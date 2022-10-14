Whitehaven Coal : MCC- Highwall Dams September 2022
Data range of report
1/7/2022 to 30/09/2022
Rainfall Depth (mm)
307.8
Dam Name
HWD8
Latest field data
ML
pH
0
Minimum sensor level
0.9
EC
us/cm
0
Minimum pump level
2.0
TSS
mg/L
0
Spillway
15.8
OG
mg/L
0
Current level
<0.1
Notes
HWD8 had no inflows over the reporting period. The water level is below the minimum operating level of the dams
equipment and there is insufficient water to take a water quality sample from
HWD Recorded Data
Maules Creek Coal Mine
HWD8 Storage Data
30
60
25
50
20
40
(ML)
15
30
(mm)
Volume
Rainfall
10
20
5
10
0
0
Rainfall (mm)
MinimumPump Level
Min Sensor Level
Current WL
Spillway
Latest Photo - 29/09/2022
Quarterly data
Rainfall
Inflow
Pumped
Spilled
Receicing
Oil and
Date
environment
pH
EC
TSS
(mm)
(ML)
(ML)
(ML)
Grease
(ML)
1/07/2022
2.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2/07/2022
4.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5/07/2022
14.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6/07/2022
17.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12/07/2022
0.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13/07/2022
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17/07/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
21/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
23/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
24/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
26/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
27/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
28/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
29/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1/08/2022
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2/08/2022
0.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4/08/2022
18.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5/08/2022
32.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6/08/2022
1.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7/08/2022
2.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8/08/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12/08/2022
33.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13/08/2022
4.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14/08/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15/08/2022
0.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16/08/2022
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18/08/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
21/08/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
23/08/2022
3.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
24/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
26/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
27/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
28/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
29/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30/08/2022
0.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31/08/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2/09/2022
14.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3/09/2022
26.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4/09/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8/09/2022
1.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9/09/2022
22.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10/09/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15/09/2022
49.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16/09/2022
9.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
21/09/2022
20.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22/09/2022
5.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
23/09/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
24/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
26/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
27/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
28/09/2022
2.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
29/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30/09/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dam Name
HWD9
Latest field data
ML
pH
Minimum sensor level
0.8
EC
us/cm
Minimum pump level
2.5
TSS
mg/L
Spillway
20.1
OG
mg/L
Current level
<0.1
Notes
HWD9 had no inflows over the reporting period. The water level is below the minimum operating level of the
dams equipment and there is insufficient water to take a water quality sample from
HWD Recorded Data
Maules Creek Coal Mine
30
HWD9 Storage Data
60
25
50
20
40
(ML)
(mm)
Volume
15
30
Rainfall
10
20
5
10
0
0
Rainfall (mm)
Minimum Pump Level
Min Sensor Level
Current WL
Spillway
Latest Photo - 29/09/2022
Quarterly data
Rainfall
Inflow
Pumped
Spilled
Receicing
Oil and
Date
environment
pH
EC
TSS
(mm)
(ML)
(ML)
(ML)
Grease
(ML)
1/07/2022
2.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2/07/2022
4.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5/07/2022
14.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6/07/2022
17.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12/07/2022
0.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13/07/2022
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17/07/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
21/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
23/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
24/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
26/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
27/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
28/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
29/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31/07/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1/08/2022
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2/08/2022
0.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4/08/2022
18.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5/08/2022
32.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6/08/2022
1.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7/08/2022
2.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8/08/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12/08/2022
33.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13/08/2022
4.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14/08/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15/08/2022
0.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16/08/2022
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18/08/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
21/08/2022
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
23/08/2022
3.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
24/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
26/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
27/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
28/08/2022
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
