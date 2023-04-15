Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
2023-04-14
6.870 AUD   -0.58%
04/15Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230416
PU
04/14Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230415
PU
04/14Whitehaven Success at the 2023 NSW Women in Mining Awards
AQ
Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230416

04/15/2023
Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 15 April 2023

TEOM 01

7.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

9.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 15 April 2023

Day: 7am-6pm

22 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

18 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

21 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 16 April 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Cloudy. Winds NW/NE 25 to 35 km/h tending NW/SW 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 23 to 29.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 16 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2023 00:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
