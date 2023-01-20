Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230121
01/20/2023 | 07:11pm EST
Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 20 January 2023
TEOM 01
0.00 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
15.00 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 20 January 2023
Day: 7am-6pm
26 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
22 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
27 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Weather
Weather Predictions for 21 January 2023
North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Mostly sunny. Medium chance of showers on the plains, slight chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Winds NE/SE 15 to 25 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures 28 to 33.
Operational Response:
Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
