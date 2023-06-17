Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230618

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 18 June 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Sunny. The chance of fog on the slopes early this morning. Patches of morning frost. Winds N/NE 15 to 20 km/h turning W/NW 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then becoming light in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures between 17 and 22.

