Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230603

Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
Average reading for 24hr period 02 June 2023
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Weather
Weather Predictions for 03 June 2023
North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Mostly sunny. Winds N/NE 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures 21 to 26.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)