Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 04 August 2023

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

Operational Response:

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 05 August 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Partly cloudy. Winds N/NE 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day. Daytime maximum temperatures between 19 and 24.

Operational Response:

No action required - real time monitoring data, weather conditions and site operations assessed. Elevated result not mine related or a result of non-compliant weather conditions.

