Maules Creek Mine
Off Therribri Road
Boggabri, NSW 2382
Maules Creek Site Monitoring
- Air Quality (PM10)¹
Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 15 June 2024
TEOM 01
6.39 (µg/m³)
TEOM 03
3.41 (µg/m³)
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor dust levels, noise impacts and weather conditions and implement operational changes if required
- PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size
- Noise (LF)²
Average reading for 24hr period 15 June 2024
Day: 7am-6pm
19 dB(A)
Evening 6pm-10pm
22 dB(A)
Nights 10pm-7am
24 dB(A)
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor dust levels, noise impacts and weather conditions and implement operational changes if required
- LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ
- The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,
- Monitoring results may include noise from other sources
- Weather
Weather Predictions for 16 June 2024
Partly cloudy. The chance of morning fog. Patches of morning frost on the N slopes. Light winds becoming SW 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures between 14 and 18.
Operational Response:
Continue to monitor dust levels, noise impacts and weather conditions and implement operational changes if required
For further information contact: 1800maules (1800 628 537)
