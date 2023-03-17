Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230318

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 18 March 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Sunny. Winds E/NE 15 to 25 km/h tending NW/NE in the middle of the day then becoming light in the early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures 34 to 39.

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)