th March 2024
Context: This Monthly Monitoring Summary aligns with the Environment Protection Licence (EPL) No. 20221 - Maules Creek Coal Mine issued 2nd August 2022 by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
2
Monthly Monitoring Summary
Ground Water Monitoring
Table 1 - Groundwater Quality Monitoring
ID
Parameters
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Laboratory Results
Min
Mean
Max / Only
EPL (Bore)
Received
Value
15
pH
pH
Conductivity
µs/cm
Quarterly
(BCM01)
TDS
mg/L
16
pH
pH
Conductivity
µs/cm
Quarterly
(BCM03)
TDS
mg/L
Next sample in March 2024
17
pH
pH
Conductivity
µs/cm
Quarterly
(REG10A)
TDS
mg/L
24
pH
pH
Conductivity
µs/cm
Quarterly
(RB05A)
TDS
mg/L
3
Surface Water Monitoring
Table 2 - Surface Water Monitoring - Mine Void
ID
Parameter
Units
Frequency
EPL (Site)
TSS
mg/L
12
Conductivity
µs/cm
Every 2
(Mine Void)
Oil & Grease
mg/L
months
pH
pH
Samples
Date
Laboratory Results
Min
Mean
Max / Only
Received
Value
Next sample in March 2024
Table 3 - Wet Weather Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring
ID
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Median
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Results
Max / Only Value
EPL (Site)
Value
Value
Value
Received
Conductivity
µs/cm
Nitrate
mg/L
Special
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
Frequency 1 -
Oil & Grease
mg/L
3
within 12
pH
pH
(SD3)
hours of
Phosphorous
mg/L
discharge from
Reactive
mg/L
EPL 3 or 36.
Phosphorous
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
No discharge occurred at these locations in February 2024
Nitrate
mg/L
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
Special
Oil & Grease
mg/L
Frequency 1 -
36
pH
pH
within 12
(SD12)
Phosphorous
mg/L
hours of
Reactive
mg/L
discharge from
Phosphorous
EPL 3 or 36
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
4
Table 4 - Clean Water Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring
ID
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Median
Max / Only
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Results
EPL (Site)
Value
Value
Value
Value
Received
Conductivity
µs/cm
Nitrate
mg/L
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
Phosphorous
mg/L
Special
Reactive
mg/L
Frequency 3 -
38
Phosphorous
within 12
(Flow Meter
TSS
mg/L
hours of
Upstream)
Conductivity
µs/cm
discharge
Nitrate
mg/L
from any
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
discharge
Oil & Grease
mg/L
location.
pH
pH
Phosphorous
mg/L
Reactive
mg/L
Phosphorous
TSS
mg/L
No discharge occurred at these locations in February 2024
Conductivity
µs/cm
Nitrate
mg/L
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
Special
Phosphorous
mg/L
Frequency 3 -
Reactive
mg/L
within 12
39
Phosphorous
hours of
(Flow Meter
TSS
mg/L
discharge
downstream)
Conductivity
µs/cm
from any
Nitrate
mg/L
discharge
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
location.
