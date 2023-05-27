Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230528

Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Weather
Weather Predictions for 28 May 2023
North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. The chance of fog on the S slopes early this morning. Areas of morning frost. Light winds becoming W/SW 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures between 14 and 18.
Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)