Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 09 May 2024

TEOM 01

4.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

7.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

¹ PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 10 May 2024

North West Slopes Plains for Friday. Cloudy. High chance of rain on the S plains, medium chance elsewhere. Winds E/NE 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late afternoon then becoming NE/SE 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

