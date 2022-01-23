Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220123

Maules Creek Mine Off Therribri Road Boggabri, NSW 2382 Maules Creek Site Monitoring  Air Quality (PM10)¹ Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 22 January 2022 TEOM 01 TEOM 03 5.00 (µg/m³) 9.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Noise (LF) ²

Average reading for 24hr period 22 January 2022

Day: 7am-6pm Evening 6pm-10pm Nights 10pm-7am 28 dB(A) 21 dB(A) 20 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 23 January 2022

North West Slopes Plains for Monday. Partly cloudy. Winds NE/SE 15 to 20 km/h tending N/NE in the middle of the day then tending NE/SE in the late afternoon. Overnight temperatures falling to between 14 and 19 with daytime temperatures reaching 28 to 35.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

