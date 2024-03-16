Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 15 March 2024

TEOM 01

18.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

0.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 15 March 2024

Day: 7am-6pm

24 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

-1 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

24 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 16 March 2024

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. The chance of a thunderstorm on the plains. Winds E 15 to 25 km/h.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