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
pH
Phosphorous
mg/L
Reactive
mg/L
Phosphorous
5
TSS
mg/L
TSS
mg/L
Special
Frequency 2
- prior to
Conductivity
µs/cm
discharging
from EPL 45
Oil & Grease
mg/L
and/or 46 or
40
within
(HWD8)
12hours of
discharge
caused by
pH
pH
38.4mm in a
5 Day
consecutive
period
TSS
mg/L
Special
Conductivity
µs/cm
Frequency 2
- prior to
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharging
from EPL 45
pH
pH
and/or 46 or
41
within
(HWD9)
TSS
mg/L
12hours of
discharge
caused by
Conductivity
µs/cm
38.4mm in a
No discharge occurred at these locations in February 2024
5 Day
Oil & Grease
mg/L
consecutive
period
pH
pH
TSS
mg/L
Special
Frequency 2
42
Conductivity
µs/cm
- prior to
(HWD10)
discharging
Oil & Grease
mg/L
from EPL 45
and/or 46 or
6
within
12hours of
discharge
pH
pH
caused by
38.4mm in a
5 Day
consecutive
period
TSS
mg/L
Special
Conductivity
µs/cm
Frequency 2
- prior to
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharging
from EPL 45
pH
pH
and/or 46 or
43
within
(HWD11)
TSS
mg/L
12hours of
discharge
caused by
Conductivity
µs/cm
38.4mm in a
5 Day
Oil & Grease
mg/L
consecutive
period
No discharge occurred at these locations in February 2024
pH
pH
TSS
mg/L
Special
Frequency 2
Conductivity
µs/cm
- prior to
discharging
Oil & Grease
mg/L
from EPL 45
44
and/or 46 or
(WCWD)
pH
pH
within
12hours of
discharge
TSS
mg/L
caused by
38.4mm in a
Conductivity
µs/cm
5 Day
7
Oil & Grease
mg/L
consecutive
period
pH
pH
pH
pH
TSS
mg/L
Oil & Grease
mg/L
pH
mg/L
TSS
pH
8
Noise Monitoring
Table 6 - Noise Monitoring (Attended - Measured)
Limit
LAeq
Limit
MCCP
LA1 (1 min)
15min
(dB)
MCCP
Start
Wind Speed
LAeq
15min
(dB)
Weather
Exceedance
MCC ID
Date
LAeq
1min
Time
(m/s)
dB
Rain (mm)
(Yes / No)
Operations
dB
Operations
Criteria
Criteria
NM1
27/02/2024
22:30
4.3
IA
35
IA
45
0.0
No
NM2
27/02/2024
23:38
4.2
IA
39
IA
45
0.0
No
NM3
27/02/2024
23:21
3.8
IA
35
IA
45
0.0
No
NM4
27/02/2024
23:00
4.3
IA
35
IA
45
0.0
No
NM5
27/02/2024
22:00
3.1
IA
35
IA
45
0.0
No
NM6
28/02/2024
00:04
3.7
IA
35
IA
45
0.0
No
MCC ID = Locations as per the EPL No.20221.
ND = No data due to high prevailing winds during the attended noise monitoring event.
Italicised text indicates wind speed exceeds the 3.0m/s maximum for noise monitoring.
NM = Not Measurable. If site noise is noted as NM, <20 dB or <30 dB, this means some noise was audible but could not be quantified.
IA = Site noise was inaudible at the monitoring location.
N/A in exceedance column means criterion was not applicable due to atmospheric conditions outside those specified in the project approval.
Table 7 - Noise Monitoring (Attended - Low Frequency Assessment)
None of the measurements satisfied the conditions for further assessment when assessed for the applicability of low frequency modification factors in accordance with the EPA's Noise Policy for Industry. Therefore, no further assessment of low frequency noise was required to be undertaken.
9
Blast Monitoring
Table 8 - Blast Monitoring (Blasts - Limits Apply)
Location
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Number
Average
Max
100% Limit
Exceedance
(Yes / No)
Operations
Overpressure
Db (Lin Peak)
All
7
96.43
112.70
120
No
Blasts
Vibration
mm/s
7
0.11
0.36
10
No
Note: As of March 2018, in accordance with the requirements of the approved variation of EPL 20221; M7.1 blast monitoring results are for four blast monitoring points 31 (BM1), 32 (BM2), 33 (BM3) and 34 (BM4).
10
Air Quality Monitoring
Table 9 - PM10 (Limits Apply)
ID
Sample
Rolling
NEPM
Exceedance
Unit
Parameter
Annual
Annual
EPL (Site)
period
(Yes / No)
Average
Criteria
18
Continuous
µg/m3 month
PM10
11.7
30
No
(TEOM1)
37
Continuous
µg/m3 month
PM10
14.3
30
No
(TEOM3)
19
5 days
µg/m3
PM10
15.3
30
No
(HVAS)
Table 10 - Depositional Dust (Limits Apply)
Rolling
ID
Sample
Particulates
Annual
Exceedance
Deposited
Average
Criteria
EPL (Site)
period
(Yes / No)
Matter
Insoluble
Solids
20
Monthly
g/m2 month
2.2
4
No
(DDG1/MC1)
21
Monthly
g/m2 month
2.1
4
No
(DDG2/MC2)
22
Monthly
g/m2 month
2.0
4
No
(DDG3/MC3)
23
Monthly
g/m2 month
1.2
4
No
(DDG4/MC4)
Attachments
