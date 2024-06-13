Maules Creek Mine

Off Therribri Road

Boggabri, NSW 2382

Maules Creek Site Monitoring

  • Air Quality (PM10)¹

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 12 June 2024

TEOM 01

4.42 (µg/m³)

TEOM 03

5.54 (µg/m³)

Operational Response:

No action required - monitoring compliant and weather conditions favourable

¹ PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Average reading for 24hr period 12 June 2024

  • PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

  • LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
  • The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
  • Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

  • Weather

Weather Predictions for 13 June 2024

For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)

Attachments

