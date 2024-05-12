Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
- Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 11 May 2024
TEOM 01
4.00 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
3.00 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
- PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
- Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 11 May 2024
Day: 7am-6pm
18 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
17 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
16 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
- LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
- The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
- Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
- Weather
Weather Predictions for 12 May 2024
North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. High chance of showers on the slopes, slight chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm on the slopes during the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming W 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
