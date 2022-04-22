Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220423

Maules Creek Mine Off Therribri Road Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
|
Air Quality (PM10)¹
|
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 22 April 2022
|
TEOM 01
6.00 (µg/m³)
|
TEOM 03
18.00 (µg/m³)
|
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
¹ PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
|
Noise (LF)²
|
Average reading for 24hr period 22 April 2022
|
Day: 7am-6pm
28 dB(A)
|
Evening 6pm-10pm
29 dB(A)
|
Nights 10pm-7am
19 dB(A)
|
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
² LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
-
• The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
-
• Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Weather
Weather Predictions for 23 April 2022
North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Partly cloudy. Winds E/SE 15 to 25 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures 22 to 28.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
Disclaimer
