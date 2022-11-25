Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221126

Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 25 November 2022
|
TEOM 01
|
TEOM 03
|
0.00 (µg/m³)
|
10.00 (µg/m³)
|
|
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
-
PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
Average reading for 24hr period 25 November 2022
|
Day: 7am-6pm
|
Evening 6pm-10pm
|
Nights 10pm-7am
|
25 dB(A)
|
25 dB(A)
|
28 dB(A)
|
|
|
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
-
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
-
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
-
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
-
Weather
Weather Predictions for 26 November 2022
North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Sunny. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures 28 to 34.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
