Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
- Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 13 March 2024
TEOM 01
22.00 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
24.00 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
- PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
- Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 13 March 2024
Day: 7am-6pm
23 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
18 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
16 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
- LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
- The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
- Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
- Weather
Weather Predictions for 14 March 2024
North West Slopes Plains for Thursday. Sunny. Winds NW/NE 15 to 20 km/h tending NW/SW in the middle of the day then tending SE/SW in the late afternoon.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 00:15:16 UTC.