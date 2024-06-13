Delayed
Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20240613
June 12, 2024 at 08:31 pm EDT
Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00
- 23:59 hrs on 12 June 2024
Operational Response:
No action required
- monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
¹ PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
Noise (LF) ² TEOM 01
TEOM 03
4.42 (µg/m³)
5.54 (µg/m³)
Average reading for 24hr period 12 June 2024
Operational Response:
Day: 7am-6pm
Evening 6pm-10pm Nights 10pm-7am No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
28 dB(A)
30 dB(A)
22 dB(A)
PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
Operational Response:
TEOM 01
TEOM 03
Continue to monitor dust levels, noise impacts and weather conditions and implement
operational changes if required, No action required
- monitoring compliant and weather
4.42 (µg/m³)
5.54 (µg/m³)
conditions favourable
² LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
• The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
• Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Day: 7am-6pm
Evening 6pm-10pm
¹ PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
28 dB(A)
30 dB(A)
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor dust levels, noise impacts and weather conditions and implement operational changes if required, No action required
- monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Evening 6pm-10pm
30 dB(A)
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor dust levels, noise impacts and weather conditions and implement operational changes if required, No action required
- monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Weather Predictions for 13 June 2024
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor dust levels, noise impacts and weather conditions and implement operational changes if required
- monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor dust levels, noise impacts and weather conditions and implement operational changes if required, No action required
- monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor dust levels, noise impacts and weather conditions and implement operational changes if required, No action required
- monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
Disclaimer Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on
13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
13 June 2024 00:30:06 UTC.
