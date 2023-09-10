Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
- Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 09 September 2023
TEOM 01
10.00 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
6.00 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
No action required - real time monitoring data, weather conditions and site operations assessed. Elevated result not mine related or a result of non-compliant weather conditions.
- PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
- Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 09 September 2023
Day: 7am-6pm
-1 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
-1 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
-1 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No action required - real time monitoring data, weather conditions and site operations assessed. Elevated result not mine related or a result of non-compliant weather conditions.
- LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
- The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
- Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
- Weather
Weather Predictions for 10 September 2023
Operational Response:
No action required - real time monitoring data, weather conditions and site operations assessed. Elevated result not mine related or a result of non-compliant weather conditions.
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 10 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2023 02:46:06 UTC.