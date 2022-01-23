Log in
Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220123

01/23/2022 | 05:44am EST
Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 22 January 2022

TEOM 01

TEOM 03

5.00 (µg/m³)

9.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 22 January 2022

Day: 7am-6pm

Evening 6pm-10pm

Nights 10pm-7am

28 dB(A)

21 dB(A)

20 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 23 January 2022

North West Slopes Plains for Monday. Partly cloudy. Winds NE/SE 15 to 20 km/h tending N/NE in the middle of the day then tending NE/SE in the late afternoon. Overnight temperatures falling to between 14 and 19 with daytime temperatures reaching 28 to 35.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 10:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
