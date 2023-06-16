Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230617

Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
-
PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
Average reading for 24hr period 16 June 2023
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
-
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
-
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
-
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
-
Weather
Weather Predictions for 17 June 2023
North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Areas of frost and patchy fog this morning. Sunny afternoon. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures between 16 and 20.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)