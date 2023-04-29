Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230430

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 30 April 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers on the S slopes during the morning and afternoon. Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. Light winds becoming W/SW 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures between 17 and 22.

