1
MAULES CREEK COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
Site Information
EPL No: 20221
EPA Website Link: Hyperlink to Maules Creek Coal, Environment Protection Licence
Licensee: Maules Creek Coal Mine Pty Ltd
Licensee Address: Maules Creek Coal Mine, Therribri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382
EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below
Sampling Period: June 2024
Obtained Date: 15th July 2024
Publication Date: 16th July 2024
Context: This Monthly Monitoring Summary aligns with the Environment Protection Licence (EPL) No. 20221 - Maules Creek Coal Mine issued 2nd August 2022 by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
2
Monthly Monitoring Summary
Ground Water Monitoring
Table 1 - Groundwater Quality Monitoring
ID
Parameters
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Max / Only
EPL (Bore)
Results Received
Value
15
pH
pH
Conductivity
µs/cm
Quarterly
0
Dry
(BCM01)
TDS
mg/L
16
pH
pH
Conductivity
µs/cm
Quarterly
0
Dry
(BCM03)
TDS
mg/L
17
pH
pH
Conductivity
µs/cm
Quarterly
0
Dry
(REG10A)
TDS
mg/L
24
pH
pH
7.54
Conductivity
µs/cm
Quarterly
1
05/06/2024
15/07/2024
1950
(RB05A)
TDS
mg/L
1140
3
Surface Water Monitoring
Table 2 - Surface Water Monitoring - Mine Void
ID
Parameter
Units
Frequency
EPL (Site)
TSS
mg/L
12
Conductivity
µs/cm
Every 2
(Mine Void)
Oil & Grease
mg/L
months
pH
pH
Samples
Date
1
06/06/2024
Laboratory Results
Received
15/07/2024
Min
NA
Mean
NA
Max / Only Value
5
1340
<5
8.35
Table 3 - Wet Weather Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring
ID
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Median
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Results
Max / Only Value
EPL (Site)
Value
Value
Value
Received
Conductivity
µs/cm
Nitrate
mg/L
Special
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
Frequency 1 -
Oil & Grease
mg/L
3
within 12
pH
pH
(SD3)
hours of
Phosphorous
mg/L
discharge from
Reactive
mg/L
EPL 3 or 36.
Phosphorous
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
No discharge occurred from this monitoring location
Nitrate
mg/L
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
Special
Oil & Grease
mg/L
Frequency 1 -
36
pH
pH
within 12
(SD12)
Phosphorous
mg/L
hours of
Reactive
mg/L
discharge from
Phosphorous
EPL 3 or 36
TSS
mg/L
Conductivity
µs/cm
4
Table 4 - Clean Water Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring
ID
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Median
Max / Only
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Results
EPL (Site)
Value
Value
Value
Value
Received
Conductivity
µs/cm
Special
Nitrate
mg/L
Frequency 3 -
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
38
within 12
Oil & Grease
mg/L
(Flow Meter
hours of
pH
pH
Upstream)
discharge
Phosphorous
mg/L
from any
Reactive
mg/L
discharge
Phosphorous
location.
TSS
mg/L
No discharge occurred during the reporting month
Conductivity
µs/cm
Special
Nitrate
mg/L
Frequency 3 -
Nitrogen (total)
mg/L
within 12
39
Oil & Grease
mg/L
hours of
(Flow Meter
pH
pH
discharge
downstream)
Phosphorous
mg/L
from any
Reactive
mg/L
discharge
Phosphorous
location.
