PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 24 December 2023

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. Very high chance of showers on the slopes, high chance elsewhere. A thunderstorm likely, possibly severe with damaging winds and large hail. Possible heavy falls. Winds N/NE 25 to 35 km/h tending N/NW 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then tending NE/SE 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 26 to 35.

Operational Response:

Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable