MAULES CREEK COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No: 20221

EPL Website Link:

Licensee: Maules Creek Coal Mine Pty Ltd

Licensee Address: Maules Creek Coal Mine, Therribri Road, BOGGABRI NSW 2382

EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below

Sampling Period: May 2024

Obtained Date: 14th June 2024

Publication Date: 17th June 2024

Context: This Monthly Monitoring Summary aligns with the Environment Protection Licence (EPL) No. 20221 - Maules Creek Coal Mine issued 2nd August 2022 by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).

Monthly Monitoring Summary

Ground Water Monitoring

Table 1 - Groundwater Quality Monitoring

ID

Parameters

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Max / Only

EPL (Bore)

Results Received

Value

15

pH

pH

Conductivity

µs/cm

Quarterly

Next sample in June 2024

(BCM01)

TDS

mg/L

16

pH

pH

Conductivity

µs/cm

Quarterly

Next sample in June 2024

(BCM03)

TDS

mg/L

17

pH

pH

Conductivity

µs/cm

Quarterly

Next sample in June 2024

(REG10A)

TDS

mg/L

24

pH

pH

Conductivity

µs/cm

Quarterly

Next sample in June 2024

(RB05A)

TDS

mg/L

Surface Water Monitoring

Table 2 - Surface Water Monitoring - Mine Void

ID

Parameter

Units

Frequency

EPL (Site)

TSS

mg/L

12

Conductivity

µs/cm

Every 2

(Mine Void)

Oil & Grease

mg/L

months

pH

pH

Samples

Date

1

13/05/2024

Laboratory Results

Received

14/06/2024

Min

NA

Mean

NA

Max / Only Value

14

1270

<5

8.26

Table 3 - Wet Weather Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring

ID

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Median

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Results

Max / Only Value

EPL (Site)

Value

Value

Value

Received

Conductivity

µs/cm

Nitrate

mg/L

Special

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

Frequency 1 -

Oil & Grease

mg/L

3

within 12

pH

pH

(SD3)

hours of

Phosphorous

mg/L

discharge from

Reactive

mg/L

EPL 3 or 36.

Phosphorous

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

No discharge occurred from this monitoring location

Nitrate

mg/L

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

Special

Oil & Grease

mg/L

Frequency 1 -

36

pH

pH

within 12

(SD12)

Phosphorous

mg/L

hours of

Reactive

mg/L

discharge from

Phosphorous

EPL 3 or 36

TSS

mg/L

Conductivity

µs/cm

Table 4 - Clean Water Discharge - Surface Water Monitoring

ID

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Median

Max / Only

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Results

EPL (Site)

Value

Value

Value

Value

Received

Conductivity

µs/cm

Special

Nitrate

mg/L

Frequency 3 -

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

38

within 12

Oil & Grease

mg/L

(Flow Meter

hours of

pH

pH

Upstream)

discharge

Phosphorous

mg/L

from any

Reactive

mg/L

discharge

Phosphorous

location.

TSS

mg/L

No flow was recorded at these sites.

Conductivity

µs/cm

Special

Nitrate

mg/L

Frequency 3 -

Nitrogen (total)

mg/L

within 12

39

Oil & Grease

mg/L

hours of

(Flow Meter

pH

pH

discharge

downstream)

Phosphorous

mg/L

from any

Reactive

mg/L

discharge

Phosphorous

location.

TSS

mg/L

Special

TSS

mg/L

Frequency 2

- prior to

discharging

Conductivity

µs/cm

from EPL 45

and/or 46 or

40

within

No discharge occurred from these monitoring locations

(HWD8)

12hours of

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

caused by

38.4mm in a

5 Day

pH

pH

consecutive

period

ID

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Median

Max / Only

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Results

EPL (Site)

Value

Value

Value

Value

Received

Special

TSS

mg/L

Frequency 2

- prior to

discharging

from EPL 45

Conductivity

µs/cm

and/or 46 or

41

within

(HWD9)

12hours of

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

caused by

38.4mm in a

5 Day

pH

pH

consecutive

period

Special

TSS

mg/L

Frequency 2

- prior to

discharging

from EPL 45

Conductivity

µs/cm

and/or 46 or

42

within

(HWD10)

