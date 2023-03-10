Advanced search
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:47 2023-03-10 am EST
7.130 AUD   -3.91%
Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Open Day

03/10/2023 | 02:54am EST
10 March 2023

Whitehaven Coal - Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Open Day [TEXT BLOCK]

Enjoy a fun day out for the whole family, at the Whitehaven Coal - Maules Creek Coal Mine Community Open Day at Boggabri Showground!

Food, fun, activities and market stalls to enjoy, including Whitehaven Coal's monster mining machinery! Plus, learn about Whitehaven's coal mining operations, with bus tours leaving every 30 minutes from the Showground to the Maules Creek mine site.

Maules Creek Mine Site Tours

Jump on a guided bus tour of Maules Creek Mine! Check out the view from the lookout, and learn all about Whitehaven Coal's day-to-day coal mining operations.

All bus tours will depart from Boggabri Showground every 30 minutes from 9am. First bus to start loading at 8.30am. Tours will take approximately 1.5 hours and will return to Boggabri Showground at the conclusion.

Anyone wishing to attend a guided bus tour must pre-register prior to the event. Hurry, limited seats available.

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 07:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
