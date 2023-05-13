Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230514

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 13 May 2023

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 14 May 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming S/SE 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 20 to 25.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)