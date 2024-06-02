Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
- Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 01 June 2024
TEOM 01
3.00 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
2.00 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
- PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
- Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 01 June 2024
Day: 7am-6pm
23 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
22 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
23 dB(A)
Operational Response:
No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
- LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
- The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
- Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
- Weather
Weather Predictions for 02 June 2024
North West Slopes Plains for Sunday. Partly cloudy. The chance of morning fog. High chance of showers on the S slopes, medium chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm. Possible small hail from late this morning. Winds S/SW 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the evening.
Operational Response:
Increased frequency of review of weather conditions, real time monitoring data and site operations, No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 02 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2024 00:43:04 UTC.