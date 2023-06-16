Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Whitehaven Coal Limited
  News
  Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
2023-06-16
6.940 AUD   +8.27%
Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230617

06/16/2023 | 08:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 16 June 2023

TEOM 01

6.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

4.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 16 June 2023

Day: 7am-6pm

25 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

29 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

22 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 17 June 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Areas of frost and patchy fog this morning. Sunny afternoon. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures between 16 and 20.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 17 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 00:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
