Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 13 October 2023

PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

Operational Response:

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 14 October 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Sunny. Winds S 15 to 20 km/h tending SW 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 25 to 30.

Operational Response:

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

