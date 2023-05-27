Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
05/26/2023
6.300 AUD   -1.72%
05/27Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230528
PU
05/26Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230527
PU
05/25Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230526
PU
Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230528

05/27/2023
Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 27 May 2023

TEOM 01

7.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

10.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

Site under repair due to Mechanical Failure

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 27 May 2023

Day: 7am-6pm

23 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

25 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

28 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 28 May 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. The chance of fog on the S slopes early this morning. Areas of morning frost. Light winds becoming W/SW 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures between 14 and 18.

Operational Response:

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 28 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2023 00:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
