Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230528

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 27 May 2023

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 28 May 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. The chance of fog on the S slopes early this morning. Areas of morning frost. Light winds becoming W/SW 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures between 14 and 18.

Operational Response:

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)