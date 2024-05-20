Whitehaven Coal Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in the production of coal. The Company is focused on the development and operation of coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. Its segments include open-cut operations, underground operations, and coal trading and blending. Its assets include Canyon Mine, Gunnedah CHPP, Maules Creek Mine, Narrabri Mine, Narrabri Stage-3 Extension Project, Rocglen Mine, Sunnyside Mine, Tarrawonga Mine, Vickery Extension Project, Werris Creek Mine, Daunia Mine, Blackwater Mine and Winchester South Project. Its operating assets are complemented by two development assets: Vickery, near Gunnedah, and Winchester South, in Queenslandâs Bowen Basin. It produces coal using open-cut mining methods at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek and underground mining methods at Narrabri. Vickery Extension Project (Vickery) is a proposal to construct an open-cut coal mine and associated on-site infrastructure about 25 kilometers north of Gunnedah.

Sector Coal