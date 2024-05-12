Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 11 May 2024

TEOM 01

4.00 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

3.00 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
  • Noise (LF)²

Average reading for 24hr period 11 May 2024

Day: 7am-6pm

18 dB(A)

Evening 6pm-10pm

17 dB(A)

Nights 10pm-7am

16 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 12 May 2024

North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. High chance of showers on the slopes, slight chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm on the slopes during the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming W 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

