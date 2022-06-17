Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-17 am EDT
5.000 AUD   -6.19%
06/17WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220618
PU
06/16WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 16062022
PU
06/16WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220617
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220618

06/17/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 17 June 2022

TEOM 01

TEOM 03

3.00 (µg/m³)

6.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 17 June 2022

Day: 7am-6pm

Evening 6pm-10pm

Nights 10pm-7am

20 dB(A)

25 dB(A)

25 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 18 June 2022

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Patchy morning fog. Sunny. Winds S/SE 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures between 16 and 20.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 00:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
06/17WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220618
PU
06/16WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 16062022
PU
06/16WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220617
PU
06/16WHITEHAVEN COAL : MCC-Annual Review 2021
PU
06/15WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220616
PU
06/15WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 15062022
PU
06/15WHITEHAVEN COAL : Update - Notification of buy-back - WHC
PU
06/14WHITEHAVEN COAL : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 14062022
PU
06/14Australia shares track Wall Street lower ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
06/13WHITEHAVEN COAL : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220614
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 127 M 2 856 M 2 856 M
Net income 2022 1 444 M 999 M 999 M
Net cash 2022 783 M 542 M 542 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,30x
Yield 2022 10,4%
Capitalization 4 696 M 3 250 M 3 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,00 AUD
Average target price 5,78 AUD
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED104.21%3 501
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED38.40%90 580
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED69.92%29 644
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED63.87%24 005
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED60.89%18 380
COAL INDIA LIMITED23.18%14 210