Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 23 September 2023

TEOM 01

9.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

13.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - real time monitoring data, weather conditions and site operations assessed. Elevated result not mine related or a result of non-compliant weather conditions.

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 23 September 2023

Day: 7am-6pm

24 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

20 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

20 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 24 September 2023

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

