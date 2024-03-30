Maules Creek Mine Off Therribri Road Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 29 March 2024

TEOM 01

13.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

19.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

¹ PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 29 March 2024

Day: 7am-6pm

29 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

34 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

29 dB(A)

Operational Response:

Elevated result not mine related - real time monitoring data, weather conditions and site operations assessed to ensure air quality contributions were minimised during the regional dust event

² LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 30 March 2024

North West Slopes Plains for Saturday. Mostly sunny. The chance of fog on the S slopes early this morning. Winds N/NE 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day then becoming S/SE 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

