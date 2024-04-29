Data range of report
1/01/2024 to 31/04/2024
Rainfall Depth (mm)
173.0
Dam Name
HWD8
Latest field data
ML
pH
Minimum sensor level
0.9
EC
us/cm
Minimum pump level
2.0
TSS
mg/L
Spillway
15.8
OG
mg/L
Current level
<0.1
Notes
No Inflows
HWD Recorded Data
HWD8 Storage Data
30
80.0
25
70.0
20
60.0
(ML)
50.0
15
(mm)
Volume
40.0
Rainfall
10
30.0
20.0
5
10.0
0
0.0
Rainfall (mm)
MinimumPump Level
Min Sensor Level
Current WL
Spillway
Latest Photo
Quarterly data
Rainfall
Inflow
Pumped
Spilled
Receiving
Oil and
Date
environment
pH
EC
TSS
(mm)
(ML)
(ML)
(ML)
(ML)
Grease
1/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
3/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
5/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
6/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
7/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
8/01/2024
7.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
9/01/2024
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
10/01/2024
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
11/01/2024
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
12/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
13/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
14/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
15/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
16/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
17/01/2024
19.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
18/01/2024
4.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
19/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
20/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
21/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
22/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
23/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
24/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
25/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
26/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
27/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
28/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
29/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
30/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
31/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
3/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
5/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
6/02/2024
1.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
7/02/2024
4.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
8/02/2024
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
9/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
10/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
11/02/2024
12.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
12/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
13/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
14/02/2024
5.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
15/02/2024
5.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
16/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
17/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
18/02/2024
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
19/02/2024
27.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
20/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
21/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
22/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
23/02/2024
2.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
24/02/2024
48.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
25/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
26/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
27/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
28/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Date
Rainfall
Inflow
Pumped
Spilled
Receicing
pH
EC
TSS
Oil and
environment
(mm)
(ML)
(ML)
(ML)
Grease
(ML)
29/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2/03/2024
16.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
3/03/2024
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
5/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
6/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
7/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
8/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
9/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
10/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
11/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
12/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
13/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
14/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
15/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
16/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
17/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
18/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
19/03/2024
14.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
20/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
21/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
22/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
23/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
24/03/2024
1.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
25/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
26/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
27/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
28/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
29/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
30/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
31/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Data range of report
1/01/2024 to 31/04/2024
Rainfall Depth (mm)
173
Dam Name
HWD9
Latest field data
ML
pH
Minimum sensor level
0.8
EC
us/cm
Minimum pump level
2.5
TSS
mg/L
Spillway
20.1
OG
mg/L
Current level
<0.1
Notes
No Inflows
HWD Recorded Data
HWD9 Storage Data
30
80
25
70
20
60
(ML)
50
(mm)
15
Volume
40
Rainfall
10
30
20
5
10
0
0
Rainfall (mm)
Minimum Pump Level
Min Sensor Level
Current WL
Spillway
Latest Photo
Quarterly data
Date
Rainfall
Inflow
Pumped
Spilled
Receiving
Oil and
environment
pH
EC
TSS
(mm)
(ML)
(ML)
(ML)
Grease
(ML)
1/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
3/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
5/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
6/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
7/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
8/01/2024
7.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
9/01/2024
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
10/01/2024
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
11/01/2024
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
12/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
13/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
14/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
15/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
16/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
17/01/2024
19.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
18/01/2024
4.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
19/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
20/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
21/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
22/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
23/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
24/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
25/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
26/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
27/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
28/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
29/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
30/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
31/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
3/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
5/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
6/02/2024
1.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
7/02/2024
4.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
8/02/2024
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
9/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
10/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
11/02/2024
12.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
12/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
13/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
14/02/2024
5.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
15/02/2024
5.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
16/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
17/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
18/02/2024
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
19/02/2024
27.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
20/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
21/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
22/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
23/02/2024
2.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
24/02/2024
48.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
25/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
26/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
27/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
28/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Date
Rainfall
Inflow
Pumped
Spilled
Receicing
pH
EC
TSS
Oil and
environment
(mm)
(ML)
(ML)
(ML)
Grease
(ML)
29/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2/03/2024
16.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
3/03/2024
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
5/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
6/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
7/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
8/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
9/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
10/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
11/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
12/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
13/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
14/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
15/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
16/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
17/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
18/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
19/03/2024
14.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
20/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
21/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
22/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
23/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
24/03/2024
1.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
25/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
26/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
27/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
28/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
29/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
30/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
31/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Data range of report
1/01/2024 to 31/04/2024
Rainfall Depth (mm)
173
Dam Name
HWD10
Latest field data
ML
pH
Minimum sensor level
0.5
EC
us/cm
Minimum pump level
3.0
TSS
mg/L
Spillway
27.3
OG
mg/L
Current level
<0.1
Notes
No Inflows
HWD10 Storage Data
30
80.0
25
70.0
20
60.0
(ML)
50.0
15
(mm)
Volume
40.0
Rainfall
10
30.0
20.0
5
10.0
0
0.0
Rainfall (mm)
Minimum Pump Level
Min Sensor Level
Current WL
Spillway
Latest Photo
Quarterly data
Date
Rainfall
Inflow
Pumped
Spilled
Receiving
Oil and
environment
pH
EC
TSS
(mm)
(ML)
(ML)
(ML)
Grease
(ML)
1/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
3/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
5/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
6/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
7/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
8/01/2024
7.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
9/01/2024
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
10/01/2024
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
11/01/2024
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
12/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
13/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
14/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
15/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
16/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
17/01/2024
19.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
18/01/2024
4.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
19/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
20/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
21/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
22/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
23/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
24/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
25/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
26/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
27/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
28/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
29/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
30/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
31/01/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
3/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
5/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
6/02/2024
1.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
7/02/2024
4.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
8/02/2024
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
9/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
10/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
11/02/2024
12.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
12/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
13/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
14/02/2024
5.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
15/02/2024
5.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
16/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
17/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
18/02/2024
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
19/02/2024
27.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
20/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
21/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
22/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
23/02/2024
2.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
24/02/2024
48.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
25/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
26/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
27/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
28/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Date
Rainfall
Inflow
Pumped
Spilled
Receicing
pH
EC
TSS
Oil and
environment
(mm)
(ML)
(ML)
(ML)
Grease
(ML)
29/02/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2/03/2024
16.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
3/03/2024
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
5/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
6/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
7/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
8/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
9/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
10/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
11/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
12/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
13/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
14/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
15/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
16/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
17/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
18/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
19/03/2024
14.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
20/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
21/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
22/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
23/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
24/03/2024
1.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
25/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
26/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
27/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
28/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
29/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
30/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
31/03/2024
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Data range of report
1/01/2024 to 31/04/2024
Rainfall Depth (mm)
173
Dam Name
HWD11
Latest field data
ML
pH
Minimum sensor level
0.9
EC
us/cm
Minimum pump level
2.0
TSS
mg/L
Spillway
20.1
OG
mg/L
Current level
Notes
In accordance with the approved Water Management Plan, the catchment of HWD11 has been
disturbed as part of mine progression and HWD11 is no longer a clean water dam
