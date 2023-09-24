Whitehaven Coal Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in the production of coal. The Company is focused on the development and operation of coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. Its segments include open-cut operations, underground operations, and coal trading and blending. The Company's assets include Canyon Mine, Gunnedah CHPP, Maules Creek Mine, Narrabri Mine, Narrabri Stage-3 Extension Project, Rocglen Mine, Sunnyside Mine, Tarrawonga Mine, Vickery Extension Project, Werris Creek Mine, and Winchester South Project. Its operating assets are complemented by two development assets: Vickery, near Gunnedah, and Winchester South, in Queensland's Bowen Basin. It produces coal using open-cut mining methods at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek and underground mining methods at Narrabri. The Vickery Extension Project (Vickery) is a proposal to construct an open-cut coal mine and associated on-site infrastructure about 25 kilometers north of Gunnedah.

Sector Coal