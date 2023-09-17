Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
- Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 16 September 2023
TEOM 01
16.00 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
25.00 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
- PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
- Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 16 September 2023
Day: 7am-6pm
0 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
0 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
0 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No action required - real time monitoring data, weather conditions and site operations assessed. Elevated result not mine related or a result of non-compliant weather conditions., System testing under progress
- LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
- The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
- Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
- Weather
Weather Predictions for 17 September 2023
North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Sunny. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
