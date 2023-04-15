Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230416

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 16 April 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Cloudy. Winds NW/NE 25 to 35 km/h tending NW/SW 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 23 to 29.

Operational Response:

