PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size

Continue to monitor dust levels, noise impacts and weather conditions and implement operational changes if required

Operational Response:

LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ

The results are filtered to exclude the influence of excessive wind speed (> 3m/s) and rainfall,

Monitoring results may include noise from other sources

Weather

Weather Predictions for 16 June 2024

Partly cloudy. The chance of morning fog. Patches of morning frost on the N slopes. Light winds becoming SW 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures between 14 and 18.

Operational Response:

