Whitehaven Coal : MCC- Highwall Dams September 2022

Data range of report 1/7/2022 to 30/09/2022 Rainfall Depth (mm) 307.8

Dam Name HWD8 Latest field data ML pH 0 Minimum sensor level 0.9 EC us/cm 0 Minimum pump level 2.0 TSS mg/L 0 Spillway 15.8 OG mg/L 0 Current level <0.1

Notes

HWD8 had no inflows over the reporting period. The water level is below the minimum operating level of the dams

equipment and there is insufficient water to take a water quality sample from

HWD Recorded Data

Maules Creek Coal Mine HWD8 Storage Data 30 60 25 50 20 40 (ML) 15 30 (mm) Volume Rainfall 10 20 5 10 0 0 Rainfall (mm) MinimumPump Level Min Sensor Level Current WL Spillway

Latest Photo - 29/09/2022