12hours of

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

caused by

38.4mm in a

5 Day

pH

pH

consecutive

period

Special

TSS

mg/L

Frequency 2

43

- prior to

discharging

No discharge occurred from this monitoring location

(HWD11)

from EPL 45

Conductivity

µs/cm

and/or 46 or

within

ID

Laboratory

Min

Mean

Median

Max / Only

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Samples

Date

Results

EPL (Site)

Value

Value

Value

Value

Received

12hours of

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

caused by

38.4mm in a

5 Day

pH

pH

consecutive

period

Special

TSS

mg/L

Frequency 2

- prior to

discharging

Conductivity

µs/cm

from EPL 45

and/or 46 or

44

within

No discharge occurred from this monitoring location

(WCWD)

12hours of

Oil & Grease

mg/L

discharge

caused by

38.4mm in a

5 Day

pH

pH

consecutive

period

Oil & Grease

mg/L

Not more

45

than 12

pH

pH

hours after

No discharge occurred from this monitoring location

(ECWDP)

discharge

TSS

mg/L

commences

Oil & Grease

mg/L

Not more

46

than 12

pH

pH

hours after

No discharge occurred from this monitoring location

(WCWDP)

discharge

TSS

mg/L

commences

Noise Monitoring

Table 5 - Noise Monitoring (Attended - Measured)

Limit LAeq

Limit

MCCP

LA1 (1 min)

15min (dB)

MCCP

Start

Wind Speed

LAeq 15min

(dB)

Weather

Exceedance

MCC ID

Date

LAeq 1min

Time

(m/s)

dB

Rain (mm)

(Yes / No)

Operations

dB

Operations

Criteria

Criteria

NM1

1/05/2024

22:30

3.3

IA

40

IA

50

0.0

NA

NM2

1/05/2024

23:30

2.3

<30

39

<30

45

0.0

NA

NM3

2/05/2024

0:21

1.0

33

35

36

45

0.0

NA

NM4

1/05/2024

23:00

2.8

IA

35

IA

45

0.0

NA

NM5

1/05/2024

22:00

3.2

IA

40

IA

50

0.0

NA

NM6

1/05/2024

23:55

1.6

IA

35

IA

45

0.0

NA

Table 6 - Noise Monitoring (Attended - Low Frequency Assessment)

None of the measurements satisfied the conditions for further assessment when assessed for the applicability of low frequency modification factors in accordance with the EPA's Noise Policy for Industry. Therefore, no further assessment of low frequency noise was required to be undertaken.

Blast Monitoring

Table 6 - Blast Monitoring (Blasts - Limits Apply)

Location

Parameter

Units

Frequency

Number

Average

Max

100% Limit

Exceedance

(Yes / No)

Operations

Overpressure

Db (Lin Peak)

All

9

93.39

103.3

120

No

Blasts

Vibration

mm/s

9

0.11

0.25

10

No

Note: As of March 2018, in accordance with the requirements of the approved variation of EPL 20221; M7.1 blast monitoring results are for four blast monitoring points 31 (BM1), 32 (BM2), 33 (BM3) and 34 (BM4).

Air Quality Monitoring

Table 7 - PM10 (Limits Apply)

ID

Sample

Rolling

NEPM

Exceedance

Unit

Parameter

Annual

Annual

EPL (Site)

period

(Yes / No)

Average

Criteria

18

Continuous

µg/m3 month

PM10

11.2

30

No

(TEOM1)

37

Continuous

µg/m3 month

PM10

13.8

30

No

(TEOM3)

19

5 days

µg/m3

PM10

14.4

30

No

(HVAS)

Table 8 - Depositional Dust (Limits Apply)

Rolling

ID

Sample

Particulates

Annual

Exceedance

Deposited

Average

Criteria

EPL (Site)

period

(Yes / No)

Matter

Insoluble

Solids

20

Monthly

g/m2 month

2.2

4

No

(DDG1/MC1)

21

Monthly

g/m2 month

1.8

4

No

(DDG2/MC2)

22

Monthly

g/m2 month

1.8

4

No

(DDG3/MC3)

23

Monthly

g/m2 month

1.1

4

No

(DDG4/MC4)

Figure 1 - EPL 20221 Monitoring Locations

Attachments

Disclaimer

