Maules Creek Mine Off Therribri Road Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 29 March 2024
TEOM 01
13.00 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
19.00 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
¹ PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 29 March 2024
Day: 7am-6pm
29 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
34 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
29 dB(A)
Operational Response:
Elevated result not mine related - real time monitoring data, weather conditions and site operations assessed to ensure air quality contributions were minimised during the regional dust event
² LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
• The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
• Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Weather
Weather Predictions for 30 March 2024
North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Mostly sunny. The chance of fog on the S slopes early this morning. Winds N/NE 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day then becoming S/SE 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
