    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:07 2023-01-20 am EST
9.480 AUD   +6.16%
01/20Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230121
PU
01/20Key Coal Companies in Talks with New South Wales Over New Export Limit Scheme
MT
01/20Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230120
PU
Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230121

01/20/2023 | 07:11pm EST
Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 20 January 2023

TEOM 01

0.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

15.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 20 January 2023

Day: 7am-6pm

26 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

22 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

27 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 21 January 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Mostly sunny. Medium chance of showers on the plains, slight chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Winds NE/SE 15 to 25 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures 28 to 33.

Operational Response:

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 21 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 00:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
