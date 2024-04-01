Maules Creek Mine Off Therribri Road Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 31 March 2024

TEOM 01

16.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

22.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

¹ PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 31 March 2024

Day: 7am-6pm

29 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

29 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

22 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

² LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 01 April 2024

North West Slopes Plains for Monday. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower on the N plains, mainly in the afternoon. Winds N/NE 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 31 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2024 00:23:07 UTC.