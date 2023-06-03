Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:13 2023-06-02 am EDT
5.890 AUD   +1.38%
02:39aWhitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230603
PU
06/01Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230602
PU
05/31Whitehaven Coal : NAR-Annual Review 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230603

06/03/2023 | 02:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 02 June 2023

TEOM 01

9.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

21.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 02 June 2023

Day: 7am-6pm

23 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

20 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

17 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 03 June 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Mostly sunny. Winds N/NE 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures 21 to 26.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 03 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2023 06:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
02:39aWhitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230603
PU
06/01Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230602
PU
05/31Whitehaven Coal : NAR-Annual Review 2022
PU
05/31Whitehaven Coal : MCC-CCC Meeting Minutes Environmental Monitoring Report and Presentation..
PU
05/29Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230530
PU
05/28Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 28052023
PU
05/28Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 26052023
PU
05/28Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 27052023
PU
05/28Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230529
PU
05/27Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230528
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 132 M 4 061 M 4 061 M
Net income 2023 2 661 M 1 762 M 1 762 M
Net cash 2023 2 335 M 1 546 M 1 546 M
P/E ratio 2023 1,96x
Yield 2023 10,4%
Capitalization 5 007 M 3 316 M 3 316 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,89 AUD
Average target price 8,44 AUD
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
George Raymond Zage Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED-37.47%3 316
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED8.43%75 542
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-8.56%22 870
COAL INDIA LIMITED2.36%17 241
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.64%16 230
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-5.35%13 727
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer