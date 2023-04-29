Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230430

Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
-
PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
Average reading for 24hr period 29 April 2023
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
-
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
-
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
-
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
-
Weather
Weather Predictions for 30 April 2023
North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers on the S slopes during the morning and afternoon. Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. Light winds becoming W/SW 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures between 17 and 22.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable