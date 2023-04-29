Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
2023-04-28
7.200 AUD   -1.23%
04/29Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230430
PU
04/28Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 26042023
PU
04/27Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230428
PU
Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230430

04/29/2023 | 08:18pm EDT
Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 29 April 2023

TEOM 01

13.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

0.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 29 April 2023

Day: 7am-6pm

21 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

26 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

17 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 30 April 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers on the S slopes during the morning and afternoon. Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. Light winds becoming W/SW 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures between 17 and 22.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 00:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
