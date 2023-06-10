Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:41 2023-06-09 am EDT
6.400 AUD   -1.23%
06/10Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230611
PU
06/09Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230610
PU
06/08Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230609
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230611

06/10/2023 | 08:18pm EDT
Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 10 June 2023

TEOM 01

3.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

4.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 10 June 2023

Day: 7am-6pm

22 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

22 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

19 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 11 June 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Sunny. The chance of fog on the S slopes early this morning. Areas of frost this morning, mainly in the S. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures between 18 and 22.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 11 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2023 00:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 132 M 4 135 M 4 135 M
Net income 2023 2 662 M 1 795 M 1 795 M
Net cash 2023 2 335 M 1 575 M 1 575 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,13x
Yield 2023 9,60%
Capitalization 5 412 M 3 649 M 3 649 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 90,7%
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
George Raymond Zage Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED-32.06%3 649
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED15.52%79 351
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-4.47%24 140
COAL INDIA LIMITED1.16%17 018
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-11.76%16 965
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED3.15%14 408
