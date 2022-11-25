Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11 2022-11-25 am EST
9.070 AUD   +1.00%
11/25Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221126
PU
11/24Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221125
PU
11/24Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 24112022
PU
Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20221126

11/25/2022 | 07:05pm EST
Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 25 November 2022

TEOM 01

TEOM 03

0.00 (µg/m³)

10.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 25 November 2022

Day: 7am-6pm

Evening 6pm-10pm

Nights 10pm-7am

25 dB(A)

25 dB(A)

28 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 26 November 2022

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Sunny. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures 28 to 34.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 00:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
