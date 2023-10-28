Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
- Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 27 October 2023
TEOM 01
291.00 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
9.00 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
Site under repair due to Mechanical Failure
- PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
- Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 27 October 2023
Day: 7am-6pm
27 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
30 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
21 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
- LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
- The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
- Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
- Weather
Weather Predictions for 28 October 2023
North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Sunny. Winds SE 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the evening then becoming E/SE 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 21 to 27.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 28 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2023 00:44:43 UTC.