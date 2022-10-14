Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-14 am EDT
10.82 AUD   +2.08%
10.82 AUD   +2.08%
Whitehaven Coal : MCC- Highwall Dams September 2022
10/14/2022 | 03:33am EDT

10/14/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Data range of report

1/7/2022 to 30/09/2022

Rainfall Depth (mm)

307.8

Dam Name

HWD8

Latest field data

ML

pH

0

Minimum sensor level

0.9

EC

us/cm

0

Minimum pump level

2.0

TSS

mg/L

0

Spillway

15.8

OG

mg/L

0

Current level

<0.1

Notes

HWD8 had no inflows over the reporting period. The water level is below the minimum operating level of the dams

equipment and there is insufficient water to take a water quality sample from

HWD Recorded Data

Maules Creek Coal Mine

HWD8 Storage Data

30

60

25

50

20

40

(ML)

15

30

(mm)

Volume

Rainfall

10

20

5

10

0

0

Rainfall (mm)

MinimumPump Level

Min Sensor Level

Current WL

Spillway

Latest Photo - 29/09/2022

Quarterly data

Rainfall

Inflow

Pumped

Spilled

Receicing

Oil and

Date

environment

pH

EC

TSS

(mm)

(ML)

(ML)

(ML)

Grease

(ML)

1/07/2022

2.4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2/07/2022

4.8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5/07/2022

14.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

6/07/2022

17.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

7/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

8/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

9/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

10/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

11/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

12/07/2022

0.8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

13/07/2022

2.0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

14/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

15/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

16/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

17/07/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

18/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

19/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

20/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

21/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

22/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

23/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

24/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

25/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

26/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

27/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

28/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

29/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

30/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

31/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1/08/2022

12.0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2/08/2022

0.8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4/08/2022

18.4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5/08/2022

32.6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

6/08/2022

1.8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

7/08/2022

2.6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

8/08/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

9/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

10/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

11/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

12/08/2022

33.6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

13/08/2022

4.6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

14/08/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

15/08/2022

0.6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

16/08/2022

1.0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

17/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

18/08/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

19/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

20/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

21/08/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

22/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

23/08/2022

3.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

24/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

25/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

26/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

27/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

28/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Rainfall

Inflow

Pumped

Spilled

Receicing

Oil and

Date

environment

pH

EC

TSS

(mm)

(ML)

(ML)

(ML)

Grease

(ML)

29/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

30/08/2022

0.4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

31/08/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2/09/2022

14.8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3/09/2022

26.4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4/09/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

6/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

7/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

8/09/2022

1.8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

9/09/2022

22.0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

10/09/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

11/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

12/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

13/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

14/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

15/09/2022

49.8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

16/09/2022

9.6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

17/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

18/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

19/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

20/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

21/09/2022

20.8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

22/09/2022

5.4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

23/09/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

24/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

25/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

26/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

27/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

28/09/2022

2.4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

29/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

30/09/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Data range of report

1/7/2022 to 30/09/2022

Rainfall Depth (mm)

307.8

Dam Name

HWD9

Latest field data

ML

pH

Minimum sensor level

0.8

EC

us/cm

Minimum pump level

2.5

TSS

mg/L

Spillway

20.1

OG

mg/L

Current level

<0.1

Notes

HWD9 had no inflows over the reporting period. The water level is below the minimum operating level of the

dams equipment and there is insufficient water to take a water quality sample from

HWD Recorded Data

Maules Creek Coal Mine

30

HWD9 Storage Data

60

25

50

20

40

(ML)

(mm)

Volume

15

30

Rainfall

10

20

5

10

0

0

Rainfall (mm)

Minimum Pump Level

Min Sensor Level

Current WL

Spillway

Latest Photo - 29/09/2022

Quarterly data

Rainfall

Inflow

Pumped

Spilled

Receicing

Oil and

Date

environment

pH

EC

TSS

(mm)

(ML)

(ML)

(ML)

Grease

(ML)

1/07/2022

2.4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2/07/2022

4.8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5/07/2022

14.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

6/07/2022

17.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

7/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

8/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

9/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

10/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

11/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

12/07/2022

0.8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

13/07/2022

2.0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

14/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

15/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

16/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

17/07/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

18/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

19/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

20/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

21/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

22/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

23/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

24/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

25/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

26/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

27/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

28/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

29/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

30/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

31/07/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1/08/2022

12.0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2/08/2022

0.8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4/08/2022

18.4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5/08/2022

32.6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

6/08/2022

1.8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

7/08/2022

2.6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

8/08/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

9/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

10/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

11/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

12/08/2022

33.6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

13/08/2022

4.6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

14/08/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

15/08/2022

0.6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

16/08/2022

1.0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

17/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

18/08/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

19/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

20/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

21/08/2022

0.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

22/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

23/08/2022

3.2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

24/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

25/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

26/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

27/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

28/08/2022

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 07:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 6 847 M 4 286 M 4 286 M
Net income 2023 2 942 M 1 841 M 1 841 M
Net cash 2023 2 348 M 1 470 M 1 470 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,16x
Yield 2023 10,8%
Capitalization 9 494 M 5 943 M 5 943 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,60 AUD
Average target price 9,71 AUD
Spread / Average Target -8,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED306.13%5 943
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED27.46%81 469
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED77.21%29 227
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED70.97%26 509
COAL INDIA LIMITED60.60%17 556
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED58.00%16 762