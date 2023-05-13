Advanced search
Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230514

05/13/2023 | 08:27pm EDT
Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 13 May 2023

TEOM 01

11.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

0.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 13 May 2023

Day: 7am-6pm

22 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

18 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

19 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 14 May 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming S/SE 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 20 to 25.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 14 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2023 00:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
