No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Day: 7am-6pm
25 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
16 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
20 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Weather
Weather Predictions for 10 May 2024
North West Slopes Plains for Friday. Cloudy. High chance of rain on the S plains, medium chance elsewhere. Winds E/NE 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late afternoon then becoming NE/SE 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
North West Slopes Plains for Friday. Cloudy. High chance of rain on the S plains, medium chance elsewhere. Winds E/NE 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late afternoon then becoming NE/SE 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.
Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on
10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
10 May 2024 00:30:07 UTC.
Whitehaven Coal Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in the production of coal. The Company is focused on the development and operation of coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. Its segments include open-cut operations, underground operations, and coal trading and blending. Its assets include Canyon Mine, Gunnedah CHPP, Maules Creek Mine, Narrabri Mine, Narrabri Stage-3 Extension Project, Rocglen Mine, Sunnyside Mine, Tarrawonga Mine, Vickery Extension Project, Werris Creek Mine, Daunia Mine, Blackwater Mine and Winchester South Project. Its operating assets are complemented by two development assets: Vickery, near Gunnedah, and Winchester South, in Queenslandâs Bowen Basin. It produces coal using open-cut mining methods at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek and underground mining methods at Narrabri. Vickery Extension Project (Vickery) is a proposal to construct an open-cut coal mine and associated on-site infrastructure about 25 kilometers north of Gunnedah.