Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:30 2023-03-17 am EDT
6.680 AUD   +0.45%
03/17Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230318
PU
03/17Whitehaven Coal : 2023_02_GUN CHPP EPL Monitoring data
PU
03/17Whitehaven Coal : 2023_02_Sunnyside EPL Monitoring Data
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230318

03/17/2023 | 08:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 17 March 2023

TEOM 01

15.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

11.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 17 March 2023

Day: 7am-6pm

25 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

21 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

26 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 18 March 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Sunny. Winds E/NE 15 to 25 km/h tending NW/NE in the middle of the day then becoming light in the early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures 34 to 39.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 18 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 00:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
03/17Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230318
PU
03/17Whitehaven Coal : 2023_02_GUN CHPP EPL Monitoring data
PU
03/17Whitehaven Coal : 2023_02_Sunnyside EPL Monitoring Data
PU
03/16Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230317
PU
03/16Whitehaven Coal : MCC-EPL Monitoring Summary February 2023
PU
03/15Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 15032023
PU
03/15Australian shares slump more than 2% on Credit Suisse turmoil
RE
03/15Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230316
PU
03/15Whitehaven Coal : WCC - Forward Program 2023-25
PU
03/15Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 13032023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 827 M 4 571 M 4 571 M
Net income 2023 2 865 M 1 918 M 1 918 M
Net cash 2023 2 378 M 1 592 M 1 592 M
P/E ratio 2023 1,97x
Yield 2023 10,8%
Capitalization 5 848 M 3 916 M 3 916 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6,68 AUD
Average target price 10,02 AUD
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
George Raymond Zage Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED-29.41%3 870
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.98%77 716
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED2.05%26 413
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-9.03%18 824
COAL INDIA LIMITED-1.87%16 474
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-3.78%14 568