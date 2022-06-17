Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20220618

|
Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 17 June 2022
TEOM 01
TEOM 03
3.00 (µg/m³)
6.00 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
Average reading for 24hr period 17 June 2022
Day: 7am-6pm
Evening 6pm-10pm
Nights 10pm-7am
20 dB(A)
25 dB(A)
25 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Weather
Weather Predictions for 18 June 2022
North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Patchy morning fog. Sunny. Winds S/SE 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures between 16 and 20.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 00:13:04 UTC.