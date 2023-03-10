10 March 2023

Enjoy a fun day out for the whole family, at the Whitehaven Coal - Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Open Day at Boggabri Showground!

Food, fun, activities and market stalls to enjoy, including Whitehaven Coal's monster mining machinery! Plus, learn about Whitehaven's coal mining operations, with bus tours leaving every 30 minutes from the Showground to the Maules Creek mine site.

Jump on a guided bus tour of Maules Creek Mine! Check out the view from the lookout, and learn all about Whitehaven Coal's day-to-day coal mining operations.

All bus tours will depart from Boggabri Showground every 30 minutes from 9am. First bus to start loading at 8.30am. Tours will take approximately 1.5 hours and will return to Boggabri Showground at the conclusion.

Anyone wishing to attend a guided bus tour must pre-register prior to the event. Hurry, limited seats available.