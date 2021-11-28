Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
2.44 AUD   -4.69%
05:30pWHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20211128
PU
11/25WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 25112021
PU
11/25WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20211126
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20211128

11/28/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 27 November 2021

TEOM 01

TEOM 03

4.00 (µg/m³)

0.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - site not operating

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 27 November 2021

Day: 7am-6pm

Evening 6pm-10pm

Nights 10pm-7am

-1 dB(A)

-1 dB(A)

30 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - site not operating

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 28 November 2021

Operational Response:

No action required - site not operating

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
05:30pWHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20211128
PU
11/25WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 25112021
PU
11/25WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20211126
PU
11/25WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 24112021
PU
11/24WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20211125
PU
11/23WHITEHAVEN COAL : NAR-CCC Meeting Minutes and Environmental Report 2021
PU
11/23WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20211124
PU
11/23WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 23112021
PU
11/23WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 22112021
PU
11/23WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 21112021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 267 M 2 331 M 2 331 M
Net income 2022 910 M 649 M 649 M
Net cash 2022 16,5 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,69x
Yield 2022 9,41%
Capitalization 2 437 M 1 734 M 1 739 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,44 AUD
Average target price 4,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 65,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED48.33%1 734
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED13.42%58 049
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED30.41%18 474
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED92.90%13 741
COAL INDIA LIMITED15.10%12 801
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED74.25%10 815