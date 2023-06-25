Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
- Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 24 June 2023
TEOM 01
6.00 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
2.00 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
- PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
- Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 24 June 2023
Day: 7am-6pm
22 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
17 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
18 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
- LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
- The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
- Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
- Weather
Weather Predictions for 25 June 2023
North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Sunny. Patches of morning frost in the S. Light winds becoming W/NW 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures between 17 and 22.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
