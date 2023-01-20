Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230121

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 20 January 2023

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

Operational Response:

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 21 January 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Mostly sunny. Medium chance of showers on the plains, slight chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Winds NE/SE 15 to 25 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures 28 to 33.

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)