  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/22 02:10:15 am EDT
4.690 AUD   -2.29%
04/22WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220423
PU
04/21WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220422
PU
04/21WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 21042022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220423

04/22/2022 | 08:09pm EDT
Maules Creek Mine Off Therribri Road Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 22 April 2022

TEOM 01

6.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

18.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

¹ PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 22 April 2022

Day: 7am-6pm

28 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

29 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

19 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

² LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 23 April 2022

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Partly cloudy. Winds E/SE 15 to 25 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures 22 to 28.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 00:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 198 M 3 049 M 3 049 M
Net income 2022 1 407 M 1 022 M 1 022 M
Net cash 2022 725 M 526 M 526 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,29x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 4 607 M 3 346 M 3 346 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 86,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
