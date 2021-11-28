Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20211128

Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 27 November 2021
TEOM 01
TEOM 03
4.00 (µg/m³)
0.00 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
No action required - site not operating
PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
Average reading for 24hr period 27 November 2021
Day: 7am-6pm
Evening 6pm-10pm
Nights 10pm-7am
-1 dB(A)
-1 dB(A)
30 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No action required - site not operating
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Weather
Weather Predictions for 28 November 2021
Operational Response:
No action required - site not operating
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:29:03 UTC.