TSS
mg/L
Special
TSS
mg/L
Frequency 2
- prior to
discharging
Conductivity
µs/cm
from EPL 45
and/or 46 or
40
within
No discharge occurred from these monitoring locations
(HWD8)
12hours of
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
caused by
38.4mm in a
5 Day
pH
pH
consecutive
period
5
ID
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Median
Max / Only
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Results
EPL (Site)
Value
Value
Value
Value
Received
Special
TSS
mg/L
Frequency 2
- prior to
discharging
from EPL 45
Conductivity
µs/cm
and/or 46 or
41
within
(HWD9)
12hours of
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
caused by
38.4mm in a
5 Day
pH
pH
consecutive
period
Special
TSS
mg/L
Frequency 2
- prior to
discharging
from EPL 45
Conductivity
µs/cm
and/or 46 or
42
within
(HWD10)
12hours of
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
caused by
38.4mm in a
5 Day
pH
pH
consecutive
period
Special
TSS
mg/L
Frequency 2
43
- prior to
discharging
No discharge occurred from this monitoring location
(HWD11)
from EPL 45
Conductivity
µs/cm
and/or 46 or
within
6
ID
Laboratory
Min
Mean
Median
Max / Only
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Samples
Date
Results
EPL (Site)
Value
Value
Value
Value
Received
12hours of
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
caused by
38.4mm in a
5 Day
pH
pH
consecutive
period
Special
TSS
mg/L
Frequency 2
- prior to
discharging
Conductivity
µs/cm
from EPL 45
and/or 46 or
44
within
No discharge occurred from this monitoring location
(WCWD)
12hours of
Oil & Grease
mg/L
discharge
caused by
38.4mm in a
5 Day
pH
pH
consecutive
period
Oil & Grease
mg/L
Not more
45
than 12
pH
pH
hours after
No discharge occurred from this monitoring location
(ECWDP)
discharge
TSS
mg/L
commences
Oil & Grease
mg/L
Not more
46
than 12
pH
pH
hours after
No discharge occurred from this monitoring location
(WCWDP)
discharge
TSS
mg/L
commences
7
Noise Monitoring
Table 5 - Noise Monitoring (Attended - Measured)
Limit LAeq
Limit
MCCP
LA1 (1 min)
15min (dB)
MCCP
Start
Wind Speed
LAeq 15min
(dB)
Weather
Exceedance
MCC ID
Date
LAeq 1min
Time
(m/s)
dB
Rain (mm)
(Yes / No)
Operations
dB
Operations
Criteria
Criteria
NM1
10/06/2024
22:30
0.6
<25
35
<25
45
0.0
NA
NM2
10/06/2024
23:30
1.1
34
39
36
45
0.0
NA
NM3
11/06/2024
00:20
0.5
24
35
29
45
0.0
NA
NM4
10/06/2024
23:00
0.3
<25
35
<25
45
0.0
NA
NM5
10/06/2024
22:00
0.5
30
35
33
45
0.0
NA
NM6
10/06/2024
23:55
0.3
<20
35
23
45
0.0
NA
Noise Monitoring (Attended - Low Frequency Assessment)
None of the measurements satisfied the conditions for further assessment when assessed for the applicability of low frequency modification factors in accordance with the EPA's Noise Policy for Industry. Therefore, no further assessment of low frequency noise was required to be undertaken.
8
Blast Monitoring
Table 6 - Blast Monitoring (Blasts - Limits Apply)
Location
Parameter
Units
Frequency
Number
Average
Max
100% Limit
Exceedance
(Yes / No)
Operations
Overpressure
Db (Lin Peak)
All
9
89.94
107.60
120
No
Blasts
Vibration
mm/s
9
0.08
0.17
10
No
Note: As of March 2018, in accordance with the requirements of the approved variation of EPL 20221; M7.1 blast monitoring results are for four blast monitoring points 31 (BM1), 32 (BM2), 33 (BM3) and 34 (BM4).
9
Air Quality Monitoring
Table 7 - PM10 (Limits Apply)
ID
Sample
Rolling
NEPM
Exceedance
Unit
Parameter
Annual
Annual
EPL (Site)
period
(Yes / No)
Average
Criteria
18
Continuous
µg/m3 month
PM10
10.9
30
No
(TEOM1)
37
Continuous
µg/m3 month
PM10
13.6
30
No
(TEOM3)
19
5 days
µg/m3
PM10
14.2
30
No
(HVAS)
Table 8 - Depositional Dust (Limits Apply)
Rolling
ID
Sample
Particulates
Annual
Exceedance
Deposited
Average
Criteria
EPL (Site)
period
(Yes / No)
Matter
Insoluble
Solids
20
Monthly
g/m2 month
2.0
4
No
(DDG1/MC1)
21
Monthly
g/m2 month
1.8
4
No
(DDG2/MC2)
22
Monthly
g/m2 month
1.7
4
No
(DDG3/MC3)
23
Monthly
g/m2 month
1.0
4
No
(DDG4/MC4)
10
Figure 1 - EPL 20221 Monitoring Locations
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 03:39:00 UTC.